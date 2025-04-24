Terror In Paradise: The Pahalgam Massacre And India’s Strategic Reckoning – OpEd

By Dr. Jagmeet Bawa and Dr. Balinder Singh

Yesterday, the idyllic town of Pahalgam in Kashmir—often celebrated as “Paradise on Earth”—was tragically transformed into a site of unimaginable horror. In a brutal and cowardly terrorist attack, 26 innocent tourists lost their lives, including one foreign national. Among the deceased were officers of the Indian Armed Forces and young couples who had come to the Valley to celebrate the joy of their honeymoon. This heinous massacre, perpetrated by Pakistan-supported terrorists, marks one of the gravest assaults in the region in over two decades.

What makes this tragedy even more harrowing is the methodical religious profiling of the victims. According to initial reports, the terrorists, demanded identity cards, and even resorted to dehumanizing acts—such as forcing male passengers to remove their trousers and recite the ‘Kalma’—in order to determine their religious affiliation. Hindu tourists were specifically identified and executed in front of their families, including terrified wives and traumatized children. This calculated and sectarian violence represents a sinister escalation in the tactics of terror.

It is particularly alarming that this massacre was carried out during the visit of the Vice President of the United States to India—a grim echo of the Chittisinghpura massacre of March 20, 2000, when 35 Sikhs were killed in Kashmir during President Bill Clinton’s visit. These atrocities appear to be deliberately timed to send chilling political signals to the global community, particularly the United States.

The Route of Terror

The group claiming responsibility, The Resistance Front (TRF), is a shadow organization widely recognized as a proxy of the internationally banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. TRF emerged in the aftermath of the historic amendment of Article 370 in August 2019 and has since orchestrated several attacks targeting government officials, migrant laborers, and members of the security forces. However, recent years had witnessed a remarkable transformation in the Kashmir Valley. The frequency of terrorist incidents had significantly declined, stone-pelting incidents had virtually ceased, and local support for extremist elements had dwindled.

Evil eye on the Progress and Prosperity

In this period of relative calm, the region had entered a new era of development. The Indian Government had launched ambitious infrastructure and institutional projects in the Valley, including the establishment of AIIMS, IIT, IIM, and numerous engineering colleges—whose numbers grew from 96 to 147. A monumental achievement was the completion of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, at a height of 359 meters, finally connecting Srinagar by rail. The successful hosting of the G20 summit in Kashmir, record-breaking tourist inflows of 34.98 lakh in the previous year, and an unprecedented voter turnout in the last state assembly elections all pointed to a Kashmir on the path of peace, prosperity, and reintegration. Yet, this monstrous attack seeks to shatter that very narrative of progress. It is a painful reminder that despite development and normalcy, the forces of hatred remain active, and their capacity for cruelty is boundless.

For the first time in the decades-long history of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, the local populace has responded with unprecedented courage and clarity against the perpetrators of violence. In a remarkable display of solidarity and moral conviction, the people of Kashmir took to the streets to vocally condemn Pakistan and its proxy terror groups, particularly ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF), following the horrific Pahalgam massacre. This mass public reaction represents a seismic shift in the Valley’s socio-political landscape—a strong rebuttal to the divisive ideologies that once found traction in the region.

The Kashmiri Response

This collective outcry is especially significant in light of a recent inflammatory statement made by Pakistan’s Army Chief, General Asim Munir. Speaking at the Overseas Pakistani Convention in Islamabad last Wednesday, Munir brazenly endorsed the Two-Nation Theory—the same doctrine that led to the Partition of India in 1947—and urged parents to instill in their children the belief that “we are fundamentally different from Hindus and cannot coexist with them.” It is widely believed that the gruesome targeting and execution of Hindu tourists in Pahalgam, following religious identification, finds its ideological roots in such hate-laden rhetoric. Yet, the people of Kashmir have powerfully rejected this narrative. Their street protests serve as a loud and clear message that the Valley refuses to be a pawn in Pakistan’s communal propaganda.

