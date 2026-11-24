Key Takeaways:

The author identifies “Sad Nipple Syndrome” (SNS)—a brief wave of existential dread or nostalgia triggered by light chest contact—as a new candidate for disease-mongering, following the classic pattern previously seen with PMDD, Female Sexual Dysfunction and Low-T.

Drawing on a Guardian report of Reddit discussions, the piece outlines the three-step sequence: branding a mild sensation, amplifying media stories of neglected suffering, and invoking speculative mechanisms such as “inappropriate dopamine activity” to prepare the ground for future pharmaceutical intervention.

While acknowledging that a small number of people may experience a real neurological quirk, the author warns that the current recommendation of cold water or a cold towel is likely only the first stage of a process that could end with a patented daily pill marketed to the healthy.

This week I had to add another folder to my burgeoning disease-mongering file cabinet, and what a doozy it was.

I now have a folder I have simply labelled “NIPPLES.”

I’m not making this up, given that this week I saw the disease-creation industry insert itself into a place that I had never seen it go before, inside your bra.

And what did it find in there?

The jury may be still out, but for the sake of simplicity let’s just call it the Nipple of Doom.

Just this week, the UK newspaper the Guardian presented what seemed like a solemn investigation into a condition termed “Sad Nipple Syndrome,” also known as SNS, for those who prefer their medicalization served with a sleek, clinical acronym that would be fun to brandish at dinner parties.

According to the Guardian, thousands of people are on Reddit reporting a phenomenon colloquially dubbed “the nipple touch of doom.” The symptom? A brief, sudden wave of existential dread, nostalgia, or homesickness triggered by a light touch of the chest—whether from a towel, a shirt, or an intimate partner.

Again, I am not making this up. But I wish I were, because this story contains two things that I find endlessly fascinating; namely money, and, er, nipples.

At first glance, I thought it was parody. Then I gave my head a shake, remembering that truth is almost always stranger than fiction. SNS is the real deal, and if it follows the classic evolutionary cycle of disease-mongering, what stands as a quirky internet thing today is a precursor to a new brand-name patented pharmaceutical tomorrow.

Having been bucked off a bronco before, let me assure you, this isn’t my first rodeo. I witnessed the pharma-backed disease-mongers as they created PMDD (premenstrual dysphoric disorder) back in 1994, a medicalized term that starts with bad menstrual periods and ends in a recycled antidepressant. I saw FSD (Female Sexual Dysfunction) in its embryonic state in 1998 when an international team of researchers were convening in fancy European hotels to try to figure out how to medicalize and medicate a condition we used to call “Not tonight dear, I have a headache.” I remember back in 2007 when men were browbeaten with the “Low-T” cudgel in a massive direct-to-consumer ad campaign to get men to seriously think about smearing creamy testosterone on their chests to augment their manliness, i.e., their “T.”

I will grant a modest concession to reality: human neurobiology is undeniably weird. Nerve pathways crisscross; chemicals such as oxytocin and dopamine spike and dip in mysterious ways, and a fraction of the population may indeed experience a fleeting, bizarre emotional hiccup when certain physical receptors are stimulated. For those individuals, the sensation may be very real, if peculiar. If a brief wave of soul-searching nostalgia hits when you put on an old hat, so be it. Human biology is full of strange, harmless glitches.

Where the satire evaporates—and the cash registers begin to ring—is found in the slick medicalese used to describe the act of turning a harmless human quirk into a tragic, underserved medical “syndrome.”

This is the short three-Step sequence of classic disease-mongering unfolding right before our eyes.

Step one: Take a mild, transient, or obscure physical sensation and brand it. Get there first, because the market rewards this kind of transformative “innovation.”

Step two: Locate and promote a parade of sufferers through the media who, using the same song sheet, sing a sorrowful lament of suffering that is woefully neglected by medicine due to a lack of “medical curiosity, funding, and research.”

Step three: Hold a microphone to the mouths of sympathetic hand-picked experts whose skill most shines as they explain speculative, high-sounding biological mechanisms. The Guardian treats us to theories about “inappropriate dopamine activity” and oxytocin signalling pathways “going haywire.”

The moment someone frames a harmless human quirk as “inappropriate dopamine activity,” I start hearing the pharmaceutical smoke detector going off, signalling that something is probably burning in the kitchen.

Why? Because “inappropriate dopamine activity” is the exact language that turns a quirky physiological blip into a biochemical “deficiency” waiting for a chemical cure.

You have to marvel at the finesse of these crafty innovators who are very careful not to spruik the condition too hard. (Note to file: Spruik is a classic Aussie term meaning to loudly promote, hype up, or talk up the merits of). At this early stage, you can’t come on too strong. We’re still just planting the seeds right now. No need for spruiking. That’ll come.

In this case, no medical treatment is mentioned at all. They suggest that the cutting-edge intervention for Sad Nipple Syndrome is…drinking a glass of ice water or wrapping a cold towel around your neck. Simple, free, and completely harmless.

Never be fooled into thinking that it will stay that way. We’ve walked into that minefield many times before, and it took several years before we looked down and found out we were missing a leg.

This is just the beginning of the media awareness campaign, peppered with tearful quotes about how SNS erodes intimate lives and leaves people feeling like “weird freaks.” Next we’ll soon see the unbranded “disease awareness” websites funded by anonymous educational grants. Then comes the diagnostic self-assessment quiz: “Do you ever feel a sudden wave of sadness while getting dressed? Are your nipples unusually sensitive? See your doctor. You may suffer from SNS.”

Soon enough, and frankly as predictable as sunset, regulators will be asked to approve a brand-new, patented daily pill designed to “stabilize dopamine pathways.” It might be a repurposed drug that failed at trying to fix something else, but that doesn’t matter. What matters is an approved drug, with a shiny new patent, and an “indication” that the medical profession believes in.

That new pill will likely cost $500 a month, require routine poking and prodding such as occasional liver-function tests and so on. It’ll be advertised during prime-time television with glossy commercials. Let me predict this tag line: “Ask your doctor if your nipples are making you sad.”

I have to admit that I’m sad right down to my nipples when I watch how modern medicine expands its market: not by curing the sick, but by convincing the healthy that their normal biological quirks are hidden drug deficiencies.

Sad Nipple Syndrome may be a genuine, if minor, neurological oddity for a handful of people. But turning it into a widespread medical condition seems dubious at best and downright predatory at worst.

Dear reader, let me, a one-legged man, leave you with a bit of wisdom.

Not every passing emotion requires an acronym, a clinical trial, or a daily chemical intervention. You don’t need to go online and fill out a self-administered questionnaire about your nipples. I’m no doctor, but I imagine your nipples are probably just fine as they are without that type of probing.

Lastly, the next time a wellness column tries to sell you a shiny new syndrome, take a deep breath, drink that glass of ice water, and hold onto your common sense. The disease-mongers are always watching, ready to turn the latest human quirk into their next blockbuster market.