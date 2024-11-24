Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Redefining BJP’s Alliance Dynamics And Strategic Roadmap For National Politics – Analysis

By Dr. Jagmeet Bawa and Dr. Sandeep Singh

The assembly election results for Maharashtra and Jharkhand have been announced, highlighting a pivotal development in Indian politics. Maharashtra’s results have attracted significant attention because of its critical role in national politics, despite both states having their own political significance. Maharashtra, the second-largest state in India by population and political influence, has 48 Lok Sabha seats, positioning it as a key player in the national political landscape.

The state’s role in the recent general elections, conducted six months ago, is crucial, particularly as the BJP, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, encountered a notable setback. The BJP, despite being the ruling alliance in Maharashtra, managed to secure only 17 Lok Sabha seats, indicating a disappointing performance for a party that excelled nationally. Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh significantly contributed to the Congress and its allies’ performance in the general elections, reflecting a broader trend.

The general election results in Maharashtra provided a rare moment of hope, despite Congress’ national defeat. Rahul Gandhi characterized the party’s robust performance in the state as indicative of a resurgence, enhancing optimism for the upcoming assembly elections. Congress and its allies sought to replicate their success, driven by confidence in their momentum.



The assembly elections represented a crucial opportunity for the BJP to regain its standing. The party underwent a thorough introspection and strategic overhaul, re-energizing its cadre and revamping its campaign. This led to a focused three-month effort aimed at regaining Maharashtra’s trust through an aggressive campaign blitz. However, the recent assembly election results are not just about the balance of power in Maharashtra but also reflect the evolving political dynamics in India. They signify whether the BJP’s corrective measures have borne fruit or if Congress and its allies have managed to consolidate their gains from the general elections. The outcome of these elections will undoubtedly set the tone for future political strategies and alliances, not only in Maharashtra but across the nation.

As the analysis of today’s results concludes, Maharashtra’s political importance is clearly reaffirmed. The BJP has secured 132 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena has added 57, and the NCP has claimed 41. This results in a total of 230 seats for the BJP-led NDA, highlighting the state’s significance as an indicator of changing political dynamics in India.

BJP’s Course Correction and Historic Victory in Maharashtra Elections: Key Factors

The BJP-led alliance’s success in the Maharashtra assembly elections was a testament to its strategic recalibration and ground-level mobilization. A combination of organizational unity, grassroots outreach, policy-driven engagement, and strategic leadership turned the tide in its favor. Below are the key factors that underpinned this victory:

1. Flawless Coordination Among Alliance Partners

The BJP-led alliance, which includes the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, demonstrated effective coordination. This alliance effectively addressed seat-sharing and other contentious issues, unlike their opposition counterparts. Their unified stance provided a notable advantage, as even BJP candidates entered constituencies typically assigned to their allies without undermining the alliance’s unity.

The Congress-led coalition experienced significant internal discord. The Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP are in conflict regarding seat-sharing arrangements, resulting in public disputes. The disunity among opposition forces created confusion and mistrust among voters, resulting in a distinct advantage for the BJP.

2. RSS Cadre: The Backbone of BJP’s Ground Campaign

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) played a pivotal role in mobilizing voters at the grassroots level. The BJP’s strength lay in its ability to organize large rallies and mega-events; however, it was the RSS’s detailed door-to-door campaigning that proved decisive. The RSS launched a targeted voter outreach program focusing on specific demographics, including the elderly and differently-abled individuals. The campaign effectively mobilized voters over 80 and those with disabilities, resulting in high voter turnout. The RSS conducted more than 60,000 statewide public meetings, establishing a direct link with voters. The meetings focused on local grievances, clarified the alliance’s vision, and established a strong support base. This extensive ground network provides a significant competitive advantage, as no other party in India has a similar organizational structure capable of influencing voters at such a detailed level.

3. Policy Implementation and Welfare Schemes

The BJP effectively communicated its success in welfare policies, which appealed to voters. Initiatives aimed at women, including financial incentives, subsidized gas cylinders, and education programs, resonated with female voters, a key demographic in this election.

The revision of Minimum Support Prices (MSP) and enhanced market access have been advantageous for farmers. Party workers closely observed the implementation of these programs, confirming that beneficiaries received their entitlements. The hands-on approach strengthened voter confidence in the BJP’s dedication to governance.

