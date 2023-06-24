Morocco Says Abraham Accords Summit To Be Postponed Until After Summer

By Arab News

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Friday a summit of signatories to the Abraham Accords, which had been planned in Morocco this summer, will be postponed.

He cited agenda problems and an unpropitious political context of “provocative and unilateral acts” that “undermine peace efforts in the region” for the postponement.

Israel normalized relations with several Arab countries under the Abraham Accords sponsored by the US and former president Donald Trump in 2020.

Israel initially signed the UAE and Bahrain, then three months later, Morocco re-established and upgraded its relations with Israel after a 20-year gap.

Earlier this week, Bourita said the accords had created “incredible momentum” for peace and prosperity in the Middle East region and helped create unprecedented growth in his country’s trade with Israel.

“The (Abraham Accords) between Arab countries and Israel created an incredible momentum for peace and prosperity in the entire region,” Bourita said. “After decades of war and hatred, there is now a unique opportunity for peace.”