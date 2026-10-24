Spanish Parties Reveal Candidates Lists Ahead Of Elections

By Inés Fernández-Pontes

(Rapporteur) — Spain’s main political parties are finalising their candidate lists ahead of Monday’s deadline, hoping to win over voters in the run-up to the November elections.

Since Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish prime minister, decided to call snap elections, all parties, from the new leftist Broad Front coalition to the far-right Vox party, have raced to form alliances and settle on top candidates to secure seats.

An unlikely duo

The main conservative opposition party, the People’s Party (PP) – currently leading the polls – was the last to reveal its choices, placing MPs Cayetana Álvarez de Toledo and Borja Sémper second and third on its list, behind party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo.

The two represent rather different wings of the party.

Amid speculations over who would join Feijóo in his bid to become prime minister, the party brought back Álvarez de Toledo, a former PP number two demoted in 2020 by then-PP leader Pablo Casado over her hardline stance and disagreements with the party leadership.

“Neither Feijóo nor I are identical; no one in this party is,” she said in a radio interview shortly after the announcement on Thursday.

Sémper, the party’s current spokesperson, has built a reputation in the Spanish media for taking a centrist approach.

According to party officials, the PP is an inclusive platform that “embraces” all viewpoints: “We’re very proud that the people accompanying the president represent different profiles.”

“Feijóo’s strategy is clear: to keep everyone in the PP happy… from the most moderate to the most extreme,” political analyst and communications expert Javier Sánchez González told Rapporteur.

According to him, bringing Álvarez de Toledo back into the spotlight is an attempt to stop voters defecting to Vox, particularly younger voters.

Polls put the PP at around 32% and Vox at 18%, leaving Santiago Abascal’s party well placed to become a kingmaker in a future conservative government.Advertisement

Abascal has, meanwhile, named Montserrat Lluis, the party’s deputy secretary-general, as his number two. In 2023, Lluis led negotiations to form regional coalition governments with the PP – coalitions that later collapsed when Vox pulled out over disagreements on migration policy.

Sánchez bets on defence

On the left, Sánchez faces a newly energised political space following the emergence of the Broad Front coalition, spearheaded by former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

The Socialist leader has responded by sticking close to his trusted ministers, placing key members of his cabinet at the top of the Socialist Party (PSOE) electoral list.

His choice to place Defence Minister Margarita Robles second on the list, followed by Justice Minister Félix Bolaños in third, took many by surprise, with local reports pointing to widespread “shock” and “unease” within the party over elevating such an “independent” figure as Robles to such a prominent position.

During and after the Ceuta border crisis last July, which saw some 80,000 irregular migrants cross into the Spanish exclave in North Africa from Morocco, Robles took a different line from that of most PSOE ministers.

She rejected Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska’s claim that the Spanish intelligence agency CNI, under her command, did not provide prior warnings, prompting Sánchez to later declassify more than 40 secret reports.

Despite their differences, Sánchez continues to rely on Robles, a former Supreme Court magistrate and a key supporter since before he became prime minister in 2018.

“She has stood by me for over a decade and is an exceptional minister,” Sánchez told reporters at an EU summit in Brussels last week.