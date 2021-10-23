US Says Drone Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader In Syria

By Eurasia Review

A US airstrike in northwest Syria on Saturday killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar, according to a United States Central Command (CENTCOM) press release.

“We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a U.S. Central Command Spokesperson said.

According to CENTCOM, Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and allies.

“Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations. Al-Qaeda also uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond,” Rigsbee said in the statement, adding that, :The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.?

The U.S. will continue to target members of al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations who intend to harm the US homeland, the statement ended.