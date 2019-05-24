ISSN 2330-717X
Friday, May 24, 2019
Latest:

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Baku, Azerbaijan.

Baku, Azerbaijan.

1 Business 

Azerbaijani Insurance Company Increases Premiums

Trend News Agency 0 Comments

By

By Kheyraddin Nasirzade

In the first quarter of 2019, Azerbaijan’s group of insurance companies Ateshgah Insurance Group increased the value of insurance premiums, Trend reports with reference to the financial report of the Group.

Thus, the insurance premiums of Ateshgah Insurance in January-March this year amounted to 10.5 million manats, which is 24.8 percent more compared to the same period last year.

The insurance premiums of Ateshgah Life Insurance for the first quarter of this year amounted to 9.2 million manats.

According to the statement, most part of the insurance premiums in Ateshgah Insurance was carried out at the expense of the compulsory insurance of civil liability of vehicle owners. The premiums on this type of insurance for the reporting period amounted to 3.3 million manats, which is 26 percent more than in the same period last year.

Ateshgah Insurance Group has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1996. Since 2014, it has been a member of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau.

Please Donate Today


Did you enjoy this article? Then please consider donating today to ensure that Eurasia Review can continue to be able to provide similar content.


Trend News Agency

Trend News Agency

Founded in 1995 as a private media outlet in Azerbaijan, Trend News Agency is a leading news provider in the Caucasus, Caspian and Central Asian region. Trend has established the Trend Expert Council, bringing together about 40 well-known independent experts from the region and the West.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.