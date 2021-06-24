ISSN 2330-717X
Thursday, June 24, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test April 26, 2017, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Minuteman system has been in service for 60 years. Through continuous upgrades, including new production versions, improved targeting systems, and enhanced accuracy, today's Minuteman system remains state of the art and is capable of meeting all modern challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ian Dudley)

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile launches during an operational test April 26, 2017, from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif. The Minuteman system has been in service for 60 years. Through continuous upgrades, including new production versions, improved targeting systems, and enhanced accuracy, today's Minuteman system remains state of the art and is capable of meeting all modern challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo/Senior Airman Ian Dudley)
1 Technology The Americas 

US Leaders Discuss Space-Based Sensors That Can Track Missiles

DoD News 0 Comments

By

The Space Development Agency and the Missile Defense Agency are collaborating on new space-related activities, including missile tracking and targeting.

Derek M. Tournear, SDA director; and Walter S. Chai, director of Space Sensors and director of the Missile Integration and Operations Center at the MDA, provided remarks at the Defense One Tech Summit Wednesday.

The SDA is focused on being able to do the warning and tracking aspect and is working very closely with MDA with their Hypersonic and Ballistic Tracking Space Sensor program, he said.

“[MDA] is focused on the ability to actually close that final aspect of the kill chain and be able to do that engage on remote,” he said. “And, so, we’re working together so that there is a unified joint architecture moving forward.” 

Tournear provided a number of examples where SDA and MDA are collaborating.

SDA and industry partners are building a high bandwidth, low latency communication network that will have a low probability of being jammed or intercepted, he said. That network will connect platforms at sea, air and land with space sensors, thereby enabling the warfighters.

Another endeavor, he said, is using laser communications between satellites for greater speed and efficiency.

Chai said the MDA is working closely with the SDA as well as the Space Force.

The MDA is working hard to not only build a more effective and resilient space-based system, but also to build it more cost effectively, he said. 

Regarding MDA’s HBTSS program, he said that competitors, China and Russia, are advancing hypersonic weapons that can evade terrestrial-based radar by flying low and are highly maneuverable. That’s why space-based sensors are so important.

The challenge for the MDA is tracking hypersonics or ballistic missiles using their heat signatures. However, that heat signature may be hard to track against the background of the climate. The other challenge is tracking a large number of incoming missiles simultaneously.

Both directors discussed their plans to launch and test hundreds of satellites that will form a mesh network in space beginning this year and continuing in the coming years. The space architecture should be operational by next year.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

DoD News

DoD News publishes news from the US Defense Department.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.