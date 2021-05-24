Myanmar: Donors’ Help Sought To Rebuild Houses Burned Down In Myebon Twsp Village

By DMG

Donors’ help is needed to rebuild houses that were destroyed by fire in Kan Htaung Gyi village, Myebon Township, on May 20, according to a volunteer group that is assisting the fire victims.

“Most of the fire victims who lost everything are poor. They lost everything in the fire and now are living at other people’s houses. However, it is impossible for them to live in their current accommodation during the monsoon season,” said U Maung Lone, chairperson of the Fire Rescue Committee. “So, we’re raising funds to be able to build small houses for them. I would like to urge donors to donate for them.”

More than 30 men and over 30 women from the 14 houses that were destroyed by the fire are living at nearby relatives’ houses and in monasteries.

“The elderly just barely escaped the fire. Some lost all their money that they had saved. Residents of some fire-affected houses are single elders and an elderly couple with no breadwinner. So, they are facing difficulties rebuilding their houses,” said Daw Hla Shwe Nu, who lost her house.

The fire broke out at about 3 a.m. on May 20, ultimately engulfing 14 houses and causing partial damage to another 10 houses.

A total of 663 temporary shelters at Tin Nyo IDP camp in Mrauk-U Township were destroyed by fire on March 17, with total property losses estimated at about K200 million.