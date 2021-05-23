Rouhani Says Iran To Continue Vienna Talks Until Final Deal

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran will proceed with the negotiations on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal until reaching a final agreement, President Hassan Rouhani said.

Speaking at a Sunday meeting of the Administration’s Economic Coordination Headquarters, Rouhani said Iran will keep holding negotiations in Vienna until achievement of a final deal.

Considering the recent round of talks in Vienna, the US has explicitly expressed readiness to lift the sanctions on Iran in accordance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he added.

Highlighting Iran’s victory in the economic war, the president said the data on a growth in Iran’s industrial products indicate that the US’ policy of maximum pressure has been futile.

The US itself has admitted that the anti-Iranian policies have failed, Rouhani stated.

In remarks on May 20, Rouhani said the negotiating parties engaged in talks on the revival of the 2015 nuclear deal in Vienna have agreed that all main sanctions on Iran will be terminated.

A new round of talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action began in Vienna on April 6 between Iran and the remaining members of the nuclear deal, namely the UK, France, Russia and China plus Germany.

The US left the JCPOA in 2018 and restored the economic sanctions that the accord had lifted. Tehran retaliated with remedial nuclear measures that it is entitled to take under the JCPOA’s Paragraph 36.

The current negotiations examine the potential of revitalization of the nuclear deal and the US’ likely return to it.