The ground realities in Kashmir have evolved dramatically in recent years. Post the amendment of Article 370, the region has witnessed an era of relative peace, rapid development, and reintegration into the national mainstream. For the first time in generations, Kashmiri children are attending schools and colleges consistently, without prolonged disruptions caused by violence or curfews. Employment opportunities have increased substantially, and Kashmiri youth are now securing top positions in state and national competitive examinations. The success of Kashmiri cricketers in the prestigious Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a source of immense pride for the region, symbolizing its resurgence and promise.

The Valley’s economic rejuvenation has been equally impressive. Tourism has reached record-breaking highs, with lakhs of domestic and international travelers visiting annually. This boom has translated into tangible prosperity for ordinary citizens—hoteliers, taxi operators, restaurant owners, artisans, and local vendors—all of whom are now earning stable incomes while residing in their homeland. Gone are the days when they had to migrate thousands of kilometers in search of menial jobs. They are now the direct beneficiaries of peace and progress.

This transformation has deeply resonated with the people of Kashmir. The very thought of returning to the dark days of terror, unrest, and economic despair sends chills down their spine. It is this collective memory—and the profound desire to safeguard the gains of peace—that compelled the citizens of Kashmir to rise in spontaneous protest against the barbaric attack on Hindu pilgrims. This is not only an act of defiance against terrorism but also a gesture of solidarity with a community that contributes more than 95% of the tourism revenue upon which the Valley so heavily relies. In standing up against the barbarity of the Pahalgam massacre, the people of Kashmir have not only defended the ideals of pluralism and humanity but have also safeguarded their own aspirations for a stable, prosperous, and inclusive future.

The Implications of Pahalgam massacre

The repercussions of this heinous and targeted massacre are bound to reverberate across the entire South Asian region. The Government of India has taken an uncompromising stance in response to the tragedy and has made it unequivocally clear that those responsible—whether operating within India or from foreign soil—will not be spared. The current Indian administration adheres to a firm zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, and history has proven that its resolve is not merely rhetorical.

This commitment was vividly demonstrated in the aftermath of the Uri terror attack on September 18, 2016, where 19 Indian soldiers lost their lives in a brutal assault by Pakistani terrorists. In a swift and calibrated response, India launched a precision surgical strike across the Line of Control, dismantling multiple terrorist launch pads located in Pakistan-occupied territory. This operation decisively neutralized the infrastructure sustaining cross-border terrorism and delivered a clear message of deterrence.

Similarly, on February 26, 2019, following the Pulwama terror attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel, India launched an unprecedented airstrike deep into Balakot, targeting terrorist camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed. This marked the first aerial engagement between the two nations since the 1971 war. During the ensuing dogfight, Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman was captured by Pakistani forces. However, owing to immense diplomatic and military pressure from India, the Pakistani government was compelled to release him unconditionally within 48 hours. The extent of internal panic in Pakistan’s top leadership was later revealed on the floor of the Pakistani Parliament when MP Ayaz Sadiq disclosed, “General Bajwa came into the room and his legs were shaking. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said – for God’s sake, let Abhinandan go, India is about to attack by 9 PM.” This episode underscored the scale of India’s strategic deterrence and international leverage.

India’s Quick Response to the barbaric Hindu Massacre

In the immediate aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Srinagar and remained in the Valley for nearly 24 hours. He held a series of high-level meetings with top security officials, visited the attack site, and reviewed the prevailing security apparatus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on an official visit to Saudi Arabia, cut short his tour and returned to New Delhi without delay. In a clear display of urgency and leadership, he convened a high-level security review meeting directly at the airport upon landing, attended by senior national security officials and ministers.

