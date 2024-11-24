Germany At A Crossroads: Coalition Breakdown Portends Sweeping Change In 2025 – Analysis

By Geopolitical Monitor

By Melanie Banerjee

On November 6, shortly after the results of the 2024 US elections became clear, Germany was plunged into political uncertainty when Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced a confidence vote for January 2025. Given the flagging popularity of the coalition government, the confidence vote is likely to result in snap elections in February, well ahead of the expected date of September 2025.

The catalyst for these events traces back to a leaked policy position paper from Finance Minister Christian Lindner of the pro-business Free Democrats (FDP), which proposed policies in stark contrast to the FDP’s coalition partners, the Social Democrats (SPD) and the Greens. The paper, titled Economic Transition for Germany: Economic Concepts for Growth and Intergenerational Fairness, contradicts and negates key aspects of coalition policy, including climate action, social security, taxation, and Germany’s Sonderweg thesis (the ‘unique path’). The disclosure effectively fractured the coalition, with Chancellor Scholz dismissing FDP Finance Minister Christian Lindner, leaving the SPD and Greens to rule in as a minority government.

Now evidently heading into early elections, the question arises: How will Germany’s economic transformation be impacted if these ideas are given central political consideration? Let’s examine.

A Challenge to Germany’s Top-down Welfare State

Germany takes pride in its socialist politics, which became a touchstone for modern Germany following the world wars, and whose emergence broadly shaped the German political economy of the 19th century before paving the way from aristocracy to democracy.

These politics have been influenced by the Sonderweg thesis, which asserts the importance of German exceptionalism in the West. This school of thought believes in democracy and social reforms as a top-down approach, wherein the state is responsible for initiating and implementing reforms without demands ‘from below.’ In this context, for example, the German government drafted an enactment in May aimed at stabilizing pension levels and creating a generational capital fund for the Statutory Pension Insurance System.

The leaked policy paper from Finance Minister Christian Lindner argues against this top-down welfare model, stating that it is unsustainable from a budgetary perspective and exhibits anti-emancipatory characteristics that burden future generations. He also supported the debt brake (Schuldenbremse), a provision in the German Constitution (Basic Law) that limits government spending when potential revenues are insufficient. Lindner has described the rising costs of an ageing population as an intergenerational injustice that negatively impacts national finances. Various academics and policymakers have roundly criticized Lindner’s stance.

The full impact of this policy shift won’t become apparent until the 2025 elections have run their course. But by risking concessions to Germany’s elderly population, in the context of a stagnant workforce and income levels, there is a growing opportunity for the rise of neo-Marxist ideals, which view retirees as rent-seekers, further exacerbating economic imbalances. Moreover, this assumption implicitly regards pensions as passive income, without considering factors such as investment expenses, income taxes on returns, personal spending, or charitable contributions. An obstinate focus on combining growth parameters with medium- and long-term political strategies, without factoring in economic consumption as part of the rate of capital or wealth growth, risks jeopardizing the future of the federal German economy. This approach may foster the belief that pensioners are not active participants in the economy, leading to the misguided notion that the growth rate of wealth is negative.

Climate Policies on the Chopping Block

The latest draft of Germany’s 2025 budget prioritized commitments to address negative climate impacts on the economy, allotting special funds to trigger the clean energy transition, especially in sectors such as affordable housing, supply chains, and EV charging. However, Finance Minister Christian Lindner has increasingly referred to Germany’s budget position on the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF), adopted by the federal government in August 2024, as ‘politically enforced decarbonization,’ arguing that it is a leading cause of capital shocks to public finances, resulting in sluggish investments.

Despite ongoing legislative proceedings that are expected to finalize the fund’s implementation by 2025, Lindner’s policy position does not address the constitutional mandate to re-draft the 2024 budget, following the Constitutional Court’s ruling on the debt limit in November 2023.

The dissolution of the ruling coalition is likely to cast a shadow over the future of German climate policy, risking increased bureaucratic pressure and negative consequences for the implementation of the KTF. Furthermore, any bureaucratic delays in meeting Germany’s 2045 emissions targets will complicate the country’s industrial transition to renewable energy. Despite mounting pressures, Lindner has overlooked the position of Germany’s farming sector, which will be one of the most affected by these developments. The sector is already grappling with hyperinflation due to rising national CO2 emissions pricing, which also impacts transportation and heating. According to the DG Agriculture and Rural Development’s 2nd Report (EU Commission, Spring 2024), Germany was ranked among the top three Western European countries unable to afford a proper meal in 2022, surpassing the EU average. Additionally, the latest Global Food Security Index of 2022, published by Economist Impact, places Germany in the red for food security and access, ranking it 80th globally—among the lowest in high-income countries. The negative rating is attributed to a lack of a comprehensive food security strategy and agency, with no improvement since 2012.

The collapse of the Traffic Light coalition has paved the way for a rise in pro-corporate political approaches in the upcoming snap elections of 2025, likely accompanied by demands for public budget allocations for subsidies and tax cuts. With German industries already struggling with fierce competition from Asian markets, a shock stimulus to boost industrial competitiveness could undermine medium-term growth potential and exacerbate existing economic imbalances.

Public Versus Private

Lindner’s policy recommendations have taken broad swipes at the ruling government’s regulatory standards, advocating for a series of corporate tax cuts and the abolition of solidarity surcharges (Solidaritätszuschlag or Soli) on SMEs and freelance workers, all in the name of boosting innovation and competition. While the recommendations may appear well-intentioned, the former finance minister seems intent on sacrificing the public sector and marginalized groups.

Taken together, these proposals reflect a steadfast rejection of German budgetary sustainability, which is crucial in the current economic climate. The assumption that corporate tax cuts, facilitated by reduced public services, will eventually pay for themselves through future growth is, to put it mildly, flawed. Not only do these policy measures threaten to undermine public services in the long term, but they also risk destabilizing inflationary pressures in the short term, leading to economic turmoil.

No Turning Back

Given the present conditions, one might assume that Germany needs to transition into economic nationalism to preserve the prospects of the Sonderweg and its political economy. Ex-Finance Minister Christian Lindner’s position paper asserts intergenerational injustice as a leading consequence of Germany’s economic downturn. However, the turmoil within the current German administration following the finance minister’s policy recommendations has overlooked the positive aspects of internationalism that have positioned post-war Germany as a global leader.

Moreover, with mobility, migration, and international trade at the center of Germany’s political triangulations, the position paper’s failure to address outward mobility, diasporic contributions, and social values that disfavor trade protectionism as a decisive factor in social renewal to sustain the German Sonderweg presents an exclusionary narrative. This risks threatening Germany’s position as a major economic bulwark in the Global North. If anything, Germany’s national growth owes its enormous economic profitability to the international division of labor.

Although the post-pandemic economic struggles affecting the German working class are no trivial matter, Germany’s emotionally charged political debates about the values of German work (Deutsche Arbeit) are unfair in spirit, pitting the country’s crisis consciousness against the depoliticization of socio-political institutions. Among Ordoliberals such as Lindner, there exists a perception of the economy as an isolated order, one where results are a direct outcome of influence on the systemic order rather than on the processes themselves. This enables the scope of economic short-termism, devoid of future sustainability.

For now, Germany’s political uncertainty illustrates demands for minimal state interventionism to stabilize the economy in the long term. Thus, it remains to be seen whether the theoretical currents of such economic liberalism in post-pandemic Germany will translate into a classical problem of secondary deflation or create a decentralized competitive order that paves the way for institutional integrity toward social reunification.