4. Polarization and Strategic Leadership

The strategic involvement of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was a key factor in BJP’s success, as his rallies effectively mobilized the Hindu voter base. The slogan “Batoge to Katoge” (division leads to defeat) effectively polarized Hindu voters in support of the BJP. This message challenged the BJP’s characterization of “vote jihad,” a term used to describe the alleged strategic voting behaviors of Muslim voters opposing the party. The opposition’s effort to consolidate Muslim votes and launching caste-based census agenda against the BJP proved ineffective in polarized constituencies, leading to a significant mobilization of Hindu voters in support of the BJP. The BJP’s campaign leveraged this dynamic, strengthening its support base.

5. Youth Engagement and Digital Campaigns

BJP launched focused digital campaigns on platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, and WhatsApp to engage first-time voters. The campaigns emphasized job creation, development initiatives, and nationalist sentiments, targeting the aspirations of younger voters. The party’s local leadership engaged with student unions and youth organizations, positioning the BJP as a party of growth and opportunity. This outreach reinforced their dominance in a key demographic.

6. Charismatic Leadership and Star Campaigners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rallies played a crucial role in the campaign, emphasizing the BJP’s focus on development and national pride. His speeches attracted large audiences, generating momentum that resulted in votes. Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde were instrumental in localizing the campaign, focusing on regional issues, and effectively countering opposition narratives. The BJP effectively addressed macro-level issues and micro-level voter concerns, resulting in a turnaround that solidified its dominance in the state. Also, this victory reinforces BJP’s state-level dominance and boosts the party’s morale as it prepares for future challenges in the national political arena.

Strengthening BJP’s Agenda Amidst a Fragmented Opposition

The BJP’s lack of a full majority in the Lok Sabha necessitates reliance on ally support to progress its legislative agenda. A Congress win in Maharashtra would have bolstered the opposition, especially the I.N.D.I.A. Alliance, enhancing their ability to challenge BJP policies nationally.



Maharashtra, being India’s second-largest state, holds significant political influence. The defeat of Congress undermines its momentum, hindering its ability to effectively challenge the BJP at the national level. Success in Maharashtra would have enabled Congress to more effectively challenge BJP’s policies, encompassing economic reforms and social issues. Now, the weakened position of Congress allows the BJP to strengthen its dominance within the NDA, thereby increasing its parliamentary power.

The weakened and divided position of the Congress undermines the integrity of the INDIA Alliance, diminishing its effectiveness as a cohesive opposition to the BJP. The discord among Congress’s allies in Maharashtra, particularly between the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction and Sharad Pawar’s NCP faction, has highlighted the alliance’s weaknesses. The BJP-led NDA Alliance is expected to strengthen by capitalizing on the opportunity to attract dissatisfied leaders from opposition parties. The results in Maharashtra will strengthen the BJP’s strategy for other states, reducing the INDIA Alliance’s overall influence ahead of the upcoming general elections. The discord within the NCP following the elections may lead to additional defections to the BJP, thereby strengthening its influence in Maharashtra and diminishing the opposition’s morale on a national level.

Increased Rajya Sabha Influence for BJP

The Congress defeat in Maharashtra has notable long-term implications for the Rajya Sabha elections. Maharashtra contributes 19 members to the Rajya Sabha, highlighting its significance in shaping the upper house of Parliament.

Congress, along with its allies Shiv Sena and NCP, has historically maintained influence in Rajya Sabha, attributed to their dominance at the state level. Their defeat in Maharashtra limits their capacity to obtain sufficient seats in the state assembly for nominating members to the Rajya Sabha. Opposition leaders from these parties are likely to face challenges in accessing Parliament’s upper house. Conversely, the BJP, traditionally weaker in the Rajya Sabha than in the Lok Sabha, is poised for substantial gains. The BJP’s enhanced majority in Maharashtra enables it to secure Rajya Sabha seats for its candidates, thereby strengthening its legislative power.

The loss of Congress enhances BJP’s capacity to advance its legislative goals while simultaneously undermining the opposition’s attempts at unity. This victory represents a crucial advancement for the BJP in preparation for the 2024 general elections, while Congress and its allies must confront the challenge of reorganizing and developing new strategies following their electoral defeat.

