Less Religion, More Reason: Sir Syed For Our Time – OpEd

By Yanis Iqbal

“[I]f the atrocities, cruelties, murders and bloodshed caused only due to religion are put together in the balance against the crimes committed by Satan, the crimes committed due to religion would far exceed those committed by Satan.” — Sir Syed Ahmad Khan (Cited in Altaf Hussain Hali, Hayat-e-Javed)

It is not October 17, the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, which is celebrated as Sir Syed Day at Aligarh Muslim University. So why write about him now? Precisely because to do so outside the ritualized frame of commemoration is to de-ceremonialize him, to break open the crust of routine reverence that has turned him into little more than a hollow icon. At AMU today, Sir Syed has largely been reduced to the dinners of “Sir Syed Day,” his intellectual fire fossilized into pious homilies about preserving tehzib. That tehzib, in its contemporary sclerotic form, manifests less as a living critical spirit and more as a code of moral policing: female students instructed on the primacy of modesty and hijab, boys barred from wearing sportswear, lowers, or slippers in dining halls and offices, and all students endlessly reminded of “decorum, tradition, and culture.” Sir Syed has become a dead symbol, invoked to enforce propriety and discipline, rather than the living revolutionary heretic who once tore into ossified traditions with audacious reinterpretations. To recover him is to recover the scandal of his thought, the unsettling force of a man who shook his community by refusing to let religion or culture calcify into dogma.

Sir Syed’s thought is extremely pertinent today because there is a communalist tendency within Indian Muslims that wants to present religion as a panacea for every solution. For instance, during the Karnataka hijab row of 2022, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) displayed “posters at various locations in Beed and other places in Maharashtra saying ‘Pehle Hijab, fir Kitab [Hijab first, education later],’ ‘Her Kimatee samaan parde me rakha jaata hai [Every precious object is kept covered]’ etc.” These formulations invert the hierarchy that Sir Syed had so strenuously struggled to establish, where knowledge, rationality, and worldly learning were elevated as the condition of Muslim survival in colonial modernity. By insisting that religious symbols come before intellectual pursuit, these slogans hollow out the very meaning of education, reducing it to a secondary, negotiable good that can only be accessed once the dictates of religiosity are satisfied. Such a stance traps Muslim youth within the narrow circle of identity politics, where the assertion of religious marks overshadows the larger project of empowerment through knowledge. What appears as a defense of dignity is, in fact, a capitulation to a logic that shackles the future to the past, treating education as dispensable while absolutizing the performance of piety.

What did Sir Syed think about the priority of religion vis-à-vis non-religious matters? After the revolt of 1857 AD, when someone asked Sir Syed to contribute some money for the Jama Masjid of Saharanpur, he flatly refused to do so and sent the following written message: “I want to build such houses of God which are animate and you people are thinking to build the houses of bricks and clay.” This shows that Sir Syed considered the obsession with religion to be a misdirection of the Muslim community that left them disempowered in the world.

This is directly contrary to the point that is incessantly repeated by Islamists: Islam is supposed to be a “way of life” that recognizes no separation between religion and politics, so everything should be subject to the discipline of theology. However, Sir Syed didn’t believe in this hyper-inflation of religion. According to him, Muslims were obliged (majbur) to follow the Sunna of the Prophet in religion, but only permitted (mujaz) to follow him in worldly affairs. This distinction, which he grounded in both reason and tradition, radically undermined the binding character of many Islamic institutions that had, over centuries, been sanctified by ijmaʿ (consensus) and by invented traditions. It meant that the Prophet’s every action did not automatically possess eternal normative authority. Instead, only those pronouncements directly connected to revelation and religious teaching carried divine sanction.

The famous hadith of the Prophet and the grafting of date-palms illustrates this principle. When Muhammad saw the people of Medina grafting their date trees, he suggested they stop, assuming it unnecessary. They obeyed, and the yield of fruit suffered. When this was reported back, the Prophet replied: “I am only a human being. When I give you a command in religious matters, you should obey it, but when I give you a command in daily affairs, then (remember) that I am only a human being.” Sir Syed seized on this hadith as a cornerstone of his theology. The Prophet himself had drawn the line: revelation concerned faith, ethics, and worship, but the technicalities of agriculture, medicine, politics, and other worldly matters fell outside divine sanction.