India’s No-Tolerance Resolve: Key Decisions from the CCS Meeting

On Wednesday evening, the Prime Minister of India convened an urgent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in the aftermath of the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. During the high-level deliberations, the CCS of India adopted a series of firm and consequential measures, reflecting its unwavering resolve to respond decisively to acts of terrorism and their sponsors. The key decisions taken during the meeting are as follows:

India has formally revoked the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960—an agreement often considered the agricultural lifeline of Pakistan’s Punjab province. This landmark decision underscores India’s intent to reassert control over its natural resources in response to continued provocation. The Integrated Check Post at Atari (Amritsar) has been ordered shut with immediate effect. Pakistani nationals who entered India on valid visas through this post are instructed to return to Pakistan no later than May 1, 2025. Pakistani citizens will no longer be permitted entry into India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. All such visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals stand annulled with immediate effect. Those currently present in India under this visa category must exit the country within 48 hours. India has declared the defence, military, naval, and air attachés of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi as persona non grata. They have been given one week to leave the country. In a reciprocal move, India will withdraw its own defence, naval, and air advisors from its High Commission in Islamabad. All associated support staff will also be recalled. The diplomatic strength of both High Commissions will be significantly curtailed. The number of personnel at each mission is to be reduced from 55 to 30, effective May 1, 2025. This step aims to recalibrate diplomatic engagement in line with prevailing security concerns. The Cabinet Committee on Security conducted a thorough review of the national security environment and has directed all armed forces and intelligence agencies to maintain the highest level of vigilance.

These stern measures signal a watershed moment in India’s strategic posture. They reflect the nation’s determination to uphold its sovereignty, safeguard its citizens, and send an unequivocal message to all those who threaten peace in the region.

River of Retaliation

India’s decision to withdraw from the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960 marks a significant geopolitical shift with serious consequences for Pakistan. The IWT had ensured that Pakistan received uninterrupted access to the waters of the Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab rivers, which collectively irrigate nearly 80% of the country’s cultivated land, especially in its agrarian heartland, Punjab. Termination of this arrangement could severely affect Pakistan’s agricultural output, leading to food shortages, rural distress, and large-scale economic instability. Moreover, hydropower projects like the Tarbela and Mangla dams, which depend on these rivers, could suffer, exacerbating Pakistan’s chronic energy crisis. The move could also deepen the already severe water scarcity Pakistan faces, potentially triggering a full-blown water crisis in the near future. Beyond the economic impact, the abrogation of the treaty removes a rare channel of peaceful bilateral cooperation and weakens Pakistan’s legal standing in international forums. India may justify its action under Article 62 of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, citing a fundamental change in circumstances—particularly Pakistan’s continued support for cross-border terrorism. Strategically, the withdrawal signals India’s zero-tolerance stance on terror and its readiness to exert pressure through non-military means. For Pakistan, this decision could be a wake-up call to reconsider its state-sponsored terror policy, as it now risks losing access to a lifeline resource. The fallout could lead to heightened tensions, regional instability, and potential conflict escalation, thereby altering the security landscape of South Asia.

International Support and Sympathy

In a gesture of solidarity, U.S. President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance personally reached out to Prime Minister Modi to convey their deepest condolences and reaffirm America’s steadfast support to India in its fight against terrorism. Messages of sympathy and assurance also poured in from across the world, including from Russian President Vladimir Putin, reflecting a strong global consensus against terrorism and in favor of India’s right to defend its sovereignty and its people.

Summary

In recent years, India has consistently demonstrated an unyielding resolve in the face of terror. This time, the message from New Delhi is even more unequivocal—any attack on Indian citizens will be met with an iron fist. While the past responses, such as the surgical strikes of 2016 and the Balakot airstrike of 2019, were bold and decisive, the latest measures and posture adopted by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) signal that India is prepared to go beyond those actions, if necessary. The strategic decisions taken during the CCS meeting mark a significant escalation in India’s counter-terrorism doctrine.

Sensing a potential retaliatory move, Pakistan has reportedly placed its air force on high alert, scrambled jets across sensitive sectors, and begun evacuating villages along the border—an indication of their apprehension regarding a possible Indian airstrike or punitive maneuver. The Pakistan Army and its intelligence agency, ISI, have also been placed on heightened alert, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

This gruesome massacre in Pahalgam has not only shocked the conscience of the nation but has also altered the security calculus of South Asia. The incident has cast a dark shadow over regional stability, and its repercussions are bound to resonate for years to come. India’s response is not just about justice for the victims—it is about rewriting the rules of engagement with a neighbour that continues to shelter and sponsor terrorism. Peace, it appears, will now be redefined on India’s terms.

