Eni: In Florence Enjoy Car Sharing Fleet Also Goes Electric

Enjoy, Eni’s car sharing service, is going electric in Florence, with the addition of the XEV YOYO battery swapping city cars to its fleet. The news was announced Monday at Palazzo Vecchio in the presence of Dario Nardella, Mayor of Florence, and Stefano Giorgetti, Councillor for Major Infrastructure, Mobility and Local Public Transport, who spoke alongside Giuseppe Ricci, Eni Energy Evolution Chief Operating Officer, and Lou Tik, Founder and CEO of XEV.

As of today, Enjoy customers in Florence can rent one of 50 brand new XEV YOYOs via the app. The cars are immediately recognisable by the unmistakable lime green colour. The new cars add to the existing fleet of 100 cars already available in the city. Thanks to the agreement between Eni and XEV, a car company founded in Turin in 2018, the advantages of urban electric mobility are combined with the convenience of ‘free floating’ car sharing, which allows rentals to begin and end anywhere within Enjoy’s coverage area, without a predefined pick-up or drop-off point. Moreover, Enjoy takes care of recharging: in this way, XEV YOYO city cars allow customers to move around freely as vehicles always come with a battery charge of more than 30%.

“We welcome Enjoy’s electric car sharing to Florence,” said Mayor Dario Nardella, “Eni’s sustainable city cars are a further and important contribution to making mobility in the city more sustainable, and they fully fit in with the policies launched by our city government to reduce smog, and more broadly they match Florence’s commitment to become a zero climate impact city by 2030.”

“We are very pleased with this new initiative by Enjoy, which has decided to enrich the car sharing offering in Florence with new fully electric vehicles,” added Councillor for Mobility Stefano Giorgetti. “As a public administration we have been focusing on shared mobility from the very beginning, and today in Florence we have a fleet of shared vehicles that includes cars, bikes, motorbikes and scooters, and their use leads to a reduction in the number of private vehicles circulating on the roads.”

“Eni is pleased that the City of Florence has enthusiastically welcomed the new Enjoy electric car sharing, which was recently launched in Turin and Bologna,” Giuseppe Ricci, Chief Operating Officer for Energy Evolution at Eni. “Car sharing contributes to a more sustainable urban mobility, and it improves the opportunities for travelling more easily for all citizens. The XEV city cars, with zero CO 2 on-the-go emissions, have proved the potential of micro-mobility in cities where they have already been introduced, enabling Enjoy customers to use car sharing more frequently even for shorter distances. This is a contribution to Eni’s holistic approach on the path towards the 2050 Net Zero goal: we recently announced that we are investigating the opportunity to build a new bio-refinery in Livorno, Tuscany, to produce biofuels to be used for non-electrifiable mobility, such as commercial vehicles and jet aircrafts, and thus increase the availability and variety of decarbonized products.”

“XEV is very proud to join the Enjoy electric fleet in Florence, after months of successful operation in Turin and Bologna. The all-electric XEV YOYO with swappable batteries used by Eni’s electric car sharing service has proved to be the solution to meet an increasing demand for a sustainable urban mobility. Together with Florence and Eni, we are making an important step forward to realize our shared commitment to a more sustainable, smarter urban mobility for a better shared urban living space” said Lou Tik, Founder and CEO of XEV.

Since it began operations in Florence in 2014, Enjoy has rented out cars about 1 million times in the city, making car sharing a popular alternative to private vehicles, with benefits in terms of traffic decongestion and quality of life for those who live and work in the city. Renting Enjoy vehicles in Florence provides advantages such as free parking on blue lines and in residents-only parking lots, as well as free access to the city’s restricted traffic areas.

Enjoy has over 1 million customers in Italy who have completed more than 29 million rentals since 2013. With a fleet of 2,500 vehicles, Enjoy is also present in Turin, Bologna, Milan and Rome. In Milan and Rome, the XEV YOYO city cars will be introduced in the coming months.

How Enjoy works

To rent Enjoy vehicles, users need to download the app, which is available on the Android, iOS and Huawei stores. After registering they can search for, view and book vehicles available nearby or in their area of interest, or rent an Enjoy vehicle along their route by entering the licence plate number and the code that can be found on the windscreen into the app. Once the vehicle has been accessed and unlocked, the rental is managed through the smartphone until arrival. At the end, users can view a summary of the rental costs incurred.

All Enjoy rental rates are available online. For XEV YOYO city cars, as for the other cars in the fleet, the rate is €0.29/min with a fixed cost of €1.00 for unlocking the vehicle at the beginning of the rental.

The XEV YOYO city car

XEV YOYO is a fully electric city car with a top speed of 80 km/h and a range of up to 150 km: equipped with a sunroof, small and agile, it is the ideal car for city centres. To recharge, in addition to plug-in columns, XEV YOYO cars are designed for battery swapping, which can be done in just a few minutes. Three Eni service stations are set up in Florence for this purpose. Enjoy will also take care of the recharging process with battery swapping.

The XEV YOYO cars in the Enjoy fleet are supplied through a long-term rental service by SIFÀ, Società Italiana Flotte Aziendali – BPER Bank Group.