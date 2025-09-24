Historic LNG Agreement And New Era In Turkish Energy Geopolitics: Future Of Existing Contracts With Russia – OpEd

By Haluk Direskeneli

Turkey has signed two landmark 20-year LNG supply agreements with Mercuria and Woodside Energy, covering the period 2026–2045 and amounting to an annual supply of approximately 4 billion cubic meters.

The deals were publicly announced in New York during the President’s meetings on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The timing underscores that energy contracts are regarded not only as commercial arrangements but also as instruments of diplomacy[^1].

The most critical parameter of these contracts—the pricing formula—has not been disclosed. Energy analysts suggest that the contracts are likely indexed to the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark. While such an indexation provides relative stability against spot market volatility, it does not guarantee lower prices, particularly in periods of declining spot prices[^2]. Consequently, the promise of “cheap gas” remains questionable at this stage.

Experts view these long-term LNG agreements positively in terms of diversification of supply sources, enhanced commercial flexibility for BOTAŞ through the ability to redirect LNG to different terminals, and contributions to Turkey’s ambition of becoming a regional gas trading hub. Nevertheless, “take-or-pay” obligations may create financial risk for BOTAŞ if domestic demand projections fall short. However, the delivery flexibility clauses—allowing resale to European and North African markets—mitigate part of this risk[^3].

Currently, Russia remains Turkey’s largest natural gas supplier. Most long-term pipeline contracts with Gazprom are due to expire by the late 2020s. Contracts for the Western Line and Blue Stream pipelines will reach renewal stages between 2025 and 2028. Turkey may leverage the LNG agreements as a bargaining tool in these negotiations. While the TurkStream pipeline remains strategically important for sustaining Russian gas flows to Europe, the EU’s determination to reduce dependence on Russian gas could limit Turkey’s role to that of a transit state. Traditionally, Russian gas prices in Turkey were indexed to oil products (Brent, fuel oil, gasoil). With LNG agreements now entering the mix, Ankara may push for more competitive formulas based on hub pricing. In this sense, LNG contracts serve not only as an economic instrument but also as a geopolitical lever in negotiations with Moscow[^4].

The fact that the agreements were unveiled in New York, during the UNGA, is noteworthy. In the same week, the Turkish President also met U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House, lending additional symbolic weight to the announcement. Analysts emphasize that the LNG deals are not directly tied to defense cooperation issues such as the F-16/F-35 programs, but they may contribute to a more constructive atmosphere in Turkey–U.S. relations[^5].

In conclusion, Turkey’s LNG supply contracts with Mercuria and Woodside, while subject to short-term price uncertainties, are strategically significant in the long run for supply security, diversification of sources, and the gas hub vision. As pipeline contracts with Russia approach renewal, these LNG agreements enhance Ankara’s negotiating position. It is increasingly evident that Turkey is pursuing a more multi-dimensional and flexible strategy in energy diplomacy.

References