Indonesia And Australia: From Proximity To Strategic Partnership – OpEd

By Simon Hutagalung

The two countries, Indonesia and Australia, have a close geographical connection, but they hold different strategic views. The country of Indonesia presents itself as the leading power of Southeast Asia and holds the title of the third-largest democratic nation worldwide. Australia presents itself as a middle power which bases its foundation on Western alliances but works to enhance its position in Asian affairs.

The two nations maintain an unpredictable connection between working together and mutual suspicion because of their different power levels and distinct past experiences and changing circumstances in their shared region. The paper demonstrates that both states need to establish deeper political, economic, and security ties to achieve stability and mutual defence, but they must first resolve their fundamental structural differences, trust problems and conflicting strategic goals.

The political connection between the two nations brings potential advantages yet remains vulnerable to instability. The 2+2 ministerial meetings serve as institutionalised dialogue platforms which help countries coordinate their actions, but the actual progress usually falls short of the declared intentions.

The informal leadership position of Indonesia within ASEAN enables it to control regional consensus, but Australia maintains its status as an outsider to ASEAN’s consensus-based decision-making system. Australia faces an obstacle in its efforts to build stronger ties with Southeast Asia because its national identity continues to be linked with Western alliances. The nation must solve a problem that involves keeping its non-aligned position while acting with foreign countries. The two nations maintain democratic values and multilateral principles, but their domestic political problems and sporadic national emergencies (such as East Timor and intelligence scandals) show how fast trust can fade. The creation of lasting institutional frameworks which implement protective systems against disruptive events enables improved political cooperation.

The Indonesia–Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement showed economic ambition when it was created, but operational challenges emerged during its implementation. The current trade volumes between Australia and Indonesia show limited growth because of ongoing structural trade imbalances, which cause Australia to export mainly high-value products and services, yet Indonesia exports mostly low-value goods.

Trade risks create dependency instead of complementarity when no intentional steps are taken to restore balance and create value. The country has potential for development in infrastructure, renewable energy, and digital connectivity and joint research, but regulatory issues in Indonesia and risk-averse investment behaviour in Australia limit the achievement of these opportunities.

The positive elements of education and people-to-people relations persist because Australian universities accept many Indonesian students, and research partnerships between the two countries keep expanding. The current flow of knowledge operates in one direction, so we need to create mutual exchange programs which will benefit both parties through joint scholarship programs and research partnerships. Tourism and cultural exchange serve as social connections between communities, but these connections remain at risk because of ongoing political instability and economic disturbances. States need to provide targeted co-investment, technology transfer, and capacity building to future-oriented sectors to achieve transformation through aspiration.

Security and defence cooperation has advanced visibly but remains constrained by asymmetry and divergent outlooks. The military exercises Garuda Shield and Indo-Pacific Endeavour enhance interoperability yet expose current discrepancies between doctrine and capability. Maritime cooperation remains vital because nations share common interests in protecting their sea lanes, but Indonesia maintains strict control over its sovereignty, which restricts joint patrol operations and permanent military bases and installations.

The three areas of cybersecurity intelligence sharing and counterterrorism cooperation have achieved real convergence because joint efforts have broken down extremist groups and strengthened global defences against international criminal threats. The implementation of cyber-defence, maritime search-and-rescue, and humanitarian assistance in these exchanges would enhance trust only if legal safeguards and transparent reporting mechanisms exist to prevent political interference. The agreement remains a source of tension because Australia’s joining Western defence systems creates military competition concerns for Indonesia, while making it feel excluded from strategic decision-making processes. The management of this divergence requires senior-level open discussions which support alliance requirements while maintaining ASEAN’s central position and Indonesia’s neutral position.

The two nations encounter essential challenges which prevent them from establishing proper diplomatic relations. The two countries face conflicting expectations because Australia works to include Indonesia in Western systems, yet Indonesia seeks to maintain its independence and lead ASEAN. The second factor introduces political instability because Indonesian nationalism emerges to protect national sovereignty, while Australian politics alternates between Asian relations and maintaining alliances with Western nations.

The third factor makes regional actors select between different alliances because both the United States and China want strategic hedging, but implement it through different methods. The fourth point requires institutions to establish formal joint responses for dealing with non-traditional threats, which include climate change, pandemics and cyberattacks, but these responses are not yet fully developed. The last problem occurs because elite recognition of strategic value fails to create strong public support, which makes relations susceptible to both populist opposition and fake news dissemination.

The two nations should create a strategic partnership through their middle power status and equivalent capabilities to address these restrictions. The political aspect demands the creation of crisis-management systems which use established consultation methods and structured dialogue processes to absorb shocks while developing regional norms. The two countries should redirect their economic activities from raw material exchange to create joint ventures for renewable energy infrastructure, digital networks, modern manufacturing and human resource development. Security cooperation needs to focus on non-intrusive high-value areas that include intelligence sharing with safeguards, cyber defence, humanitarian assistance, peacekeeping and maritime search-and-rescue operations while handling alliance sensitivities through open communication.

The partnership needs its base to be established through individual relationships between people. The implementation of expanded scholarship programs, cultural exchanges, subnational partnerships and civil society collaboration will create societal resilience, which protects diplomacy from political instability. The following practical measures should be implemented: A bilateral maritime research agenda and expanded scholarship exchanges that focus on mutual student and researcher exchange, joint green technology demonstration projects, and regularised intelligence sharing with legal protections and a high-level strategic dialogue that addresses AUKUS concerns while maintaining ASEAN centrality and equity.

Indonesia and Australia face an Indo-Pacific marked by uncertainty and rivalry. The natural bond between these nations stems from their common geographical location, yet their historical and strategic factors prevent their relationship from growing stronger. The three nations need to join their resources to achieve their common goals. Through their work to solve structural issues and build trust and handle strategic differences with patience and creative problem-solving, the two nations will reach middle-power cooperation status.

The opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own.

