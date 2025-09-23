How Yunus Embraced Islamist Extremists In Bangladesh – OpEd

By Dr. Anjuman A. Islam

Weeks before Bangladesh interim regime head Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus’s scheduled address before world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly, the Canadian government has sounded alarm for its citizens over future visit to the youngest nation in South Asia.

In addition to asking Canadians to exercise extra caution, the high-level travel threat even cites fears of militant attacks, clearly a worrisome portent that can derail Bangladesh’s global image and also exposes the ominous outcome of Yunus’s one year rule.

Back in 2024 when Yunus addressed previous UNGA session, a number of western leaders and press basked in the glory of his rise to power, projected a prosperous and stable future for Bangladesh and even described the uprising, as second liberation, that toppled Awami League led government.

Unlike Yunus admirers, a few international scholars like Jeffrey D Sachs promptly projected the rise of militancy as a foregone conclusion under the new regime yet Yunus’s spin doctors discredited him as rumour peddlers.

In the wake of this alert, many pointed out a raft of crafted measures rolled out by Yunus regime that emboldened Islamists, militant outfits and criminals—all that had remained as fringe groups under the iron clad rule of now deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Not to mention, the rise of these anti-democratic and intolerant outfits wreaked havoc on lives of country’s 10 percent minorities and a staggering 50 percent female populace. To make matter worse, a band of pro Yunus Islamists even flew to Afghanistan and projected meeting with Taliban government officials as a sort of learning achievement.

On top of that, in over 13 months, lives of entire 180 million population turned into nightmare as law and order collapsed completely with alarming rise in mob rule in absence of security architecture meticulously decimated with series of terror attack on over 450 police stations under pretext of celebration after the downfall of AL rule.

Reports suggest, top terror patrons with proven credentials of facilitating rise of extremist outfits abusing state power has been embraced as role model by Yunus’s home advisor. Moreover, globally recognized terrorist outfits like Hizb ut-Tahrir also came out from shadows, publicly campaigned for waging war on westerners. Dreaded militant leaders linked to Al Queda affiliated outfits in Bangladesh who instigated militant attacks on liberals were released from jail and greeted with garland.

This unprecedented state patronage for extremists harks back grim memories when Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat e Islami (Jamaat) led coalition government reduced Bangladesh into a safe haven for both- transnational and home grown- terror outfits.

Lets take a look at some of Yunus’s deliberate steps to embrace terrorists

Impunity for police killing, looting of arms and destruction of 450 police stations

The fallout of Sheikh Hasina’s departure from power turned out fatal for the country. Under pretence of celebration, a deadly plot had been set in motion. Thousands of pro Yunus activists attacked and torched hundreds of police stations across the country. Even armories were looted and police vehicles were not spared.

The series of targeted violence crippled the law enforcement system allowing convicted radical elements to come out of shadows and spread tentacles. While the regime declared names of forty-four cops killed in clashes with protesters, a report by BBC Bangla revealed the real causality toll is much higher. Yet, Yunus granted sweeping indemnity to the killers and looters who dismantled security apparatus. One year elapsed but rights activists pointed out legal shield for the perpetrators of systematic terror for their allegiance to Yunus.

Massive Jail Breaks Allowing Dreaded Militants To Flee

Reports indicate, a simultaneous wave of jail break attempts while the terror wave was unleashed on police stations. At least 17 prisons saw incidents of unrest with five of them — Kashimpur, Satkhira, Sherpur, Kushtia, and Narsingdi — experiencing large-scale jailbreaks. More than 2,000 prisoners escaped though some were returned and arrested. After months of secrecy, the authorities admitted in last December for the first time that at least 700 prisoners including high profile militants have escaped during these jail breaks without revealing details.

Critics alleged the real number of escaped militants is much higher. One year down the line, still a large number of militants remains at large while the government approach lacks transparency due to absence of public details on militants who fled prisons. Experts allege taking advantage of escape, these prisoners are now expanding their strength amid fears that a large chunk of looted arms have fallen into their hands, triggering concerns across the region.

Three hundred Militants Released From Jail: Judiciary Shielding Death Row Convicts

As new set of judges were appointed to run judiciary, around 340 prisoners accused of having involvement in militancy and death row convicts have walked out of jail as courts granted them sweeping bail.

