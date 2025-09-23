Is Political Islam Creeping Into Sarawak? – OpEd

By UCA News

By Joseph Masilamany

(UCA News) — When a locally brewed beer named Santubong was pulled from the shelves recently, it might have seemed like a minor commercial decision. But in Sarawak, a land long celebrated for its cultural harmony and easy-going pluralism, the withdrawal has triggered a deeper debate.

Is Sarawak, long a beacon of pluralism within the Malaysian Federation, beginning to absorb the same strains of religious hypersensitivity that have reshaped daily life in Peninsular Malaysia?

The controversy began when the Member of Parliament for Santubong, Nancy Shukri, protested against the use of the name Santubong for an alcoholic beverage, calling it insensitive to her Muslim-majority constituency.

It is obvious that the sensitivities of the Santubong community, the majority of whom are Muslims, have not been taken into account,” she said in a Facebook post. Within 24 hours, the distributor, Zebrew Craft Beer, announced the product would be discontinued.

That might have been the end of the matter, but the withdrawal provoked an unusual backlash. Sarawak opposition Democratic Action Party chairman and parliamentarian Chong Chieng Jen condemned the decision, calling it “a setback and a loss of a small yet precious part of Sarawak’s values of tolerance and harmony.”

He said pointedly, “Today, it’s a beer brand. What will it be tomorrow? How much more of Sarawak’s unique identity are we willing to give up just to pander to race, religion and political theatrics?”

His words resonated because they touched a raw nerve: Sarawak is a state where neighbors of different faiths attend one another’s weddings, where halal and non-halal food stalls coexist side by side, and where festivals are marked with an open-door spirit. The Santubong Beer episode has unsettled this narrative, raising the spectre of Peninsula-style divisive politics creeping across the South China Sea.

More than a name

To understand the depth of feeling, one must appreciate what Santubong means in Sarawak. It is not just a geographic marker. Mount Santubong rises majestically near Kuching, the state capital, its peak often shrouded in mist, its slopes alive with rainforest lore. It has inspired poetry, paintings, and perhaps most famously, the legendary folk song Puteri Santubong, sung across Malaysia.

The legend tells of Princess Santubong and her sister Princess Sejinjang, celestial beings sent to bring peace to warring villages. Their beauty and talents enchanted the land, but jealousy led to strife. In punishment, one was turned into the mountain, the other into nearby Sejinjang Island. For generations, Sarawakians have told this tale as a reminder of love, loss, and reconciliation.

To name a beer was, for its creators, a way of rooting their craft in local identity — much as wines in Europe bear the names of their valleys or beers in Belgium take the names of towns. Far from being an insult, it was arguably a gesture of cultural pride. That some perceived it as offensive reveals less about the beer itself and more about shifting political sensitivities.

Here lies the heart of the matter. In Peninsular Malaysia, rigid halal–non-halal dynamics have reshaped entire industries, turning restaurants, cafes, and food courts into zones of caution and self-censorship.

The simple act of dining out can become an exercise in navigating invisible boundaries. A chocolate bar was once pulled from the shelves because of a misinterpreted label; a school canteen was forced to separate utensils for fear of contamination. These may sound like trivialities, but they reflect a society where suspicion has begun to replace trust.

Sarawak, a predominantly Christian state, has long been different. Here, kopitiams (coffee shops) serve pork alongside halal chicken rice, and no one bats an eyelid. A Muslim neighbour may happily sit at the same table where beer is being poured, secure in the knowledge that his faith is his own, not something fragile to be guarded against the mere presence of another’s customs. This relaxed coexistence is part of the state’s DNA, preserved even through the turbulence of Malaysian politics.

That is why the latest controversy has stung. The quick compliance of the distributor, though understandable from a business standpoint, underscores how little space there is to resist such pressures once they are invoked.

Guarding Sarawak’s soul

The issue, then, is not about one beer or one mountain’s name. It is about Sarawak’s soul. Will this state, so often held up as Malaysia’s model of unity in diversity, begin to mirror the anxieties of the Peninsula? Or will Sarawakians stand firm in their tradition of tolerance, recognising that harmony does not mean erasure but coexistence?

Chong’s warning deserves careful attention. “Her so-called ‘victory’ over the ‘Santubong Beer’ issue,” he said of Shukri ’s protest, “is in fact a setback and a loss of Sarawak’s values of tolerance and harmony.”

Chong is right to worry. Today, the flashpoint may be a beer label. Tomorrow, it could be a song, a festival, or even a cultural practice suddenly declared offensive to rigid interpretations of faith.

We have seen this drift before: at a national Christmas gathering attended by Muslim VIPs and royalty, hymns that mentioned the name of Jesus were barred, while “Jingle Bells” was deemed acceptable. It was a ludicrous spectacle — like holding a birthday party where the birthday boy himself is “not allowed to be present.”

Chong put it thus: “Once the logic of hypersensitivity sets in, it rarely stops at the first concession.”

Sarawakians have every right to honor and protect their cultural symbols. If some felt uneasy about a beer brand name, dialogue could have been the way forward — perhaps rebranding with clearer cultural intent, or involving community leaders in discussion. But the speed with which outrage translated into withdrawal signals a troubling trend: the power of offense-taking as a political tool. In the long run, this benefits no one.

Sarawak’s pluralist identity is not an accident of history; it is the fruit of centuries of coexistence. From the indigenous Dayak traditions to the arrival of Chinese traders, from the spread of Islam to the mission schools established by Christians, the state has woven a tapestry where faith and culture are lived side by side. This balance is fragile, and it requires vigilance to preserve.

The “Malaysia Agreement 63” signed when the state became a part of the Federation was more than a legal agreement; it was a promise that Sarawak’s way of life would be respected within Malaysia. The Santubong Beer episode is a reminder that such promises are only as strong as the people who defend them. If Sarawakians begin to cede ground on cultural expression out of fear of offending, they risk eroding the very foundation of their autonomy.

The mountain of Santubong still stands, mist-wrapped and silent, bearing witness to the tides of history. Its legend speaks of conflict resolved through transformation. Perhaps that is the lesson Sarawak needs now: to transform this controversy into a reaffirmation of its pluralist spirit, not a retreat into imported anxieties.

For in the end, the real danger is not the naming of a beer. It is the slow erosion of confidence in the values that make Sarawak unique. And if that confidence falters, Sarawak may one day lose its soul.