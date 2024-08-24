Biden Administration Announces Additional $125 Million Security Assistance For Ukraine

By DoD News

Ahead of Ukrainian Independence Day, the Department of Defense (DoD) announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs.

This announcement is the Biden Administration’s sixty-fourth tranche of equipment to be provided from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. This Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) package, which has an estimated value of $125 million, will provide Ukraine additional capabilities to meet its most urgent needs, including: air defense capabilities; munitions for rocket systems and artillery; and anti-tank weapons.

The capabilities in this announcement include:

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (c-UAS) equipment and munitions;

Ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS);

155mm and 105mm artillery ammunition;

Tube-launched, Optically tracked, Wire-guided (TOW) missiles;

Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems;

High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) ambulances;

Small arms ammunition;

Medical equipment;

Demolitions equipment and munitions; and

Spare parts, ancillary equipment, services, training, and transportation.

As Ukraine prepares to celebrate its Independence Day on August 24 – more than two and a half years since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion – the United States and the international coalition of some 50 Allies and partners remain committed to supporting Ukraine’s brave defenders that continue to fight against Russian aggression.