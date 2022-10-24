Indra’s Technology Provides Lisbon Airport Greater Integration With Eurocontrol

By Eurasia Review

Indra, a leading global technological engineering company for the aerospace, defence and mobility sectors, has developed a pioneering project for Lisbon Airport, run by ANA (VINCI Airports), which will provide the Portuguese airport with an unprecedented degree of integration with Eurocontrol by incorporating the Airport Operations Plan (AOP) into the European air navigation Network Operations Plan (NOP).

Indra’s solution will facilitate greater flight visibility and predictability, providing the airport and all of its stakeholders with the very best framework for action based on common situational awareness and the early detection of schedule deviations, thus minimizing potential delays, costs and associated emissions.

This will be possible because, for the first time, Indra’s AOP system implemented at Lisbon airport will exchange information on flight arrivals with the Network Manager Operations Center of the European air navigation network manager and anticipate the sending of information on departures as soon as the airlines issue their flight plans, which may occur about 20 hours before departure, compared with the three hours in advance with which the most advanced airports (CDM-Collaborative Decision Making) provide this information.

Lisbon Airport will thus initiate a new level of AOP-NOP airports, increasing the accuracy of the data and anticipating the knowledge of the situation at the airport on the part of Eurocontrol, which will not only obtain information on the flight plans, in other words, the aircraft once they’re in the air, but the whole process, including what happens at the airport.

The LIS-IAOP project developed by Indra for Lisbon Airport, run by ANA (VINCI Airports), has been funded by the European Union through CINEA, the European Climate, Infrastructure and Environment Executive Agency. It constitutes an initial milestone in ensuring greater visibility and predictability for flights across the European air traffic network and enhancing air traffic coordination, management and capacity on the continent.

The more airports that exchange this level of flight departure and arrival information and become AOP-NOP, the greater the visibility of what’s happening throughout Europe and the better it can be managed. The top 30 European airports will therefore have to have this level of integration in place by 2027, as mandated by the European Commission (Regulation no. 2021/116), as a result of which they’ll have to carry out similar projects, also with the support of the European CINEA agency.

“This project for Lisbon Airport has been made possible by Indra’s previous experience at SESAR, where it has been able to work, test and validate several developments that have contributed to making our Airport Operations Plan product the most advanced of its kind currently in operation. Being a spearhead in this area of cooperation between airport management and air traffic management in Europe will reinforce Indra’s technological leadership and position the company with a view to future contracts at other European airports”, emphasized Lidia Muñoz Perez, Indra’s Director of Ports and Airports in the Mobility Market.

Technological leadership

Indra is one of the main leaders of the digitization of airports in the world and its cutting-edge technology is improving the management of large international airports through which millions of passengers pass each year. The company has carried out more than 300 airport projects in over 87 cities around the world. With respect to air operations, Indra is also one of the leading suppliers of air traffic management systems in the world, having deployed more than 5,900 installations in over 180 countries.

Furthermore, Indra has unique experience in the field of transportation, with more than 2,500 projects undertaken in over 100 cities and 50 countries. Indra Mova Solutions, its offering for the mobility sector, covers the entire life cycle of its customers’ projects and combines the new digital and integration, specialization and innovation-related capacities required by the market, with the reliability, business knowledge, proprietary technology for transportation and unique experience of its team of professionals.

As a global leading company in engineering technology for the aerospace, defence and mobility sectors, Indra is its customers’ technology partner for digitization and key operations around the world. Its team of experts and its in-depth knowledge of those businesses and the latest technology, and its leadership in major European innovation programs and projects to design the next generation of technological solutions, give it a differential offering and enable Indra to lead unique, highly innovative projects that will transform the future of these sectors on a global scale in the coming years.