Rare, Extraordinary And Esoteric: Photographs From London, Mumbai And Udaipur Archives Cast Their Spell – Essay

Key Takeaways:

The exhibition “Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: The Udaipur Chapter,” open from 15 October 2026 to 31 March 2027 at The City Palace Museum in Udaipur, is a collaboration between the British Library, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya in Mumbai, and the City Palace Museum presenting rare 1850s–1890s photographs of sites such as Ajanta, Ellora, Hampi and Somnath.

It highlights Mewar’s long engagement with visual documentation, beginning with the camera obscura at the court in 1818 and continuing through commissioned photography under Maharana Swarup Singh and Maharana Sajjan Singh, framing the images as part of a living heritage rather than solely a record of the past.

Handmade salted-paper and albumen prints produced by Studio Goppo, together with works by photographers including Bourne and Shepherd and Lala Deen Dayal, allow visitors to examine both the technical aesthetics of early photography and the intertwined histories of archaeological documentation and court life in Western India.

International exhibition opens at The City Palace Museum, Udaipur

With every mobile phone-user becoming a photographer of our world, the exhibition titled ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: The Udaipur Chapter’ is now open at The City Palace Museum in Udaipur, transporting visitors to a world when the art and aesthetics of photography were being developed. It is an unmissable opportunity for today’s photography-lovers, historians, museologists and archivists alike; and for all those who have wondered what our world was like a hundred or 150 years ago. Undoubtedly it was a fascinating world of palaces and courts, temples and forts, ordinary folks and Royalty. It was the camera, often bulky and heavy, in the hands of dedicated photographers who recorded the ordinary and extraordinary life for posterity: that’s for us in our volatile world.

At the inaugural of ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: the Udaipur Chapter’: From the British Library, Dr. Luisa Elena Mengoni, Director of Collections, and Dr. Malini Roy, Head of the Visual Arts Section, graced the event. Photo-credit: MMCF

On 15 October 2026, when the exhibition was open to the public it marked the coming together of venerated institutions like The British Library, London; Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai; and The City Palace Museum, Udaipur. Needless to say, it was the culmination of months of meticulous planning and work to present the collection of rare 19th century photographs of Western India along with the visual history of Mewar in ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: The Udaipur Chapter.’ From the British Library, Dr. Luisa Elena Mengoni, Director of Collections, and Dr. Malini Roy, Head of the Visual Arts Section, graced the event and lauded the collaborative efforts of the institutions.

On view till 31 March 2027, the exhibition is an immersive visual journey telling the story of the discovery of India’s architectural and archaeological heritage seen through the photographic records. It is bringing to public attention the history of exploration and documentation, when major monuments and archaeological sites were photographed for the very first time by European and Indian archaeologists. The exhibition features rare photographs between the 1850s and 1890s by photographers who recorded some of Western India’s most significant archaeological and architectural sites including Ajanta, Ellora, Nashik, Hampi, Somnath and others. The exhibition prints were made by Studio Goppo of Santiniketan to physically produce handmade photographic prints using 19th-century processes of salted paper and albumen prints giving audiences the rare opportunity to appreciate them as they would have been seen in the 19th-century.

Living heritage of Mewar

Said Shriji Huzur Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, chairman and managing trustee of Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation which manages The City Palace Museum, Udaipur, “For the House of Mewar and our Foundation, the exhibition represents a continuation of a tradition of collecting, preserving and documenting the history of the region. As the 77th Custodian of the House of Mewar, it gives me immense happiness to host this exhibition in Udaipur and to continue the legacy of generations before me, who recognised the importance of sharing our history.

The photographs are more than images of a bygone era; they are fragments of memory that connect us to our people, cities, traditions and moments that have shaped our history and cultural identity. They allow us to look back not only at the grandeur of our architecture and ceremonies, but also at the everyday lives and changing landscapes that together have shaped the legacy of this region. The tradition of visual documentation continues into the present. In a sense, the photographic archive is not a record of what has passed, but part of an ongoing living heritage.”

Mewar’s association with photography began even before photography reached India. Historical records indicate that the camera obscura, an optical precursor to photography, was in use at the Court of Mewar as early as 1818 CE. Colonel James Tod, the British Political Agent during the reign of Maharana Bheem Singh (period of reign 1778–1828 CE), 67th Custodian of the House of Mewar, recorded in his ‘Travels in Western India’ how he explained the device to Kunwar Amar Singh.

During the 19th century, photography became an important part of life at the Mewar Court, particularly during the reigns of Maharana Swarup Singh (period of reign 1842–1861 CE) and Maharana Sajjan Singh (period of reign 1874–1884 CE). Photographers and studios from Calcutta and Shimla, as well as Indian and local photographers, were commissioned to document Mewar’s people, architecture, ceremonies and cultural traditions. “Across generations, the House of Mewar collected and preserved these photographs. Today, The City Palace Museum archives offering an extensive visual record of court life, celebrations, architecture and the changing landscape of Udaipur,” said Dr Mayank Gupta, chief executive officer of the Foundation. “‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: The Udaipur Chapter’ is bringing together two intertwined histories: the development of photography and archaeology in 19th century India and living heritage of Mewar’s through photography,” he added.

