Spanish PM’s Brother Indicted Over Corruption Probe

By EurActiv

By Inés Fernández-Pontes

(EurActiv) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s brother, David, will face trial for alleged malfeasance and influence peddling alongside ten others, including Extremadura’s Socialist leader Miguel Ángel Gallardo, accused of creating a public post “ad hoc” at the local council of Badajoz.

Badajoz’s Provincial Court ruled on Tuesday there is “sufficient evidence” to bring David Sánchez to trial. A trained classical musician, he has been under investigation since May 2024 following a complaint from far-right union Manos Limpias, which also accused him of living in Portugal to avoid Spanish taxes and neglecting his duties as conservatories coordinator at Badajoz Provincial Council.

Sánchez’s brother denies any wrongdoing.

The Spanish prime minister has publically defended his brother’s innocence.

Asked about probes involving both his wife and brother, the Socialist leader accused judges of political bias: “There are judges engaging in politics and politicians administering justice.”

Mounting corruption probes now surround the prime minister, with former cabinet members, senior Socialist officials, and even his relatives implicated in alleged kickbacks, rigged tenders, and influence peddling – a scandal that threatens Pedro Sánchez’s fragile minority coalition.