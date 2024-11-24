Ukrainian Archbishop Encourages Trump To Go To Ukraine

By CNA

By Kate Quiñones

A Ukrainian archbishop says he has encouraged President-elect Donald Trump to visit Ukraine to help “build a policy for the future.”

During a Friday interview with “EWTN News In Depth” anchor Catherine Hadro, Archbishop Borys Gudziak of the Ukrainian Catholic Archeparchy of Philadelphia said that he spoke briefly with Trump before the election at the Oct. 17 Al Smith dinner, where he encouraged Trump to visit Ukraine. Gudziak has subsequently written a letter to the president-elect to the same effect.

“I think if he went now, before the inauguration, for example, with a group of religious leaders on a humanitarian mission, he would see for himself what is happening on the ground,” Gudziak explained. “Everybody that has gone to Ukraine — cardinals, political leaders, humanitarian workers, people who were skeptical, people that knew a lot — all came out knowing much, much more and understanding more deeply what’s happening.”

“So I would encourage President Trump to go to Ukraine,” Gudziak said, as “a base on which to build a policy for the future.”

Nov. 19 marked 1,000 days since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which has killed hundreds of thousands and displaced millions. Ukraine on Tuesday used U.S. missiles to strike deeper into Russian territory, following President Joe Biden’s authorization of such use. Russian forces shot down five of six of the missiles that were fired at a military facility.

Gudziak said of the somber milestone: “It is a time of mourning.”

“There’s great pain and great wounds in our people, in our Church,” Gudziak noted. “At the same time, there’s great gratitude. Most observers internationally, and particularly Putin, thought Ukraine would fall in a matter of three days or three weeks. And now, three years later, the people still stand, keep standing, defending their God-given dignity, their freedom, their democracy.”

Devastating toll

Hundreds of thousands have been killed as a result of the Russian invasion, with more than 14 million people forced to leave their homes. The archbishop noted that 4,000 schools and 2,000 hospitals have been destroyed.

“There’s great suffering, great trauma which will be lasting,” Gudziak said. “But there is also the sense of courage and gratitude for God’s graces that Russia has not occupied all of Ukraine and that the country is still free.”

When asked what it’s like for Catholics in Ukraine, Gudziak said that “the public life of the Catholic Church has been virtually extinguished” in Eastern Ukraine, where Russia has occupied parts of three regions.

“There [are] no Ukrainian Catholic priests functioning there now, and a couple of priests who were abducted and tortured for 18 months, who were freed in the summer — they show the scars of what Russian captivity is like,” the archbishop said.

“For Catholics, it should be clear that Russian occupation means [the] extinguishing of our normal church life,” he continued.

But Gudziak noted that Catholic charities have come together to support Ukrainians, including Caritas Ukraine, a Catholic charity in Ukraine.

“Bishops and priests are in place, serving the people, celebrating the sacraments, announcing the good news, but also very much engaged in humanitarian work, helping those that have lost their homes, their possessions, distributing clothing, food, fostering medical care,” he said.

“Very importantly, the Church reminds people of their God-given dignity, the fact that the Lord is with them, that every hair on their head is counted” and that the country has lived through “even more harrowing experiences,” he said.

“During World War II, between the Nazis and the Soviets, 6 [million] to 7 million residents of Ukraine were killed and the whole country was devastated,” Gudziak continued. “Ukrainians know they’ve lived through the crucifixion and have resurrected in the past. So the Church announces this paschal Kerygma: We carry our cross and God will give us life.”