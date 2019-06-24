Pompeo Heads To Saudi Arabia And UAE, Seeks ‘Global Coalition’ On Iran

By RFE RL

(RFE/RL) — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he wanted to build a “global coalition” on Iran as he headed to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.), two U.S. Sunni Arab allies in the Persian Gulf.

Pompeo told reporters on June 23 before leaving Washington: “We’ll be talking with them about how to make sure that we are all strategically aligned and how we can build out a global coalition, a coalition not only throughout the Gulf states but in Asia and in Europe that…is prepared to push back against the world’s largest state sponsor of terror.”

Pompeo also echoed President Donald Trump in saying Washington is prepared to negotiate with Tehran, without preconditions, in a bid to ease tensions between the longtime foes.

Those tensions have been mounting since the Unities States last year withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers and reimposed economic sanctions on Iran.

Trump wants to force Tehran to renegotiate the nuclear agreement, arguing that the terms were not tough enough to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons, and agree to curb its ballistic missile program and end its “malign” activities in the Middle East.

Iran denies it supports insurgent activity and says its nuclear program is strictly for civilian energy purposes. Iranian officials have also ruled out any negotiations on its missile program.

Tensions have mounted in recent days following the downing of an unmanned U.S. surveillance drone by Iranian forces.

Tehran says the drone violated its airspace, while Washington insists the unmanned aircraft was shot down over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

The United States launched a cyberattack on Iranian weapons systems on June 20 in retaliation for the shooting down of the U.S. drone as well as recent attacks on oil tankers Washington has blamed Iran for, U.S. media reported.

On June 21, Trump said he had pulled out of launching conventional air strikes on Iran because he had been told that 150 Iranians would be killed.

Pompeo told his press conference on June 23 that a “significant set of new sanctions ” would be announced later on June 24 aimed at further denying Iran the resources “to foment terror, to build out their nuclear weapons system, [and] to build out their missile program.”

“We’re prepared to negotiate with no preconditions. They know precisely how to find us,” he also said.

The state secretary’s stops in Saudi city of Jeddah and the U.A.E. capital, Abu Dhabi, were arranged as additions to a trip to India from where he is to join Trump in Japan and South Korea.



On June 24 in Jerusalem, national-security advisers from the United States, Russia, and Israel are set to begin a two-day summit expected to focus on the Middle East and particularly Iran.



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described the meetings between John Bolton, Meir Ben-Shabbat, and Nikolai Patrushev as “a very important summit for ensuring stability in the Middle East during turbulent times.”



Patrushev, the secretary of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Security Council, said that at the meeting “Russia will take Iran’s interests into account, making them known to the Israelis and the Americans,” according to the state-run TASS news agency.



In a press conference with Netanyahu in Jerusalem on June 23, Bolton warned Iran that it should not “mistake U.S. prudence and discretion for weakness.”



No one has granted Iran a “hunting license in the Middle East,” he said.



Meanwhile, Iranian President Hassan Rohani claimed that the United States’ “interventionist military presence” in the Middle East was responsible for the region’s problems.



In an interview with NBC aired on June 23, Trump reiterated that he doesn’t want war with Iran, but if it comes, “it’ll be obliteration you’ve never seen before.



The U.S. president said he would be willing to sit down with Iranian officials to negotiate a deal.



“If you want to talk about it, good. Otherwise, you can live in a shuttered economy for a long time to come,” Trump said.