For first six months, the regime hid such a crucial move with regards to terrorists from public but thanks to a BBC Bangla a report that exposed the devastating impact on families of victims of terror as judges granted bail to death row convicts. Even Jashimuddin Rahmani, the leader of banned Islamist militant group Ansarullah Bangladesh (ABT) – now known as Ansar al Islam, an offshoot of Al Queda – was released in August and since his release started sermonizing.

Globally Recognized Terror Outfit Gained New Lease of Life

As part of its fight against terrorism, the previous regime banned Hizbut Taharir, that seeks to wage crusade for Caliphate. But within days of interim regime, activists and leaders of this outfit publicly ran recruitment campaign on education campuses and streets.

Even in demand for fighting crusade against western values, this radical outfit publicly rallied on streets. The audacity reached at such an extent that spokesperson of this outfit in an interview with BBC Bangla admitted to the outfit’s covert role in brining Yunus in power. Later some members are arrested but many point outed this move as an eye wash to fend off criticism.

Top Terror Patron Publicly Embraced by Home Advisor

On September 14, when the former home minister Lutfozzaman Babar, reportedly built an empire of terrorists and Islamists extremists, walked through the corridors of power at the office of home ministry, Yunus’s home advisor embraced him with broad smile and addressed him as “Sir”. The open arm embracement evoked grim memories as Babar, during BNP Jamaat rule as state minister for home ministry, ensured five years of rampant state patronage for militancy. Under his watch, people suffered from deadly wave of violence inflicted by extremists who seek to run the country under Islamic rule.

Even reports indicate, abdicating his responsibility to protect people as state minister, Babar got involved in the smuggling of largest shipment of arms meant for Indian separatist outfits using Bangladesh as passage. Babar was serving sentences for colluding with militants to assassinate AL president Sheikh Hasina, the plot, known as 21st August grenade attack, when militants threw grenade at an anti-terror rally organized by her party. But the current judiciary granted sweeping impunity to Babar and his entire network including a group of armed forces officers who also stood convicted for aiding Babar’s mission to rule the country with terror.

Terror outfit captures student council in universities with alleged state backed rigging

On educational campuses, the rise of Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat e Islami, has triggered concerns also. Ranked by US based independent Global Terrorism Index as the third most violent non state armed outfit across the world in 2013, Shibir has been banned on campuses on the basis of consensus from different student bodies as measure to counter the spread of extremism.

But under Yunus, this dreaded outfit won two student council elections for the first time with different student bodies boycotted the polls and publicly called out Yunus appointed administration for rigging the result in favour of Shibir. These wins are more than student politics; they are foundations for Islamist consolidation, proving that terror groups can now win in arenas once dominated by secular or centrist voices.

Reform Scheme Empowers Pro Pakistan Islamist hardliners

Yunus has sought to legitimize his authority at home by appeasing groups long kept at the margins. With no electoral mandate and facing skepticism from both the Awami League and BNP camps, his administration turned to Islamist networks for political breathing space. The result has seen the quiet rehabilitation of forces once thought to be relics of Bangladesh’s violent past.

The return of Pakistan backed Jamaat-e-Islami, that committed genocide invoking religion in 1971 stop birth of Bangladesh, is not coincidental. Nor is Hefazat-e-Islam’s newfound influence to dictate rules of reform as several other pro Jamaat forces forged alliances. Despite their radical ideologue, other Islamist outfits have also been legitimized by Yunus under reform process.

Yunus has calculated that forging alliances with these groups would offer him a counterweight against mainstream political parties and an instrument to reshape Bangladesh’s fractured political landscape.

But this short-term strategy comes with long-term costs. Every concession to Islamist demands, whether sidelining secular voices in constitutional reform, ignoring attacks on minorities, or downplaying rise of terror outfits on campuses, further entrenches extremism.

In contrast, Sheikh Hasina’s rule, however contested and imperfect, maintained a firm line against these actors while Yunus, in hope of gaining legitimacy, has instead traded principles for survival.

