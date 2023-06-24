Iranian, Algerian Economy Ministers Hold Talks Tn Vienna

By Tasnim News Agency

The economy ministers of Iran and Algeria held talks in Austrian capital of Vienna on Thursday on the sidelines of Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

During the meeting, Iran’s Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance Ehsan Khandouzi highlighted the policies adopted by the administration of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the development of economic relations with the Muslim countries.

“Given the high interest of the Algerian side, it was agreed that the topics of discussion would be thoroughly investigated by expert teams of the two countries by the end of the current month to increase trade and investment between the two countries,” the Iranian minister said.

Iran and Algeria enjoy high potentials and capacities especially in economic field to boost their level of cooperation optimally, he emphasized.

In the meeting, the two sides also agreed to pave suitable ways for the approval of topics of economic cooperation.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC ) is an inter-governmental forum with 21 members in the Pacific Rim that promotes free trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.