This principle carried enormous implications for Islamic law and institutions. By confining the Prophet’s binding authority to religion strictly defined, Sir Syed delegitimized the vast edifice of jurisprudence and social regulation that had been justified through Sunna and ijmaʿ. Practices in governance, economics, and society, long treated as immutable religious duties, could now be seen as historical customs, subject to revision in light of modern knowledge. Sir Syed basically desacralized whole domains of life, liberating them from the grip of traditional authority. Religion had to be seen as a private, ethical duty of the human individual, rather than an all-encompassing textual source that can be used for answering every question.

The displacement of religion as the idiom of public argumentation is nowhere clearer than in Sir Syed’s radical approach to hadith. In contemporary Muslim practice, one often hears the assumption that unless a person backs every claim with citations from hadith, their speech carries no weight, and they themselves appear impious or even disqualified from reasoned debate. Against this suffocating expectation of citational piety, Sir Syed releases Muslim thought from the drudgery of textual accumulation and competitive referencing. He begins by observing with unusual clarity that traditions surrounding prophets and saints multiply with extraordinary rapidity. Religious charisma attracts embellishment, and he catalogs the manifold motives for fabrication: “that people liked very much additions by which the Prophet gained a lustre of sanctity and glory; that narrators of the events, deeds and words of the Prophet discovered that they themselves participated in the honour and praise they allotted to him; that sometimes quarrels arose, and that then every group recorded traditions in support of its own tenets; that wicked people forged traditions to please kings and princes; [and] that unbelievers issued traditions with fantastic contents in order to soil Islam.” Here, the hadith corpus appears less as a treasury of sacred truth than as the sediment of human vanity, factional rivalry, opportunism, and even malice.

Even the monumental labors of the canonical compilers do not escape his sharp eye. “The criterion of the genuineness or falsehood of a hadith, set up by all of them, even by Muslim and Bukhari,” he writes, “was that if they considered the traditionist (rawis) as reliable, they thought his hadith to be correct, and if they regarded him as unreliable, they thought his hadith to be false.” This, Sir Syed insists, provides no real certainty, since a chain of transmission may contain many narrators unknown to the final collector. The possibility of error persists at every link. Worse still, the very words recorded in the hadith are rarely those spoken by the Prophet at all: “All the ‘ulama and muhaddithin admit that the contents of the traditions are not to the letter, but to the spirit,” Sir Syed observes, “i.e. the words in the related traditions are not the very words spoken by the Prophet of God, because it is possible that after all they contain words of the traditionists recorded by Bukhari, Muslim or someone else; or is it not likely that here and there we will meet words of Bukhari himself or some other collector of traditions?”

This is a devastating move. By insisting on the mediated, unstable, and all-too-human character of the hadith corpus, Sir Syed withdraws from the entire citational economy of the ulama, who had built their authority on endless chains of isnad and the meticulous policing of transmitters. He shifts the ground of Muslim reason away from theological drudgery into a space of individual judgment. It is as though he refuses to play the game of borrowed authority altogether, forcing thought to stand on its own feet, without crutches of sanctified hearsay. In this emphasis on mediation and human fallibility, Sir Syed even prefigures Gandhi’s later remark that sacred texts undergo “a process of double distillation” – first through the human prophet, and then through the commentaries of interpreters. Both figures arrive at the same conclusion: divine revelation, once filtered through human transmission, can never override the sovereignty of reason.

The radicalism of Sir Syed lies not in dismissing Hadith wholesale, which he never fully abandons, but in transforming the standard of legitimacy. Authenticity is measured not by chains of narrators but by consistency with reality, reason, and experience. “We are not justified in saying such a hadith is from the Prophet whose contents are inconsistent with reality,” he declares, fusing Islamic discourse with a modern empiricism. The locus of truth shifts from communal consensus to individual rational scrutiny. This is an epistemic revolution.