Street view near the Palace, Odeypur, Lala Deen Dayal, 1890s. From the archive of the British Library, Photo 430/46(2).

The Udaipur Chapter showcases the photographic record of the city and its connections with its past. The photographs provide an intimate account of how the city and its people were seen and recorded, the curators explained. It allows visitors to compare the changing appearance of familiar places and to consider the role of photography in preserving the cultural memory. In many ways, the exhibition is beyond photography as a record of the past. It asks how photographs themselves become objects of memory and heritage. Lastly, it draws attention of the audiences to the continuing need to preserve photographic archives, said the curators.

For new audiences

Said Dr Jeremy Silver, Interim Chief Executive of the British Library, “The British Library is honoured to be curating ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: the Udaipur Chapter’ together with The City Palace Museum and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mumbai, and to bring historic photographic collections held at the British Library to a new audience. This exhibition responds to the British Library’s mission to make our collections accessible to everyone, for research, inspiration and enjoyment. We aim to present the historic photographs to inspire audiences in India, whilst raising awareness of the significance of cultural heritage in our societies.”

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya (CSMVS), said, “we are honoured to present ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: The Udaipur Chapter’, together with the British Library, London, and the City Palace Museum, Udaipur, of the House of Mewar. This exhibition is a powerful embodiment of our shared institutional vision. These historic photographs do not merely document the past; they continue to build living bridges between our institutions. By uniting premier Indian and international partners, we demonstrate the profound impact of strategic collaboration—pooling our collective expertise to transcend geographical boundaries, inspire diverse audiences, and offer a richer, more interconnected understanding of our shared history.”

CSMVS on its part has played an important role in creating awareness and sensitivity towards its rich collection through a range of visitor-friendly education programmes and academic activities. It has also rendered a larger contribution by creating exemplars in the field of preservation of heritage; for visitors there is much to learn, understand the multi-layered cultural heritage and develop greater respect for the past.

Perfection in composition

‘Udaypur-The Water Palace’ is one of the star exhibits from the studio of Bourne and Shepherd, 1872-1873, and made available from the archive of the British Library, Photo 970(17). Looking intensely at the lead-photo was Ashok Talwar, a veteran photographer-filmmaker whose generation worked through dark-rooms and enlargers, learning the magic of creating images with analog films and chemicals. “The Water Palace is a fine example of perfection in composition,” he commented, adding, “it adheres to the ‘rule of thirds’, which means you can divide the image into thirds, both horizontally and vertically. That’s when the photograph reveals its ingenuity in composition and balance.” Talwar, a long-serving president of India International Photographic Council, pointed out that the black mass at the base of the photo balances the stark white sky at the top. Overall, there is a mellow feel, an emotion captured in the image which continues to draw the viewer. Talwar could see how the reflection of the mountains, the lake palace, the boat and the boatmen were adding an unmistakable delicate touch of artistry. It makes us salute the pioneering professionals of Bourne and Shepherd who gave their best years to capturing Princely India and British India from their studio in Calcutta.

Bullock-drawn temple car at Hathi Singh’s Temple, Ahmadabad, Edmund David Lyon, 1869, Modern albumen print from a wet collodion negative. From the archive of the British Library, Neg 1000(3241).

To Lala Deen Dayal, the exhibition is a timely tribute to a photography-enthusiast who grew from strength to strength, learning and excelling as he went along; setting up his studio first in Indore, then Secunderabad and later Bombay. It was a long journey from the 1870s onwards and his photographs capture the ancient architecture of the regions he was travelling through, and the portraits of Royalty that he was being commissioned. In Udaipur, at the Court of Maharana Fateh Singh (period of reign: 1884 to 1930) he was a guest warmly received and given the creative freedom to capture the historic sights of the heritage-city. In fact, the Maharana himself became a photography-lover and built a vast collection of photographic equipment, besides encouraging photography at The City Palace. At the archives of The City Palace Museum, generations of historians, architects, conservation architects have pored over the photographs of Lala Deen Dayal, Hurrychund Chintamon, Ritter, Molkenteller & Co, Vernon Studios, Manek & Co., Herzog & Higgins, P. Vuccino & Co., I. Cowell, G.W. Lawrie, K.L. Syed, A.R Datt and Devare among a host of others. Not just the development of the heritage-city but its cultural history and mores have been made available as visual history, a fascinating chapter of sociology and anthropology emerging from the darkrooms of these craftsmen behind the camera.

For readers who may be more interested to delve into the subject, ‘Long Exposure – The Camera in Udaipur, 1857-1957’ was published by the Maharana of Mewar Charitable Foundation in 2014. All images used in the publication were lavishly presented, with a wealth of details provided with each photograph. ‘Early Photography and Archaeology in Western India: the Udaipur Chapter’ has added yet another dimension to the endeavours of The City Palace Museum, Udaipur in sharing the living heritage of Mewar with our globalizing world.