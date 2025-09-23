Matarbari, Not Malacca: How Bangladesh Can Set The Bay’s Rules – Analysis

By Meherab Hossain and Raisa Binte Karim

With Matarbari nearing construction start, Bangladesh can define the Bay of Bengal’s rules

The world is relearning the geopolitics of sea lanes the hard way. Red Sea insecurity has pushed ships onto longer Cape of Good Hope routes, raised insurance and freight rates, and turned once routine transshipment hubs into chokepoints. UNCTAD described a system under stress with traffic avoiding Suez and detouring thousands of miles, a pattern that has persisted into 2025 and reshaped shipping schedules. For an export-reliant economy like Bangladesh, turbulence on distant waterways becomes a cost line rather than a headline. If Dhaka can make one port consistently reliable for large ships, it can convert global volatility into national leverage.

Where the project stands

The project is no longer theoretical. On 22 April 2025, the Chattogram Port Authority signed a first-phase construction contract with a Japanese joint venture of Penta-Ocean and TOA. Public materials confirm a 760-metre berth line, 16-metre design depth, and roughly 36 hectares of yard works. Local reporting indicates mobilization in September 2025, with a civil works window that points to initial operations near 2029. Financing is anchored by JICA.

This is not a stranded asset. JICA financing also backs a 27-kilometre access road linking Matarbari to the national highway grid, which reduces the classic risk of a modern terminal trapped behind weak roads.

Draft is destiny. Chattogram’s river constraints keep Bangladesh tied to feeders and foreign hubs, with typical berth limits around 9.5 metres of draft and about 190 metres of length overall for vessels. A 16-metre harbor at Matarbari unlocks regular direct calls by 8,000-plus TEU mother vessels and, with the right channel rules and under-keel clearance, even 14,000-TEU class ships whose summer drafts sit around 15.5 metres. Fewer handoffs mean fewer rollovers and better schedule integrity for time-sensitive cargo.

Direct calls and the exporter’s math

The timing enhances the payoff. Through mid-2025, Singapore’s transshipment wave produced multi-day and at times week-long waits as vessel bunching hit the hub. Carrier and forwarder updates in July cited berthing delays of more than a week at peaks and transshipment dwell times stretching far beyond normal. Those queues are the hidden tax Bangladesh pays when every box must pass through someone else’s port. Direct calls cut exposure to third-country congestion and the surcharges that follow.

Now quantify the reliability dividend. Removing a feeder leg and a hub lift strips out about 190 to 380 dollars per TEU in handling line items under typical fee schedules. Shaving three to seven days from the feeder plus hub step yields a working-capital saving of roughly 25 to 230 dollars per TEU at standard apparel values and financing costs. If direct calls reduce a realistic rollover probability from ten to three percent, the expected delay cost falls by about 60 dollars per TEU under conservative assumptions. Combined, the reliability dividend can exceed 300 dollars per TEU before counting schedule-risk premiums.

The stakes are clear. Ready-made garments earned about 39.35 billion dollars in FY 2024–25, roughly four-fifths of total goods exports by value. Even a few predictable days can decide whether an order stays in Dhaka or moves to a competitor.

Treat Matarbari and the Bay Terminal as complements, not rivals. In June 2024, the World Bank approved 650 million dollars for Bay Terminal’s marine works, including a climate-resilient breakwater and access channels to reduce turnaround times and crowd in private operators. Reuters reports the terminal is projected to manage about 36 percent of national container traffic once developed. The strength play is a two-hub strategy. Let Bay Terminal absorb volume and shorten waits for existing loops, while Matarbari concentrates on deep-draft mother-vessel calls and sets a new standard of predictability for the Bay. A simple capacity anchor helps readers visualize the upside. With two working berths along a 760-metre quay, three calls per berth per week, and an average exchange of 4,000 TEU, the terminal can handle roughly 1.25 million TEU a year. One extra weekly call lifts that by more than 200,000 TEU, which is why operator key performance indicators and a real-time port community system are not optional.

Governance is the strategy

Hardware will not be enough. Governance is the strategy. In late August and early September 2025, the Chattogram Port Authority invited international consultants to draft an international-standard tariff schedule for both Matarbari and Bay Terminal, with explicit aims of cost-reflective pricing and predictable paths over time. Use this process to publish a clear tariff roadmap with congestion-surcharge triggers, green-lane incentives for high-compliance shippers, and a standing grievance mechanism that outlives any single leadership team.

Build the road or lose the port

The inland side must keep pace. A 27-kilometre access road is under construction to connect Matarbari to the highway grid in Cox’s Bazar. The Daily Star identifies Max Infrastructure and Tokyo Construction on the job, and Prothom Alo reports a 27.2-kilometre scope with substantial bridge work and a high unit cost that has prompted scrutiny. The best terminal can still fail if trucks crawl for hours to reach it. Keep strict truck appointment windows from day one, stand up bonded shuttle lanes to staging yards away from the quay, and pre-position rail sidings where feasible. Publish cut-off times months before the first commercial call. Link the gates to the analytics. At 3,000 trucks a day and 1.1 TEU per truck on average, the gate system equates to about 1.2 million TEU a year of throughput. The 27-kilometre connector must open with appointment windows and staging to keep the yard from becoming a parking lot.

A Bay of Bengal safety forum

Bangladesh should also claim a role beyond its fences. The Bay of Bengal needs a predictable safety regime that matches the scale of vessels now calling in the region. Dhaka can launch a Bay of Bengal Maritime Safety Forum under a Matarbari banner with India, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Japan, plus insurers and P&I clubs. Start with common incident-reporting templates and hotlines. Build pilotage equivalence and joint training. Share AIS and other maritime awareness data for gray-zone activity and schedule regular search and rescue drills. UNCTAD’s chokepoint warnings are a call for credible regional institutions that deliver predictability in practice.

Schedule slippage is a real risk. Mitigate with monthly progress bulletins and independent engineering audits posted online. Storm and surge exposure will grow as traffic scales. Write climate scenarios into operating rules, including wind limits, tug-escort thresholds, and clear protocols for reopening berths after severe weather. Borrow the climate-resilient breakwater logic at Bay Terminal for Matarbari’s operating rulebook.

Global demand is uneven and policy signals in key markets can change the mix of orders without warning. Freight networks are still coping with diverted loops, and Southeast Asian hubs from Singapore to Port Klang have shown how quickly waits can climb when schedules bunch. Bangladesh cannot control the Red Sea or the canals. It can control how attractive it is to a carrier building next year’s rotations. Clear rules at Matarbari will make direct calls likelier and stickier through the next shock. Japan’s capital and contractors are already engaged at Matarbari, India benefits when Bay of Bengal flows are more reliable, and liners want ports that deliver steady service rather than glossy renderings. Finish on time. Price predictably. Convene the region around safety and standards. If Malacca is where the world worries, Matarbari can be where the Bay breathes.

