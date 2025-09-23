Foreign Ministry Says Brazil ‘Will Not Bow’ To New US Sanctions

By ABr

By Mariana Tokarnia

The Brazilian government has responded to the US imposition of the Magnitsky Act on the wife of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, Viviane Barci de Moraes.

In a statement released Monday (Sep. 22), the Ministry of Foreign Relations affirms that Brazil “will not bow to this further aggression,” adding that the measure will not achieve “its goal of benefiting those who led the failed coup attempt – some of whom have already been convicted by the Supreme Court.”

The statement also says that the Brazilian government received the announcement with indignation.

“In a new attempt to unduly interfere in Brazilian internal affairs, the US government tried to justify the adoption of the measure with untruths,” the text reads.

The government also claims that, by resorting to this measure, US President Trump is politicizing and distorting the Magnitsky Act itself, as well as offending Brazil – “a democracy that successfully fended off an attempted coup d’état” and with which the US has enjoyed 201 years of friendship.

The Magnitsky Act

The Magnitsky Act is a tool established under US law that is used to unilaterally punish alleged human rights violators in other countries. Among other things, the measure blocks the assets and companies of those targeted by the sanctions in the US, in addition to prohibiting them from entering the country.

On Monday, the Trump administration imposed Magnitsky Act sanctions on lawyer Viviane Barci de Moraes, wife of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, and on the Lex Institute, linked to the justice’s family. The piece of legislation has been in force against Justice Moraes since July 30. The decision was published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US Treasury Department.

The announcement comes 11 days after former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was sentenced to 27 years and three months in prison for attempting a coup d’état. Justice Moraes was the rapporteur for the case, and President Donald Trump, an ally of Bolsonaro, has used the Magnitsky Act and other measures in retaliation against the minister and other members of the court.