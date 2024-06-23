Saudi Arabia’s Unwavering Support For Palestine – OpEd

By Dr. Sahibzada Muhammad Usman

Saudi Arabia has long been a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people in their quest for self-determination and statehood. This unwavering support has been a cornerstone of Saudi foreign policy, shaped by historical ties, religious significance, and strategic considerations. As the Kingdom continues to advocate for Palestinian rights on the global stage, it is essential to understand the multifaceted nature of this enduring alliance.

The roots of Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestine can be traced back to the early 20th century when the Arab world was grappling with the implications of Western colonialism and the subsequent geopolitical reshaping of the Middle East. The Balfour Declaration of 1917, which expressed British support for the establishment of a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, was met with vehement opposition from Arab leaders, including those in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom, under the leadership of its founding monarch, King Abdulaziz Al Saud, voiced strong opposition to any plans that undermined the rights of the Palestinian Arabs.

The religious significance of Palestine, particularly Jerusalem, also plays a crucial role in Saudi Arabia’s stance. As the custodian of the two holiest sites in Islam, Mecca and Medina, Saudi Arabia holds a unique position within the Muslim world. Jerusalem, home to the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the third holiest site in Islam, holds profound religious importance for Muslims worldwide. Saudi Arabia’s commitment to protecting and preserving Islamic heritage in Jerusalem underscores its broader support for Palestinian sovereignty.

Saudi Arabia has consistently used its diplomatic influence to advocate for Palestinian rights on the international stage. The Kingdom has been a vocal proponent of the Arab Peace Initiative, first proposed by then-Crown Prince Abdullah in 2002. This initiative calls for full normalization of relations between Arab countries and Israel in exchange for Israel’s withdrawal from occupied territories and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Through its leadership in the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Saudi Arabia has worked tirelessly to keep the Palestinian issue at the forefront of regional and international agendas. The Kingdom has also provided substantial financial aid to support Palestinian institutions, humanitarian needs, and development projects in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.

While Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestine is unwavering, the Kingdom has faced criticism and challenges in balancing its diplomatic efforts with evolving regional dynamics. The normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab states under the Abraham Accords have introduced new complexities to the Arab-Israeli conflict. Critics argue that these agreements, which Saudi Arabia has not officially joined, could undermine the collective Arab position on Palestine.

Despite these challenges, Saudi Arabia remains committed to the principles of the Arab Peace Initiative and continues to advocate for a just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue. The Kingdom’s leadership has reiterated that any normalization with Israel must be contingent upon significant progress towards resolving the Palestinian conflict.

As the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East continues to evolve, Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestine remains a constant. The Kingdom’s strategic approach balances diplomatic engagement with steadfast advocacy for Palestinian rights. Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to mediate and facilitate dialogue between Palestinian factions aim to strengthen Palestinian unity and bolster their position in negotiations.

Looking ahead, Saudi Arabia’s role as a key player in regional and international politics will be crucial in shaping the future of the Palestinian cause. The Kingdom’s unwavering support, grounded in historical ties, religious significance, and strategic considerations, underscores its enduring commitment to the Palestinian people and their quest for justice and statehood.

Finally, Saudi Arabia’s support for Palestine is deeply rooted in a combination of historical, religious, and political factors. As the Kingdom navigates the complexities of regional diplomacy, its unwavering stand with Palestine remains a testament to its enduring commitment to justice and peace in the Middle East.