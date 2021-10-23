Saudi Arabia To Reach Net Zero Carbon By 2060: Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman

By Arab News

By Wael Mahdi

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the Kingdom is aiming to achieve net carbon neutrality by 2060, during a speech to the Saudi Green Initiative forum in Riyadh on Saturday.

The Crown Prince said Saudi Arabia aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 278 million tons per year by 2030, with the adoption of the Carbon Circular Economy — based on zero waste — will help reach the target.

The Kingdom will also join the Global Methane Pledge to contribute to cutting global methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030, as part of its commitment to deliver a cleaner, greener future.

The Crown Prince said the Kingdom will plant 450 million trees and rehabilitate 8 million hectares of degraded lands by 2030, reducing 200 million tons of carbon emissions with additional initiatives to be announced in the years to come.

To further amplify its protection of terrestrial, marine and coastal environments, the Crown Prince announced that Saudi Arabia is joining the Global Ocean Alliance, establishing the Ocean Exploration Foundation and announcing a number of initiatives – including a Global Center for Tourism Sustainability.

He added that this first set of initiatives represents over 700 billion Saudi riyals contributing to the growth of the green economy.

The Crown Prince said: “The Saudi Green Initiative will provide huge investment opportunities for the private sector, quality job opportunities for the next generation of leaders in the Kingdom and enhanced international relationships that will have a positive impact on the region and the world.”