The result is a striking individualism. Sir Syed frees the Muslim subject from the obligation to drown in oceans of reports, from the drudgery of weighing isnad against isnad, from the anxious deferral to endless scholarly authority. Instead, the believer is called to think, to judge, to measure tradition against the twin standards of reason and nature. His doctrine does not abolish tradition, but it reorders it so radically that the individual, armed with critical intellect, becomes sovereign interpreter. In this way, he creates a modern space of subjectivity within Islam, where faith is no longer the passive acceptance of chains of transmission but the active labor of reason, liberated from citational bondage.

From the foregoing, one can observe the direction towards which Sir Syed’s reformative project moves: the disentanglement of religion from its institutional weight. The institutional rigidity of Islam is most visible in a zealous investment in the idea of the afterlife, so much so that this earthly life is always sought to be looked at from the former’s perspective. It is consistently emphasized that there is no parity between this world and the next, that we shouldn’t get too attached to this world, shouldn’t hubristically pursue human change lest it violate the immutable and far greater commands of the eternal divine order.

Sir Syed accepts that the soul continues after death, but he empties this of metaphysical certainty. He writes that science shows only the existence of the soul, but “not its inner reality, just as man does not know the quiddity of anything.” What takes place at death is only a radical change, not the reconstitution of earthly bodies. The Qur’an’s language of bodily resurrection was, for him, a rhetorical device to impress upon Muhammad’s contemporaries the seriousness of moral accountability. In other words, the ontological reality of paradise and hell as “places” vanishes, leaving only the fact of change.

All talk of judgement, paradise, and hell, Sir Syed insists, belongs to the realm of the unknowable. Christian W Troll explains: “They are beyond the comprehension of man. What has been said about the inability of human beings to know God and His attributes applies equally to the realities of life hereafter.” By pushing eschatological realities into absolute “otherness,” Sir Syed strips them of concrete theological content. They cannot be known, described, or speculated upon, which makes them practically irrelevant to metaphysical pondering.

What remains, then, is their moral use. Troll says: “The aim of eschatological texts in the Qur’an is to encourage men towards good action and to discourage them from evil action.” Descriptions of paradise and hell are metaphors: paradise signifies “bliss and repose,” hell signifies “misery of the soul.” Heaven and hell were never physical realms, but “an intelligible metaphorical expression of the greatest intensity of pleasure and sorrow.” Similarly, the trumpet is a metaphor for radical change, the book of deeds and scales are metonyms for divine justice. In each case, the Qur’an’s images operate as figures of speech designed to move people ethically, not to disclose literal realities.

By relegating the afterlife to the unknown and treating scriptural images as pedagogical metaphors, Sir Syed redirects focus entirely to this life. Heaven and hell function only as ways of dramatizing the consequences of action here: virtue strengthens the soul’s faculty of godliness, vice corrupts it and produces misery. Ethical life, civic progress, and education become the true site of salvation. Religious speculation on the unseen becomes secondary, even futile.

In effect, Sir Syed displaces theological reflection on eschatology with a secular ethics of flourishing. The believer’s task is not to speculate on unknowable realms but to cultivate the faculties of virtue, to organize society in justice, and to secure human dignity. The afterlife remains as metaphorical horizon, but its real function lies in disciplining conduct here and now. Islam, thus reinterpreted, becomes a rational, ethical project grounded in worldly life rather than a system of fear and hope oriented toward a deferred beyond.

To take Sir Syed seriously today is to risk the unthinkable: becoming less religious. At AMU, where piety has become the shorthand for identity and tradition the excuse for policing, this sounds almost heretical. Yet Sir Syed himself was a heretic in precisely this sense. He refused to fund a mosque in Saharanpur, declaring he wished to build “living mosques” in the form of educated men and women. He insisted that the Prophet’s binding authority extended only to faith, not to worldly affairs. He dissected hadith literature with ruthless clarity, exposing the embellishments, fabrications, and human errors that centuries of scholarship had sanctified. He even remarked, as Hali records, that the bloodshed caused in the name of religion far exceeds the crimes of Satan himself. To follow him, then, is not to repeat the homilies of tehzib or wear religious symbols as armor. It is to subordinate religion to knowledge, reason, and civic life. AMU students can either keep Sir Syed embalmed as a mascot of modesty and decorum, or they can do what he actually did: strip away sanctities, desacralize inherited authority, and risk irreverence for the sake of truth. To be true heirs of Sir Syed means daring to carry forward his scandal.