When Digital Trust Fails, Society Still Has To Function – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Cybersecurity policy must distinguish between keeping systems available, protecting confidentiality, and verifying that instructions and records are legitimate, because an essential service can remain online yet become unable to trust its own digital evidence.

Effective resilience requires pre-planned reduced modes that rely on independent sources of trust—such as separately held records, protected systems, or documented human procedures—rather than redundant copies of the same compromised dependencies, as illustrated by Australia’s CI Fortify guidance and NIST cyber-resilient systems principles.

National and cross-border exercises should test shared dependencies by forcing institutions to define minimum service levels, independent evidence, operational limits, and restoration conditions, recognizing that true resilience is measured by the ability to make defensible decisions when digital trust is impaired, not by whether screens stay on.

From hospitals and payment networks to utilities, governments need to know which essential services can still be trusted when shared digital foundations are compromised.

Imagine a hospital whose computers are running but whose staff cannot establish which medication orders are authentic. A payment system receives instructions but cannot tell whether the customer or an intruder authorized them. A water utility has electricity and working pumps, yet its operators cannot reconcile the information on their screens with an independently trusted account of the process. Nothing has necessarily gone dark. The systems are available; the evidence needed to trust them is not.

This is a hypothetical crisis, not a prediction that every network or encryption system will fail at once. It reveals a weakness in the way governments discuss cybersecurity. Keeping systems online, protecting confidential files and establishing that an instruction is legitimate are different tasks. An essential service may survive the first two and still be unable to perform the third.

The international policy calendar makes that distinction urgent. On October 12, Britain announced new preparations for serious incidents involving autonomous AI systems. In September, the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity warned that supply-chain and third-party dependencies can magnify cyber incidents. Reporting obligations under the European Union’s Cyber Resilience Act took effect on September 11. Australia, meanwhile, has published detailed guidance for isolating vital systems without abandoning essential services. These measures address different risks, but they point to a common question: what can an institution still do responsibly when its usual digital sources of trust are unavailable?

The failure is not always a breach of encryption

A cyber crisis may involve stolen secrets, corrupted records, forged identities, or interrupted services. Those failures overlap, but they require different defenses. An attacker who reads a medical record has not necessarily gained permission to alter treatment. A stolen login should not be enough to rewrite industrial controls. The boundaries between reading information, changing it and executing an instruction matter at least as much as the boundary of the network.

The same precision is necessary in discussions of quantum computing. Advances in quantum computers threaten important public-key cryptographic methods, but not all forms of encryption in the same way. The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology continues to recommend migration to finalized post-quantum standards. It has not declared existing digital security universally broken. Nor would stronger mathematics rescue information already exposed on a compromised endpoint or restore a signing key that an attacker controls.

If a service cannot verify a particular instruction, it should not invent certainty. It needs a prearranged choice: continue safely within reduced limits, seek an independent check or withhold the consequential action. Those options must be designed before the operator discovers that the trusted screen is no longer trustworthy.

The most important fallback is a service, not a server

A backup server may reproduce the same corrupted record. A second communications link may authenticate through the same compromised identity provider. A second control room may use the same software supplier. What looks redundant on an organization chart can collapse into one shared point of failure when the underlying dependencies are traced.

Australia has made an unusually concrete proposal. Its CI Fortify guidance asks critical-infrastructure operators to build the ability to isolate vital operational and supporting systems from other networks for as long as three months while maintaining critical services. This is an ambitious target for a specific class of systems, not a universal rule that every hospital or business should disconnect for three months. Its significance is that continuity is expressed as a service to be delivered under an adverse condition rather than a promise that network security will always hold.

A hospital’s reduced mode might prioritize urgent treatment, independently checked patient identity and a process for reconciling records afterward. A utility might retain locally controlled operations within established safety limits while suspending remote configuration changes. A payment provider might constrain settlement and high-risk transfers until authorization can be established through a separate procedure. These are examples of design choices, not claims that every existing facility can implement them without new investment.

The relevant benchmark is not whether the organization can still switch on its dashboard. It is which essential functions remain safe, at what minimum capacity, for how long, and under which independently tested conditions. NIST’s cyber-resilient systems guidance already calls for engineering systems to anticipate, withstand, recover from and adapt to compromise. Procurement and public oversight should translate that principle into explicit service targets.

Trust needs an independent starting point

No software operating entirely inside an attacker-controlled environment can certify that environment as clean. A reassuring status light, a digital signature made with a stolen key or a backup containing already-corrupted data may repeat the problem rather than resolve it. Recovery requires some evidence and authority that survived outside the affected trust boundary.

That starting point could be independently held records, physically protected systems, verified configuration baselines, a separately administered identity process or trained personnel working under a documented emergency procedure. None is magic. Paper can be wrong, protected systems can be compromised and human judgment can fail. Their value comes from genuinely independent custody, controlled use and rehearsed verification.

In industrial settings, Idaho National Laboratory’s cyber-informed engineering program emphasizes engineering away the worst consequences through design choices that do not depend entirely on conventional cybersecurity controls. In office and cloud environments, NIST’s zero-trust architecture provides a related lesson: location inside a network is not itself proof of authority. The two approaches have different applications, but both reject the assumption that access automatically confers permission.

Restoration should therefore be a decision supported by evidence, not a routine restart. Teams need to know whether the service configuration is trustworthy, whether the records it uses are valid, which credentials must be replaced, and what instructions were accepted while the system was impaired. Reconnection may need to occur in stages so that disputed transactions or queued commands are not silently executed when links return.

A national plan must account for dependencies across borders

The European Union is beginning to deal with those connections explicitly. Its Cyber Blueprint for large-scale incidents lays out coordination among civilian and military authorities, including NATO where relevant. A March 2026 European Commission report on financial resilience describes the role of the Digital Operational Resilience Act in managing dependence on critical technology providers and stresses continuity of payments and access to money. These are important building blocks; neither amounts to a guarantee that every record or decision would remain valid during a multi-sector trust crisis.

A power company, a hospital, a logistics contractor and a bank may all depend on the same cloud operator, software update service or digital identity provider. Testing each institution alone can miss the common failure. Governments and industry groups should run joint exercises that remove a shared dependency, introduce disputed records and force participants to explain what evidence would allow them to keep serving the public.

For each essential service, those exercises should establish five things before the crisis: the minimum output the public needs; the digital dependencies required to produce it; the independent sources of evidence and authority still available; the limits that apply while operating in reduced mode; and the conditions for restoring ordinary operation. Results should identify where failure is unavoidable rather than award every participant a passing grade.

These requirements have costs. Manual procedures are slower. Separate records and protected systems take money to maintain. Smaller operators may need shared testing facilities and public assistance. And excessive isolation can itself endanger a service if it removes legitimate monitoring, maintenance or emergency coordination. Continuity planning should measure those trade-offs instead of treating disconnection as an automatic virtue.

There is no credible way to promise that society will never face compromised networks or records. There is, however, a credible way to demand that hospitals, utilities, payment systems and the public authorities responsible for them demonstrate how much of their essential work can continue when digital trust is impaired.

A country is not resilient because its screens remain on. It is resilient when essential decisions remain defensible even when the screens cannot be trusted.