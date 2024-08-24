How Are Asian Countries Responding To Global Mpox Outbreak Threat?

By BenarNews

Various countries in South and Southeast Asia are stepping up surveillance, preparedness measures, and public awareness campaigns in response to the global outbreak of mpox, a potentially deadly viral disease previously known as monkeypox.

But some observers said challenges remain to combat its spread, such as the need for a joint or regional strategy, capacity-building measures for mass testing and vaccination, and a more proactive public health campaign.

On Aug. 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the viral disease a public health emergency of international concern, the organization’s highest form of alert. The WHO issued it after an mpox outbreak hit several African countries.

The WHO has reported over 500 mpox-related deaths this year, a 19% increase from last year. More than 14,000 mpox cases have been reported, a 160% jump from 2023.

What is mpox?

“The monkeypox virus is an orthopoxvirus that causes mpox (monkeypox), a disease with symptoms similar to smallpox, although less severe,” according to the WHO.

Mpox causes a painful rash, enlarged lymph nodes and fever. While usually mild, it can be fatal, especially for those who have weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and children.

It’s a disease that can be transmitted from animals – including squirrels, monkeys, and Gambian pouched rats – to humans. Mpox can also spread from humans to humans through “contact with bodily fluids, lesions on the skin or on internal mucosal surfaces, such as in the mouth or throat, respiratory droplets and contaminated objects,” the U.N. health agency said in a fact sheet.

The current outbreak is caused by the clade 1 variant of the monkeypox virus, considered more severe than clade 2, the cause of a previous global outbreak two years ago, WHO said.

As of Friday, here are how several Asian countries, which all absorbed huge death tolls from the global outbreak of COVID-19, were addressing mpox.

Thailand

On Aug. 21, Thai authorities said they had detected the country’s first case in 2024 of the new mpox variant. It was the first case of the strain detected in Asia and only the second case confirmed outside of Africa.

“We have identified a suspected case of monkeypox, specifically Clade I, in a 66-year-old European male who traveled from Africa, where the disease is currently spreading. He arrived in Thailand on Aug. 14, at 6 p.m., and by Aug. 15, he exhibited symptoms consistent with monkeypox, including fever,” said Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, director general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC).

Authorities are monitoring 43 close contacts of the patient and warning travelers arriving from Africa to be vigilant.

Since the start of the year, Thailand has recorded 135 mpox cases.

Philippines

On Aug. 19, the Philippine Department of Health (DOH) reported its 10th confirmed mpox case, a 33-year-old male with no travel history outside of the country. But health authorities said the case was of the mild Clade 2 variant, and not the newer strain.

On Friday, Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa said there was no public emergency concerning mpox. Earlier, he had said the government was closely monitoring mpox cases and updating guidelines to encourage potential cases to seek consultation and testing.

Malaysia

Malaysia has increased surveillance at major entry points despite having recorded no new cases so far this year.

Health professionals must report any suspected cases to local authorities.

Indonesia

Indonesia has recorded 88 confirmed mpox cases since early 2023.

The health ministry is intensifying screenings at key entry points and stepping up public education campaigns.

Bangladesh

Although Bangladesh has not yet detected any mpox cases (as of Aug. 22), it has prepared two hospitals and formed a specialized team of physicians.

The health department has also started an awareness program and is considering requesting vaccines from the WHO.



Ruj Chuenban in Bangkok, Jason Gutierrez in Manila, Iman Muttaqin Yusof in Kuala Lumpur, Tria Dianti in Jakarta, Ahammed Foyez in Dhaka, and Bryant Macale in Lubbock, Texas, contributed to this report.