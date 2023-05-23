Iran, Indonesia Agree To Use National Currencies In Bilateral Trade Transactions

By Tasnim News Agency

Iran and Indonesia want to raise the volume of bilateral trade to $20 billion, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, adding that the two countries have decided to carry out their transactions with their national currencies.

Speaking in a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo in Jakarta on Tuesday afternoon, Raisi expressed hope that giant steps would be taken in line with expanding the relations with the Southeast Asian nation in all fields.

The two countries have so far established amicable relations in various political, economic, and trade fields in regional and in the international arena, he emphasized.

Pointing to the target of raising the volume of bilateral trade exchanges to $20 billion, Raisi said the senior officials of the two countries have decided to carry out the trade exchanges using the national currencies.

Raisi arrived in the Indonesian capital of Jakarta on Tuesday at the official invitation of his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo to discuss bilateral ties in various fields.

Cooperating and establishing relations with Muslim states is a foreign policy priority of the current administration, Raisi said, adding that Iran attaches great importance to enhancing its relations with Indonesia as an important and influential country in Asia and the world.

The two sides signed several cooperation documents on the first day of Raisi’s visit, which signifies the determination of the two countries to develop relations in all fields.