US Defense Secretary Orders Additional Remedies, More Clarity On COVID-19 Reinstatements

The defense secretary today signed a memorandum directing more clarity regarding the department’s efforts to reinstate service members kicked out for not taking the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as additional remedies for those service members.

“We’re doing everything we can, as quickly as we can, to reinstate those who were affected by that policy,” said Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

President Donald J. Trump signed an executive order, Jan. 27, 2025, regarding reinstating service members discharged under the department’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In February, the department published implementation guidance on how to make that happen.

The secretary acknowledged that there have been hiccups in that effort so far but that he and the department are working to correct them.

“It hasn’t been perfect, and we know that,” Hegseth said. “We’re having an ongoing conversation with you to get it right. [We’re] working with the White House as well. We want anyone impacted by that vaccine mandate back into the military — people of conscience, warriors of conscience — back in our formations.”

The memorandum directs the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness to provide additional guidance to the boards responsible for reviewing the cases of service members discharged under DOD’s now-rescinded COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

“The guidance also will facilitate the removal of adverse actions on service members solely for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, including discharge upgrades and less than fully honorable discharges for individuals separated from refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine,” Hegseth said. “We’re trying to scrub all that, clean all that up.”

The latest directive from the top levels of the Pentagon directs the removal of adverse actions that resulted solely from refusal to take the vaccine, upgrades to the discharge status for those service members whose service was characterized as less than fully honorable as a result of their refusal to take the vaccine, and additional and appropriate remedies for service members who suffered career setbacks as a result of their refusal to take the vaccine.