The BJP’s Electoral Mandate Redefines Alliance Dynamics in Maharashtra

The BJP’s victory in Maharashtra has altered the power dynamics within its alliance, especially concerning the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction). The BJP’s current strengthened mandate enables it to assertively claim the Chief Minister’s position, a role it has traditionally relinquished to allies, despite its electoral advantages in past alliances where concessions were made for coalition stability.

Key Historical Context

2014 Elections : In the 2014 Elections, the BJP secured 122 seats, making it the single largest party, yet it did not achieve a majority. The government was formed with Shiv Sena, granting substantial portfolios despite existing tensions.

: In the 2014 Elections, the BJP secured 122 seats, making it the single largest party, yet it did not achieve a majority. The government was formed with Shiv Sena, granting substantial portfolios despite existing tensions. 2019 Elections : In the 2019 elections, the BJP formed an alliance with Shiv Sena, achieving a majority. However, the alliance disintegrated due to Shiv Sena’s insistence on the Chief Minister’s position. Uddhav Thackeray formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in alliance with Congress and NCP.

: In the 2019 elections, the BJP formed an alliance with Shiv Sena, achieving a majority. However, the alliance disintegrated due to Shiv Sena’s insistence on the Chief Minister’s position. Uddhav Thackeray formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in alliance with Congress and NCP. 2022 Elections: 2022 Political Shift: Eknath Shinde’s rebellion led to the split of Shiv Sena, resulting in BJP appointing Shinde as Chief Minister while retaining a junior partner role in state leadership to ensure alliance stability.

Post-2024 Election Dynamics

The 2024 assembly elections represent a crucial juncture for BJP in Maharashtra, significantly altering the dynamics of political alliances.

1. Shiv Sena (Shinde Faction): Eknath Shinde’s faction, currently in the Chief Minister’s position, faces considerable pressure to transfer authority to the BJP. The faction’s dependence on BJP’s organizational and electoral strength has increased due to declining public support and internal divisions. The BJP’s vote share exceeds that of its allies combined, indicating a clear power imbalance within the alliance.

2. NCP (Ajit Pawar Faction): The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has diminished bargaining power due to a lackluster electoral performance. The emphasis will likely transition to maintaining essential portfolios instead of challenging the BJP’s assertion of leadership.

This change in alliance dynamics enables the BJP to not only attain the Chief Minister’s position but also to reinforce its dominance in Maharashtra’s political arena, thereby enhancing its influence at both state and national levels.

Why BJP Will Push for Chief Ministership

Reflecting Electoral Mandate: The BJP’s dominance in the alliance and its claim to the Chief Minister’s position aligns with voter preferences, thereby reinforcing the party’s brand in Maharashtra. Learning from Past Errors: The BJP has recognized the implications of the 2019 setback, where yielding the Chief Minister’s position to Shiv Sena resulted in the loss of government control. The BJP aims to avoid compromises that could lead to defections or internal power struggles within the alliance. Expanding Organizational Control: A BJP Chief Minister enables the party to strengthen its grassroots network and exert greater influence over state-level policies, especially in anticipation of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Precedents and Public Sentiment

The BJP has consistently highlighted its focus on stable governance and decisive leadership, appealing to the electorate. Core voters in Maharashtra have previously shown dissatisfaction regarding concessions granted to allies. BJP’s claim to the Chief Minister’s office meets its base’s expectations and enhances accountability.

BJP’s pursuit of the Chief Minister’s position appears assured, yet effectively handling ally expectations will be crucial. The party must provide strategic portfolios to its allies to sustain alliance unity while asserting its leadership position. BJP in Bihar effectively managed its alliances until the coalition structure collapsed. BJP is expected to take a pragmatic approach in Maharashtra by rewarding its allies and maintaining its leadership position.

Conclusions

The Maharashtra elections have altered the BJP’s position within its alliance. The party, backed by a strong electoral mandate and insights from previous compromises, is set to regain the Chief Minister’s position. This move would strengthen BJP’s control in Maharashtra and enhance its leadership role within the alliance. BJP’s strong performance in key assembly by-elections in states such as Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan highlight its increasing momentum across various regions. The party experienced a setback in Jharkhand; however, the small state’s limited political significance is unlikely to hinder BJP’s resurgence. These outcomes reinforce BJP’s narrative of governance and organizational strength, establishing it as a significant contender for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. BJP is establishing itself as a leader in state and national politics, reinforcing its position as a central pillar in Indian political dynamics.

