US Under Secretary Of Defense Rood Meets Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al-Jubeir

By Eurasia Review

Under Secretary of Defense for Policy John C. Rood met with Saudi Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir on Saturday during the Manama Dialogue to reaffirm the longstanding defense relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The leaders discussed regional security concerns, including the war in Yemen, and longstanding U.S.-Saudi cooperation on counterterrorism and countering Iran’s destabilizing activities in the Middle East, according to a Pentagon statement.

The Pentagon said that Under Secretary Rood and Minister Al-Jubeir discussed joint efforts to mitigate threats, including the expanded U.S. forces and assets at Prince Sultan Air Base and other locations within Saudi Arabia .

