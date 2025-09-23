DHS Says Over 2 Million Illegal Aliens Out Of United States In Less Than 250 Days

By Eurasia Review

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced that 2 million illegal aliens have been removed or have self-deported since January 20.

The Trump administration is on pace to shatter historic records and deport nearly 600,000 illegal aliens by the end of President Donald Trump’s first year since returning to office. Two million illegal aliens have left the United States in less than 250 days, including an estimated 1.6 million who have voluntarily self-deported and more than 400,000 deportations.

“The numbers don’t lie: 2 million illegal aliens have been removed or self-deported in just 250 days— proving that President Trump’s policies and Secretary Noem’s leadership are working and making American communities safe,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Ramped-up immigration enforcement targeting the worst of the worst is removing more and more criminal illegal aliens off our streets every day and is sending a clear message to anyone else in this country illegally: Self-deport or we will arrest and deport you.”

DHS has made it clear: the era of open borders is over. For four straight months, United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has released zero illegal aliens into the country.

The rest of the world is hearing our message. DHS immigration enforcement is also demonstrably deterring illegal aliens from trying to come here in the first place.

A recent study from the United Nations reported that President Trump’s immigration policies led to a 97% reduction in illegal aliens heading northbound to the U.S. from Central America. That same study found that 49% of would-be illegal aliens who decided to stop their journey towards the U.S. did so because they thought it would be impossible to enter the U.S. under President Trump. Likewise, 46% said fears of detention or deportation led to abandoning their attempt to illegally enter the U.S.

Meanwhile, DHS is just getting started thanks to President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill, which is surging hiring efforts and turbocharging the arrests and deportations of illegal aliens.

So far, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has received more than 150,000 applications in recent weeks, and 100% of all new job gains have gone to U.S. citizens since President Trump took office.

Deportation capacity continues to ramp up as Secretary Noem negotiates new detention facilities such as Alligator Alcatraz, Speedway Slammer, Cornhusker Clink, and Louisiana Lockup. DHS also recently announced that it has signed more than 1,000 287(g) agreements across 40 states.

All of these successes will make arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal aliens more efficient and streamlined than ever before – paving the way to continue the surge in deportations, DHS said.