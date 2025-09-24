The Submarine Game: Why INS Androth Is India’s Ace In Underwater Warfare – Analysis

By Girish Linganna

The commissioning of INS Androth on October 6th at Visakhapatnam represents more than just another warship joining the Indian Navy’s fleet. It signals India’s determined response to an evolving underwater threat landscape where silence beneath the waves can mean the difference between national security and vulnerability.

Named after an island in the pristine Lakshadweep archipelago, Androth carries forward a proud naval tradition. Its predecessor, INS Androth (P69), served the nation faithfully for 27 years before decommissioning, and now this modern avatar stands ready to guard India’s coastal waters with advanced technology and indigenous engineering prowess.

The Strategic Imperative

The timing of Androth’s induction is no coincidence. As Pakistan strengthens its submarine fleet with eight new Chinese Hangor-class submarines, and China’s navy expands to become the world’s largest maritime force with over 370 vessels, India faces unprecedented challenges in the underwater domain. The shallow coastal waters—once considered natural barriers—have become contested spaces where modern submarines can lurk undetected, threatening merchant shipping, naval assets, and coastal installations.

The ASW-SWC vessels were conceived to undertake multiple missions, including “search-and-attack-unit” (SAU) roles, low-intensity maritime operations (LIMO), subsurface surveillance in littoral-waters and coordinated ASW operations with maritime-patrol aircraft. This multi-role capability makes Androth particularly valuable in India’s maritime strategy, operating effectively within 200 nautical miles of the coastline where most submarine threats are likely to emerge.

Indigenous Excellence on Display

What makes Androth truly remarkable is its indigenous character. Built by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) Ltd., Kolkata, with over 80% indigenous components, the vessel exemplifies India’s growing self-reliance in defence manufacturing. The ship integrates systems from Indian companies such as BEL, L&T, Mahindra Defence, and MEIL, with contributions from over 55 micro, small, and medium enterprises. This widespread industrial participation not only reduces foreign dependence but also creates a robust ecosystem for naval shipbuilding.

The technical specifications reveal impressive capabilities. At 77.6 metres length and weighing over 1,490 tonnes, Androth is among the largest Indian warships powered by a diesel engine-waterjet combination. The waterjet propulsion system provides exceptional manoeuvrability in shallow waters—a crucial advantage when tracking submarines in coastal areas where traditional propellers might be less effective.

Advanced Underwater Surveillance

The ship’s sensor suite reads like a submarine’s worst nightmare. The hull-mounted sonar Abhay acts as an underwater radar, sending sound waves that bounce back from hidden objects. Combined with low-frequency sonar and underwater acoustic communication systems, Androth creates a comprehensive underwater surveillance network. These systems can detect the faintest acoustic signatures that submarines leave behind, even in the challenging acoustic environment of shallow coastal waters.

Beyond detection, Androth carries the teeth to neutralise threats. Its arsenal includes lightweight torpedoes, indigenous ASW rockets, anti-torpedo decoys, and mine-laying capabilities. The mine-laying function is particularly significant, allowing the vessel to protect critical areas like naval bases and commercial ports from submarine intrusion—a defensive capability that could prove invaluable in any future conflict.

Part of a Larger Vision

Androth represents the second vessel in a comprehensive fleet modernisation programme. The Navy plans to induct 16 ASW-SWC vessels at a total cost of nearly Rs 13,000 crore, with Cochin Shipyard Limited and GRSE building eight vessels each under their respective designs. This scale reflects the seriousness with which India views the submarine threat and its commitment to indigenous solutions.

The first vessel, INS Arnala, was commissioned in June 2025, and the deliveries of eight vessels by CSL is expected between August 2025 and June 2028. This rapid induction schedule demonstrates the Navy’s urgency in building anti-submarine capabilities while the strategic environment remains favourable.

Broader Strategic Context

The commissioning of Androth comes at a time when India’s maritime security challenges are multiplying. The Indian Ocean, once considered India’s strategic backyard, now witnesses increased Chinese naval presence, including submarine deployments. Pakistan’s expanding submarine fleet, aided by Chinese technology and financing, poses direct threats to India’s western seaboard, particularly around critical ports like Mumbai and the approaches to Gujarat’s industrial coastline.

China’s submarine capabilities have grown exponentially, with reports suggesting regular deployments in the Indian Ocean. The combination of Pakistani coastal submarines and potential Chinese submarine presence creates a complex threat matrix that requires sophisticated responses. Androth and its sister vessels provide that response, offering the ability to patrol coastal waters continuously and respond rapidly to submarine incursions.

Technology Meets Tradition

The choice of name—Androth—reflects India’s deep connection between geography and maritime strategy. Lakshadweep’s strategic location in the Arabian Sea makes it a natural sentinel for India’s western maritime approaches. By naming the vessel after one of its islands, the Navy underscores the integral role of island territories in India’s maritime defence architecture.

The vessel’s 80% indigenous content also represents a technological milestone. In an era where defence imports drain national resources and create strategic dependencies, Androth demonstrates that India can design, build, and deploy world-class naval platforms domestically. This capability becomes even more significant when viewed against the backdrop of global supply chain uncertainties and the need for rapid technological adaptation.

Looking Ahead

As INS Androth prepares for commissioning under the Eastern Naval Command’s flag, it joins a fleet that is increasingly focused on the underwater domain. The vessel’s sophisticated sensors and weapons systems, combined with its shallow-water capabilities, make it ideally suited for the challenging maritime environment around India’s coastline.

The commissioning ceremony, to be presided over by Vice Admiral Rajesh Pendharkar, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command, marks not just the induction of a warship but the manifestation of India’s resolve to secure its maritime frontiers through indigenous capability building.

In the silent depths where modern naval warfare increasingly plays out, INS Androth stands ready as India’s sentinel, equipped with the eyes to see, ears to hear, and weapons to respond to underwater threats. As regional submarine capabilities continue to expand, Androth and its sister vessels represent India’s answer—indigenous, capable, and ready to guard the nation’s maritime gates with the quiet confidence that defines truly effective naval power.

The ocean’s surface may appear calm, but beneath the waves, a new chapter in India’s maritime security story has begun with INS Androth leading the way.