Exposing The True Face Of TTP: Terror, Extortion, And Deception Of Jihad – OpEd

By Ahmad Khan

The recent assassination of Maulvi Tahir, also known as Razaq, and his allies in Ghazni is one of the turning points in the fight against the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Following their apprehension in soliciting money to fund TTP training camps, portrays the real picture of the group and the hideous face of their so-called jihad. These men were not martyrs who were striving to fight a noble cause, but criminals who used the innocent to realize their self-interest through violence. The fact that they die is not only a loss to a terror group but also a great step in the direction of exposing excess, violence, and deceit at the very core of the TTP activity.

The assertions by TTP that it is engaged in a just cause have always been based on a lie. Quite on the contrary, the TTP lives on the principles of fear, violence, and coercion. Hidden audio tapes that were leaked to the outside of the group have revealed the fact that the TTP uses extortion and illegal funding to support its terror programs. In one of those recordings, TTP chief of operations, Qasim alias Hanzala of Ambar, Mohmand, demanded five lacs of money out of a local businessman. This extortion shows the harsh truth of the operations of TTP: it is not a religious movement, but an operation of a criminal group. The money earned through such ill practices is a direct source of their violent agendas, whether it is kidnappings or even the attack on civilians, which has further endangered the lives of innocent individuals.

The terrorist history of the TTP does not just end with its extortion networks. In South Waziristan, the TTP terrorism was still going on as the youngNooruddin was abducted; a boy was taken in Lower Wana Bazaar. The kidnappings are a typical TTP strategy- to inspire fear among local communities and make them put their heads down. Attacks on children and civilians are not a jihad; it is a barbaric activity, aimed at only terrorizing and continuing their criminal interests. Such moves are of no religious value but are based on the thirst of the TTP for power, control, and illegal wealth.

The power of TTP does not just stop at violence and abductions. They have also been coercive to extort money from farmers and to pay them only to get permission to farm their own land, as in the case of Bajaur. Such extortion practices not only contravene the fundamental rights of the people but also literally defame the moral teachings of Islam. The activities of the TTP are the complete opposite of peace, justice, and compassion that the religion they refer to preaches. Rather than perpetrating the Islamic tenets, the TTP agenda is based on greed, violence, and control without any concern for the sanctity of life and the welfare of the people they purport to serve.

The financial implications of the activities of TTP are also very harsh. The campaigns of terror by the group, characterized by the demolition of infrastructure, extortion, and violence, have wiped away the local economies and discouraged investment. In the Pashtun built, the terror caused by the activities of TTP has taken its toll on the economic outlook in the region. Farmers are being compelled to pay protection money only to be able to tend their land, and business owners have been extorted to pay huge amounts of money to be guaranteed their safety. This suffocates, destroys development, and makes the Pakistani economy unstable. The violence by the TTP not only destabilizes the regions but also instills a terror that scares off investors, even more entrenching the economic crisis.

What most people fail to put into consideration when it comes to terrorism is the degree to which groups such as the TTP utilize religion to legitimize their savagery. The leaders and members of TTP abuse Islam by misappropriating it for their purpose of violent and corrupt actions. Their so-called jihad is not a fight of faith or righteousness but a violent power capture, which is supported by the sufferings of innocent individuals and the use of their resources. These are not the fighters of an Islamic state, but they are fighters of the control and use terror as a means of keeping their power. The actual aspect of the TTP is revealed today–it has neither its foundations in piety but in criminality and brutality.

The security agencies of Pakistan have demonstrated unrelenting effort in destroying the network of TTP. The fight, however, does not only involve the sheer force of arms; it must be a holistic one that will remove the causes of the extremists and the economic instability. The resistance of Pakistan to terror and its will to protect its citizens and establishments should never waver. The campaign of violence and terror by the TTP cannot be left to shape the future of Pakistan.

The killing of Maulvi Tahir is a win, though it is just a portion of the big battle. Their cruel approach will keep derailing the Pakistani development, as long as the TTP is still active. Nevertheless, it will end up in the determination of the Pakistani people and their security forces. The terrorism legacy left by the TTP is based on fear, and the future of Pakistan is based on endurance, solidarity, and a peaceful country. The TTP might have been killed in Ghazni, but until their deformed philosophy of violence and exploitation is rooted out, there will not be any victory in their campaign throughout Pakistan.