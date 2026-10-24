U.S. Space Forces-Japan Integrates Regional Advisors To Deepen Alliance

By Capt. Tisha Yates/U.S. Pacific Air Forces

Key Takeaways:

U.S. Space Forces-Japan has deployed specialized Regional Space Advisors to Yokota Air Base for the first time, embedding language, cultural, and security-cooperation expertise into daily operations with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s Space Operations Wing under the “Partner to Win” directive.

The advisors are formalizing engagement processes, streamlining acquisition, and establishing data-sharing frameworks to build interoperability and enable the exchange of operational lessons with Japanese counterparts.

The program serves as a test bed for how the U.S. Space Force will employ regional experts worldwide, delivering immediate operational support while developing a longer-term cadre of Guardians skilled in bilateral partnership.

U.S. Space Forces-Japan is pioneering a collaborative approach to international partnership by integrating specialized regional space advisors (RSA) into daily operations.

The command recently welcomed several RSA augmentees to Yokota Air Base, Japan, marking the first time the nascent program has deployed tactical-level advisors to bolster the regional service component. The initiative supports the Chief of Space Operations’ strategic directive to “Partner to Win,” leveraging language proficiency, cultural acumen and security cooperation skills to reinforce ties with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force’s (JASDF) Space Operations Wing.

“Space is inherently a multilateral environment, and the service as a whole benefits when [Space Force] Guardians gain the exposure and experience of an RSA,” said Lt. Col. Kaoru Elliott, U.S. Space Forces-Japan deputy commander. “Understanding the operational environment and players, partnering to provide redundancy and resiliency, and communicating effectively across different stakeholders are all valuable skillsets. Having RSAs assigned throughout the service enables us to leverage their expertise wherever they may be.”

The advisors have worked directly with U.S. Space Forces-Japan staff directorates and counterparts in the JASDF’s Space Operations Wing to formalize engagement processes, streamline acquisition and establish data-sharing frameworks.

“A big part of partnering to win is getting to the point where we can share data and operational lessons learned,” said Capt. Thomas Eadie, an RSA. “There is still a lot of work needed to build interoperability so Japan’s space operations can continue to progress, while enabling us to exchange information and operate seamlessly together.”

Maj. Jessica Wong, a space operations officer and RSA, noted the rapid evolution of Japan-U.S. defense relations.

“It is exciting to see how much stronger the partnership has grown,” Wong said. “Guardians are often subject matter experts in their operational specialties, but the RSA program harnesses existing language abilities and international affairs experience rather than leaving them to happenstance. Early exposure to bilateral relations will create more well-rounded Guardians.”

The program is a test bed to determine how the U.S. Space Force will employ advisors across components worldwide.

“RSA augmentation gives us a fantastic opportunity to employ regional experts who understand the operating environment and provide immediate momentum to our projects,” Elliott said. “When they return to their home units, they serve as educators and advocates across the wider Space Force on how to partner effectively. It is both immediate operational support and a long-term investment in an educated force.”

This article was published by Indo-Pacific Defense FORUM