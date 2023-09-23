Iran, Russia, Turkey Hold Tripartite Summit On Syrian Crisis At UN Assembly

By Tasnim News Agency

The foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey convened a tripartite summit in the Astana format during the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, aiming to promote peace and stability in Syria.

In attendance at the meeting were Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, also participating. The talks occurred at Iran’s permanent mission to the UN.

Addressing the gathering, Amirabdollahian expressed concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria, attributing part of the suffering endured by the Syrian people to unilateral Western sanctions and the appropriation of Syria’s assets and natural resources. He particularly noted the impact on women and children among the population.

He condemned the sanctions against Syria as “illegal” and stressed the necessity of their complete removal. Additionally, he emphasized that the reconstruction of war-torn Syria should not be used as a means of exerting pressure on the Damascus government. He highlighted that resolving the Syrian refugee crisis requires the restoration of essential infrastructure, access to water, electricity, and other services for all, and called on the international community to shoulder its responsibility in alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people.

Amirabdollahian, alongside his counterparts, regarded the unilateral sanctions against Syria as violations of international and humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and impediments to aid distribution to Syrian locals and refugees. They expressed support for the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of Syrian refugees and the restoration of their rights.

The Iranian foreign minister underscored the importance of a political dialogue under UN auspices to address the Syrian crisis, reaffirming unwavering support for the fight against terrorism and extremism in Syria. He stressed the commitment of all parties to cooperate in countering the threat of terrorism while respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Astana peace process, established in January 2017 by Iran, Russia, and Turkey, aims to bring an end to the Syrian conflict by involving both the Syrian government and the opposition.