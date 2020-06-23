ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Mexico earthquake locator map. Photo Credit: VOA

Mexico earthquake locator map. Photo Credit: VOA
1 The Americas World News 

Mexico: Deadly Earthquake Hits South

VOA 0 Comments

By

A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Tuesday, killing at least two people and damaging several buildings.  

The quake was centered near the Pacific coast resort of Huatulco and was felt nearly 700 kilometers away in Mexico City, causing buildings to sway and sending thousands of residents into the streets.

Much of the damage is minor, with broken windows and collapsed walls. But authorities say one person was killed when a building in Huatulco collapsed, and a second died after a house in the mountain village of San Juan Ozolotepec fell.  

The state-run oil company Pemex said the quake caused a fire at its Salina Cruz refinery which was quickly put out.  

At least 140 aftershocks have been felt.  

Geologists say southern Mexico, where four tectonic plates merge, is particularly vulnerable to strong earthquakes. An 8.0 magnitude quake hit the area in 1985.  

VOA

VOA

The VOA is the Voice of America

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.