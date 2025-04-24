Would De-Dollarization Threaten The Dominance Of The US Dollar? – OpEd

By Dr. Bawa Singh, Sonal Meena and Jay Koche M

The U.S. Dollar (USD) has long been holding the strong position in the financial world as the primary reserve currency. The strong status of the USD has shaped the global financial world since the end of World War II. The dominance of the USD was solidified by the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, which pegged the dollar to gold. Notwithstanding, the US abandoned the gold standard in 1971 and in the post of the same, the USD continued to dominate the global financial world due to the strength of the US economy, political stability, and the establishment of the petrodollar system. Under the petrodollar agreement which mandated the oil exporting countries to carry out the oil transactions in USD. This arrangement further bolstered the US to exert a strong dominance and influence over the global economic systems and implement effective international sanctions.

However, given the recent geopolitical and geo-economic developments, particularly the rise of the BRICS (comprising of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) has raised questions about the future of the dollar. The agenda of de-dollarization has become a central agenda for the BRICS countries, as they seek to reduce their dependence on the USD for their international trade and financial transactions. It is argued by many policy makers and practitioners that this shift is driven by several geopolitical and geo-economic factors, including the frequent use of the dollar as a tool for imposing financial sanctions. The frequent imposing of the financial sanctions further pushed many countries such as Russia, Iran, and Venezuela towards the de-dollarization. These countries perceiving that such actions on part of the US, threatening to their sovereignty and are motivated to seek alternatives to the dollar.

Historically, the US officials have been expressing their confidence in the dollar’s enduring appeal and influence. For instance, the President Barack Obama had emphasized the dollar’s influence and strength in 2009, attributing it to the U.S. economic strength, political stability and the global investors’ trust in the USD. However, this confidence in the USD, is being challenged by the recent shifts in U.S. economic policy, particularly with respect to tariffs and sanctions. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen had arguably acknowledged that U.S. sanctions, particularly against Russia, have prompted other partner countries to seek alternatives to the use of dollar as a global financial transaction currency. She suggested that the more sanctions imposed, the more countries will look for alternative financial transaction methods that do not involve the USD.

Against this background, the BRICS has made de-dollarization as a priority agenda. Under this agenda, the BRICS has actively worked to create their own financial frameworks over dollar. The use of common currency for the BRICS has proposed to support the regional trade in local currencies. This movement is taken further by the BRICS by accumulation of gold and bilateral/regional trade agreements. The countries like Russia and China significantly increasing their gold reserves and engaging in bilateral/regional trade agreements by bypassing the USD. For instance, in 2023, China and Russia agreed to conduct energy trade in Yuan and Rubles, marking a practical shift away from dollar dependency.

Current Trends

Since financial crisis 2008 that has exposed vulnerabilities in the U.S.-led financial system, prompting calls for reform. The recent dynamics such as the US sanctions, China’s Belt and Road Initiative, Russia’s pivot away from the dollar have further fuelled the de-dollarization momentum. Apart from BRICS, ASEAN countries have also been discussed local currency trade in 2023 and Saudi Arabia signalled openness to non-dollar oil transactions.

However, notwithstanding these efforts, the USD has been remaining the lynchpin of the global financial system. The USD has been accounted for approximately 57.8% of allocated global foreign exchange reserves as of late 2024, and around 54% of global trade is still being carried out in USD. On the other hand, trust in other alternative currencies is limited due to factors such as China’s capital controls and lack of transparency. However, the dollar’s dominance remains robust. U.S. Treasury securities are still the global benchmark for safe assets, and the Federal Reserve’s influence over global monetary policy is unmatched. Even as countries diversify reserves, the dollar’s share has declined only gradually (from 71% in 2000 to 58% in 2023, IMF data).

Conclusion

Against this background, at last, can be argued that the de-dollarization is not merely rhetorical but a tangible movement driven by BRICS and supported by several countries that are seeking financial autonomy. Given several factors, the geopolitical and geo-economic dynamics have shifted toward a more multipolar world, wherein China and India are strongly positioned to play larger roles in global financial system.

Historical cycles suggest that dominant currencies (e.g., the British pound) had eventually lost primacy, but such transformative shift is slow and required shaky global economic realignments and transformations. Notwithstanding this hazy possibility of de-dollarization, it is argued that the dollar’s dominance is unlikely to be seriously threatened particularly given the strong political and economic position of the US in the near future. The position of dollar likely to remain strong given its strong entrenched position, unmatched liquidity, and the absence of a credible alternative currency.

At last, it can be said that while de-dollarization is happening in slow mode but it is not an imminent reality. Although, the world has been moving toward a more inclusive financial order, several efforts in the direction of de-dollarization are being made, but given the trends of international trade and reserve show the grip of the dollar likely to remain strong in the coming time.

About the authors: