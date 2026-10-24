Sentinel ICBM Program Gains Momentum

The United States Air Force accelerated foundational work in August 2026 for the next generation LGM-35A Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile. The service began construction on a 160,000-square-foot facility at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California to train Sentinel missileers. The Department of War, meanwhile, established Joint Task Force (JTF) Castle between the U.S. Air Force and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) to bolster the program.

JTF Castle will support areas that include real estate, technical oversight and construction, including utility corridors, launch facilities, launch-control centers and support infrastructure across the U.S., according to an August 2026 USACE news release. U.S. Army Brig. Gen. William Hannan Jr. assumed command of the task force, and he compared it to the Corps’ Ballistic Missile Construction Office established in 1960 to build infrastructure for the Atlas ICBM and its successors, according to the news release.

“Today, Joint Task Force Castle is activating with 18 people similar to that day in 1960 and is ready for the monumental task of modernizing our nuclear missile infrastructure,” Hannan said in a ceremony establishing the task force at Hill Air Base in Utah.

The massive project’s infrastructure includes training facilities for missile operators and maintainers. The Sentinel will replace the legacy Minuteman III, which has been part of the U.S. nuclear triad since the Cold War. The U.S. Air Force selected Vandenberg as the location because it already trains Minuteman personnel.

“There will be virtual training capabilities through simulators that allow technicians and the operators to get that hands-on training before they go up to do the system in its operational environment,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Luke Oman, commander of the 532nd Training Squadron, according KSBY-TV in San Luis Obispo, California.

“For us, Sentinel is going to be a parallel weapons system that we’re going to start training once that comes online,” Oman said, according to KSBY. “We’re going to have Minuteman III operators. They’re going to be learning a new weapon system and then learning how to train the future generation of nuclear warriors.”

That future generation will operate a Sentinel system that will help ensure long-term security for the U.S., officials said.

“We will only accept victory to deliver the infrastructure for this absolutely critical program,” Hannan said.