ISSN 2330-717X
Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Eurasia Review

A Journal of Analysis and News

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Mike Pompeo

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Saudi Arabia. Photo Credit: Mike Pompeo
1 Middle East World News 

Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo Praises ‘Amazing’ Saudi Progress During Visit

Arab News 0 Comments

By

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the progress being made in Saudi Arabia during a recent visit.

Pompeo tweeted the changes taking place in the Kingdom were “amazing” and that he enjoyed spending time in Saudi Arabia with its leaders.

In accompanying photos, Pompeo was seen being shown around Diriyah by Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo and holding talks with Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Pompeo also visited Abu Dhabi last week, where he spoke at the National Defense College on the “shared challenges and opportunities between the United States and the UAE.”

Click here to have Eurasia Review's newsletter delivered via RSS, as an email newsletter, via mobile or on your personal news page.

Arab News

Arab News is Saudi Arabia's first English-language newspaper. It was founded in 1975 by Hisham and Mohammed Ali Hafiz. Today, it is one of 29 publications produced by Saudi Research & Publishing Company (SRPC), a subsidiary of Saudi Research & Marketing Group (SRMG).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *