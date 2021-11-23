Former US Secretary Of State Pompeo Praises ‘Amazing’ Saudi Progress During Visit

By Arab News

Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the progress being made in Saudi Arabia during a recent visit.

Pompeo tweeted the changes taking place in the Kingdom were “amazing” and that he enjoyed spending time in Saudi Arabia with its leaders.

In accompanying photos, Pompeo was seen being shown around Diriyah by Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo and holding talks with Saudi investment minister Khalid Al-Falih.

Pompeo also visited Abu Dhabi last week, where he spoke at the National Defense College on the “shared challenges and opportunities between the United States and the UAE.”