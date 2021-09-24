Egyptian Actress Menna Shalaby Nominated For International Emmy

By Arab News

Egyptian actress Menna Shalaby has been nominated for an international Emmy.

She is competing in the “Best Performance by an Actor” category for her role in the crime show “Fe Kol Esboa’ Youm Gomaa,” which is Arabic for “Every Week Has A Friday.”

The 10-episode series premiered on MBC’s streaming service Shahid in 2020.

It tells the story of Layla, who is forced to live with a man suffering from a mental illness. As the story unfolds, the pair commit violent crimes every Friday.

It was directed by Egyptian filmmaker Mohamed Shaker and also stars Asser Yassin, Sawsan Badr, Arfa Abdel Rassoul, and Ahmed Khaled Saleh.

Another Arab production that has made the cut is the Lebanese series “Beirut 6:07.”

It comprises 15 short films that look at last year’s tragic explosion in Beirut and highlights the stories of the victims as well as the survivors.

It is competing in the “Short-Form Series” category.

Winners will be announced at an in-person ceremony on Nov. 22 in New York.