Hardliners At Heart of Power

Right from the start, Yunus appointed pro Islamist leaders into his cabinet of advisors. The inclusion of AFM Khalid Hossain as religious affairs adviser is one indicator as Khalid held ranks with hardline outfit Hefazat. On the other hand, banned terror outfit Hizbut Taharir activists were placed in key positions to run important city corporations with total support from the regime advisors.

Echoing the tone of home advisor for keeping Yunus in power for five year without election, several hardliners campaigned for delaying the polls. This coordinated campaign between Islamists and Yunus’s advisor raised doubt over fate of election despite claims of holding it by February by Yunus’s top officials amid criticism.

Minority communities publicly blamed Yunus for totally excluding them from reform scheme. A minority rights body criticised the government for excluding religious minorities from any of the reform commissions tasked with proposing measures to end all forms of discrimination in the society. “Though at least 10 percent of the total population belongs to minority groups, the government has neither formed a separate commission for religious minorities nor included a representative from the community in any of the commissions,” they added.

Communal Fury Tearing Apart Lives of Minorities

Millions from minority communities– like the Hindus, the Christians, the Sufis, the Ahmadiyyas and the Buddhists— are bearing the burnt of Islamist radicals. For decades, minorities have been part of the nation’s cultural mosaic, yet under Yunus they are facing renewed threats of violence, intimidation, and forced displacement.

In past two weeks, violence inflicted mostly at shrines of Sufis, a liberal Muslim sect that historically popularised Islam in the Bengal frontier through their tolerant, syncretic ideals of coexistence and equality. Over 100 such shrines were torched and looted in one year. Even corpse of clerics was exhumed and burnt on the street. Blasphemy became another cause of concern also. For Ahmediyya’s lives have also become miserable as hardline outfit publicly threatened to hit the street unless the community members are declared as non-muslim.

Over 2500 cases of violence including killing looting and rape against minorities were documented by rights groups under Yunus’s rule.

Impunity for Communal Violence

“Instead of giving due attention to our concerns, the government chose to label them as false, fabricated, and exaggerated,” minorities said, alleging the accused were “enjoying impunity”. In addition, the home advisor echoed the tone of hardliners blaming that “marijuana and alcohol” are integral for puja celebration.

Considered as derogatory by minorities and rights activists, this comment triggered widespread condemnation but to no avail. On the other hand, despite the attacks on shrines were broadcast live on facebook, cops did not arrest the culprits rather only file cases accusing unnamed, a shield for perpetrators.

Women Rights Under Siege

The hate campaign run by Islamists against the Women’s Affairs Reform Commission, set up by Yunus, is another pointer to the danger lurks into future of female population. After the 10-member commission submitted its report calling for gender equality, thousands of Islamist hardliners hit streets against the proposed recommendations, saying they were anti-Islamic and that “men and women can never be equal”.

The protesters – led by Hefazat-e-Islam, which has a representative on the interim government’s cabinet of advisers – demanded the disbanding of the women’s commission, and its members punished for making those proposals. “I was disappointed that the interim government did not support us enough when we were subjected to lots of abuses by Hefazat-e-Islam,” reveals the chief of the commission to BBC.

Call for Ban On Music Teachers In School

A number of Islamists outfits publicly demanded a ban on the proposition to recruit music teachers in schools and rather demanded recruitment of religious teachers in primary schools, a move drew flak from rights bodies that described this move as threat to cohesion.

Alongside several other leaders, hardliner Mamunul Haque who led the anti-women campaign, paid a visit to Afghanistan and held meeting with Taliban leaders. Analysts have pointed out that such exchange came at a time when the country’s women are facing the wreath of fanatics.

Hardliners Exploiting Power Vacuum

In post Sheikh Hasina period, Bangladesh lost stability. The sudden fall created a leadership vacuum that left the nation vulnerable to unrest and opportunistic forces.

At this critical time, Yunus turned to these outfits that had long been kept in check: Islamist hard-liners, banned organizations, and convicted extremists, exposing his darker face at home: one of opportunism, betrayal, and complicity.

By giving space to fundamentalists, he has weaponized religion as a political tool to strengthen his shaky grip on power. What Bangladesh now faces is not just political instability, but an existential crisis; its secular identity, its social fabric, and its very future are being held hostage to the ambitions of one man.

