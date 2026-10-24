Zohran Mamdani Leveraged The UN General Assembly Week To Advance NYC Housing – OpEd

Key Takeaways:

Mamdani prioritizes a rights-based housing agenda, aiming for over 400,000 homes preserved or built while treating water access, rent stability, and tenant rights as human-rights issues.

He used UNGA week to host the Urban 20 Mayors Summit and meet Trump on federal support for Sunnyside Yard housing, linking local urban priorities to global development agendas.

His approach mixes democratic pragmatism and selective private-sector tools to advance progressive goals within multilevel governance constraints.

For some, NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s pledge to uphold human rights and facilitate the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival to New York for the 81st United Nations General Assembly was merely symbolic rhetoric at best and reflected a general naivete at worst. Obviously, the mayor’s point was not about literal arrest but to make New Yorkers aware of Israel’s crimes against humanity and their greater exercise in meting out disproportionate State violence, especially in the past three years. But to be clear, Mamdani’s first year as mayor of New York City provides ways to look at how he engages in the politics of international human rights and social development. As Politico reported, “in the shadow of the UN General Assembly, the mayor is taking advantage of the gathering to bolster the international left, even as the move poses political risks at home.”

It was noted during the UNGA week that Mamdani’s meeting with Trump regarding housing and Sunnyside Yard requires federal support for a proposed 12,000 new homes. This was their third meeting. This time, at Gracie Mansion, thousands of jobs were also discussed and again Mamdani exercised his soft power while inviting the idea of affordable housing. This is not a mistake on Mamdani’s part. The meetings reflect the ways in which the two define development differently; Mamdani through a rights-based approach, and Trump through the economic lens of profit. Mamdani addressed housing as a primary issue on day one.

Most important for Mamdani during the General Assembly week, however, was the opportunity to host the Urban 20Mayors Summit that coincided with Trump’s visit to the United Nations. Here, Mamdani sat down with co-chair Mayor Karen Bass of Los Angeles and urban mayors on September 19–21, while touring the Bronx, Brownsville, and the Upper East Side.

As the world discussed the New Urban Agenda inside the halls of the United Nations, the U20 joined forces with the C40 cities, United Cities and Local Governments, and the Mayors Migration Council. Some of the mayors joining Bass and Mamdani for these talks were: Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr (Freetown), Jaume Collboni (Barcelona), Roberto Gualtieri (Rome), Olivia Chow (Toronto), Katie Wilson (Seattle), and Brandon Johnson (Chicago). The group essentially acted as the G20 does at the global level. Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights recognizes the right to an adequate standard of living, so the mayors’ focus on housing, climate, and migration is appropriate.

Of course, the U20 is not under the auspices of the UN, but the priorities of the week demonstrated how the “unlikely rapport” found in Trump-Mamdani summits I, II, and III spoke to the wider architecture of global development. Further, towards the end of the U20 meetings United Nations representatives were invited to share with the attendees as the mayors’ priorities are those shared by the UN. Further, the mayors see these common issues that nations face as ways to actively connect urban priorities with human development. Looking back, perhaps the major achievement of 2016’s Habitat III in Quito, Ecuador was the UN’s NUA argument for local implementation before moving to States and regional approaches. Mamdani was voted into office by a diverse city galvanized with concerns over housing, food and wage security. The housing matter also connects to NYC’s initiatives for public health.

Mamdani’s Block by Block plan for housing proposes to build over 200,000 homes and will preserve another 200,000 homes while lowering costs over the next several years. Before people judge Mamdani for cordially meeting with Trump, they should consider the difficulty of multilevel governance for such a project that requires $22 billion in capital investment. Mamdani, to his credit thus far, has gone past simply stating goals and making promises, but has worked to reconstruct a government that can leverage interest groups to provide affordable housing.

It is important to remember that part of Mamdani’s primary victory over Andrew Cuomo was marked by the same contrast that makes his meetings with Trump interesting and salient. Neither Cuomo nor Trump shares Mamdani’s capability approach to housing, nor do they believe in investing in the same democratic processes; especially at the international level or at the expense of their powerful friends.

For social democrats and Democratic Socialists, housing is seen as a “conversion factor” and not a commodity. Wealth indicators might obviously involve private home ownership and construction, but wealth also comes in the form of access to clean water, air, and affordable rent, per the NUA and as Elaine Bernard once notably advanced. Just as the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals are interrelated, a key feature of the NUA is its ability to link housing with clean drinking water. Mamdani has made it clear that water service-line improvements and distribution to parts of the Bronx and Queens are human rights issues and not matters of profit. He also champions self-determination for housing boardsand tenant rights. One of the more significant moments of the U20 in this regard was Mamdani’s meeting with Jakarta’s Governor Pramono Anung, who is also leading clean water initiatives.

Within this case study is one of Mamdani’s prime concerns, Brownsville, a neighborhood in Brooklyn that has suffered classism, racism, and historical neglect. The mayor has begun to expand early childhood education and services and has started to structure adequate housing in Brownsville. What the left must understand about Mamdani, in my opinion, is that it will require good strategic framing to get Trump to lend his market-led approach to deliver on state-led housing stability. Mamdani is in no position to make demands on Washington just as he was in no position to arrest Netanyahu. So, Democratic Socialism often relies on democratic pragmatism.

Keep in mind that Mamdani unveiled the $128 million Brownsville facility, the Multi-Service Center and advanced the South Bronx’s River Commons to expand with over 300 living spaces and additional green space. Hunts Point is another Mamdani attempt to combine human rights with shelter. Additionally, he has committed to rent stabilization and affordability for another 1,000 homes for 100 Gold Street in Lower Manhattan.

In short, the mayor is not opposed to growth of the economy, but his main conception is that economic justice and human development supersede economic development. Like the U20 and NUA, Mamdani and other progressive mayors are committed to something similar to “blended finance” and alternative financing tools to meet citizens’ full human rights capabilities and match city capacity. As Trump is interested in using vertical power, Mamdani’s domain lies in securing horizontal power along with other mayors in cities around the world. What the UN knows is that cities are vital development actors. And what Mamdani knows, perhaps better than any other elected official in the US, is that Trump places a greater emphasis on headlines than he does ideological agreement.

On the one hand, there is valid leftist criticism of Mamdani regarding NYC housing. Groups such as Housing Justice for All and the Section 9 Coalition categorically reject private sector investment and participation. These are seen as broken promises on tenants’ right to self-determination. But at the same time, “even the democratic socialists acknowledge that [Mamdani] will have to turn to the private sector” with things like the Permanent Affordability Commitment Together program. According to Open NY For All, housing is perhaps the most complex economic and political challenge for New York elected officials. Mamdani just recently worked with Governor Kathy Hochul and State Senator Julia Salazar for a new $607 million Nostrand Houses renovation public project in Brooklyn. This gives citizens the ability to live the life they value as it aims to modernize 1,148 apartments. It builds on pre-existing housing legislation dating back to 2022.

In the end, who will get to define development and who has the power to deliver it? What will New York City look like in four years? Ten years? By then we should be able to answer these questions. At the end of the day, Mamdani’s political fate will rely on whether people who experience inequality will get to experience self-determination and actively shape what development means.