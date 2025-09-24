Only Quality School Education Can Build A Nation – OpEd

By Sudhansu R Das

Quality school education is the foundation of a strong and prosperous country. It let democracy, economy, social and cultural life flourish in the country. A child after studying NCERT books up to 12th standard in CBSE school is supposed to acquire adequate knowledge on history, geography, science, literature, math and social studies etc.

After learning the NCERT books in schools under proper guidance a child can communicate and analyze things better to become a conscious and responsible citizen. He will be self motivated to safeguard his society, culture, economy and environment. After getting quality school education the child is well equipped to start his own enterprise, develop new skills, choose any career and go for further study and research. How to instill quality into school education has become a big challenge before the county.

Out of nearly 1.5 million schools, over 31,000 schools are affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in India to teach NCERT books. The number of quality CBSE schools should increase to one million in order to fill the knowledge gap in the society. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023, nearly 43% of children in the 14-18 age group in India cannot read sentences in English, while among their rural counterparts, 25% struggle to read a Class 2 level text in their respective regional language. And more than half of the children in rural areas struggle with even simple division.

The report stated, “Trends on basic learning have remained relatively unchanged over the last decade. As far as basic math is concerned, a comprehensive strategy for learning improvement, starting with basic skills, is urgently needed for the upper primary grades. As per the National Sample Survey’s report 2023-24, the total literacy rate of India is 80.9%. This shows there are still 27 crore illiterate people in India.

In fact, the 27 crore illiterate Indians are not a burden on the country. They have the diverse skills, creativity, wisdom and the experience to contribute to the economy, social and cultural life of India. India’s vibrant unorganized sector sustains due to the illiterate, just literate and half educated people. An illiterate palm leaf artist of Odisha can transform palm leaves worth Rs 200 into a magnificent art which sells at Rs 13 lakh in Swadesh Handicraft Mall of Hyderabad. The artisan takes nearly six to eight months to do it. Millions of illiterate and uneducated Indian artisans still add high value to organic material available in nature.

Quality education will give new vision to Indians who can recognize the artistic talents among the poor artisans. Hundreds of artisans in Odisha add high value to handicraft and handloom products. But there is no direct export facility from Bhubaneswar. Proper training for export and simplification of export norms will boost the handicraft sector of Odisha.

In the past centuries, India was a country of innovation and creativity as is evident from the ancient monuments, temples, forts and palaces. It is impossible to rebuild those structures today. People who made it were not Vedic scholars; they were ordinary people from the remote villages and from the towns. It was the quality education, training and proper guidance which helped ordinary people to create amazing pieces of art which baffle the modern scientists. Indians should reeducate themselves to discover the creative skills and innovation among the ordinary people who had once built the glorious Indian heritage; those ordinary people still contribute to the culture and economy of the country. Quality school education will instill the much needed aesthetic sense and sensitivity among the children who will grow up to appreciate the art and craft of India.

The divisions in the Indian society on the basis of religion, caste and language happen due to lack of quality education. All these divisions create vote banks and malfunction the democracy. Social divisions adversely affect governance. Quality school education can cement the social divisions. A thriving democracy is a joy forever; it lets human endeavors flourish into glorious deeds. The much needed inclusive growth is achieved. It is not the job of political leaders only. In order to achieve a golden democracy, every educated and conscious Indian needs to educate people in their neighborhood with honesty and dedication.

Quality school education will help religious leaders to work for the spiritual growth of their followers; they can unite people for peace and prosperity. Politico religious leaders should reeducate themselves to work for national integrations which will safeguard the future of the young generations. Quality school education will erase fanaticism and blind beliefs in all religions and politics. True religion is synonymous to good governance.

Lord Ram in the epic Ramayana had established his kingdom on the basis of Dharma which had guided him to accept the will of his subordinate kings and his subjects with respect. All these qualities had let him grow into an ideal King. The principles of Dharma originate from finer human emotions and the courage to deliver justice in an honest and transparent manner. As per the Ramayana the kingdom of Ram had spread over Asia and far beyond. His kingdom was not a geographic area but an ideology which was built over human virtues. Love, kindness, justice and valor are the basic qualities of a true leader. How to become a good human being with physical and moral courage once formed the basis of Indian education. If a king, democrat, a communist or a religious leader has finer human virtues he can serve his country well. Without which he will bury his own people with debt and misery. This is high time for India to give quality school education to every child.