ISSN 2330-717X
Sunday, October 24, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper assigned to 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, especially during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom (U.S. Air Force/Vernon Young, Jr.)

File photo of an MQ-1 Predator and MQ-9 Reaper (drones) assigned to 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron provided intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, especially during Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom (U.S. Air Force/Vernon Young, Jr.)
1 Middle East World News 

US Says Drone Airstrike Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader In Syria

Eurasia Review 0 Comments

By

A US airstrike in northwest Syria on Saturday killed senior al-Qaeda leader Abdul Hamid al-Matar, according to a United States Central Command (CENTCOM) press release.

“We have no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike, which was conducted using an MQ-9 aircraft,” U.S. Army Maj. John Rigsbee, a U.S. Central Command Spokesperson said.

According to CENTCOM, Al-Qaeda continues to present a threat to America and allies.

“Al-Qaeda uses Syria as a safe haven to rebuild, coordinate with external affiliates, and plan external operations. Al-Qaeda also uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond,” Rigsbee said in the statement, adding that, :The removal of this al-Qaeda senior leader will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening U.S. citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians.?

The U.S. will continue to target members of al-Qaeda and other terrorist organizations who intend to harm the US homeland, the statement ended.

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.