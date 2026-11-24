Key Takeaways:

Africa supplies roughly 70 percent of the world’s cobalt, 75 percent of its manganese and nearly 20 percent of its copper, yet captures less than 1 percent of the value from manufacturing clean-energy technologies, leaving the continent largely as a raw-material supplier.

Resource-curse and dependency theories, together with global value-chain analysis, show that mineral wealth does not automatically yield development; most value accrues in refining, battery production and technology stages concentrated outside Africa.

Realising the IEA’s scenario of nearly US$120 billion in African mineral market value by 2040 requires stronger revenue governance, economically viable domestic processing, investment agreements that mandate technology transfer and local capacity-building, and support from consumer countries for productive rather than purely extractive partnerships.

The global green energy transition has placed Africa in a strategic position. Cobalt from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), copper from Zambia, manganese from South Africa, and bauxite from Guinea have become important components of the supply chains for clean energy technologies. Yet a fundamental question remains: will rising demand for minerals accelerate Africa’s development, or will it reinforce an economic pattern that leaves the continent primarily as a supplier of raw materials?

This is not merely a question about mining. It is about who controls technology, who processes raw materials, who captures the profits, and who bears the social and environmental costs of the energy transition.

Transition and Global Interests

Africa has become increasingly integrated into the green energy economy through the production and export of minerals. However, its participation in the processing and manufacturing of clean energy technologies remains limited. The International Energy Agency (IEA), Stepping Up the Value Chain in Africa in 2025 shows that Africa supplies around 70 percent of the world’s cobalt, 75 percent of its manganese, and nearly 20 percent of its copper. Yet the continent captures less than 1 percent of the value generated by the manufacturing of clean energy technologies and their components.

This gap demonstrates the difference between possessing resources and controlling value chains. Africa can play an important role in supplying minerals, while downstream processing, battery component production, and technology manufacturing remain concentrated in global industrial centres.

Several countries have begun attempting to change this pattern. Guinea is promoting the development of alumina refineries, while Zimbabwe is seeking to increase domestic lithium processing. The DRC and Zambia also have potential to develop copper and cobalt processing industries.

However, mineral industrialisation requires reliable electricity, transport infrastructure, skilled labour, capital, and policy certainty. Without these prerequisites, bans on raw-material exports or investment incentives do not necessarily produce competitive domestic industries.

For industrialised countries, critical minerals are not simply commodities for international trade. They are strategic inputs for electric vehicles, batteries, electricity grids, and renewable energy technologies. The United States, China, and European countries all have an interest in securing supplies while reducing supply-chain vulnerabilities. This competition creates opportunities for Africa to attract investment, obtain technology, and expand market access.

Yet the strategic interests of buyers do not always coincide with the development interests of producing countries. Companies need stable supplies at competitive costs, while African governments need tax revenues, quality employment, technology transfer, and long-term industrialisation.

A 2024 study on critical mineral competition in Africa published in Resources Policy highlights how the geopolitical and economic ambitions of major powers can come into tension with environmental protection and the interests of local communities. Therefore, the success of the global energy transition cannot be measured simply by how many minerals are produced. It is also important to assess whether producing countries receive a fair share of the economic value created.

Africa’s Interests

For Africa, the mineral transition offers an opportunity to transform economies that remain heavily dependent on commodity exports. Mineral processing can expand the industrial base, improve workforce skills, increase government revenues, and encourage the growth of local companies.

This is where the theory of the resource curse becomes relevant. The theory explains that natural resource wealth does not automatically produce development. Dependence on commodities can reinforce revenue volatility, inequality, weak accountability, and competition over economic rents. The problem is not the existence of minerals itself, but the quality of the institutions and policies governing their use.

Dependency theory adds another dimension. Countries that supply raw materials risk remaining in a subordinate position when technology, financing, processing, and market access are controlled by others. Exports may increase, but most of the value added and technological capabilities may continue to develop abroad.

These theories do not mean that foreign investment is always harmful. Investment can become an instrument of development when it strengthens local productive capacity rather than simply increasing the volume of extraction.

Who Benefits?

The perspective of global value chains helps explain the distribution of economic gains. The value of a mineral does not end with mining. Value is also created through refining, material development, battery production, technology, and marketing. The IEA estimates that under a scenario involving the development of high-potential mineral value chains in Africa, the market value of minerals on the continent could increase by almost three-quarters from current levels, reaching around US$120 billion by 2040. This is a potential scenario, not a guaranteed outcome. The next question is therefore, who will receive the benefits?

Mining companies can generate profits from mineral sales. Governments can receive royalties, taxes, and other revenues if fiscal systems are effective. Some workers and local suppliers can obtain income from industrial activities.

However, communities living around mining sites can also face land loss, pollution, pressure on water resources, and uncertainty over their livelihoods. Research by Lapeyronie and Szedlacsek (2025) on critical mineral mining in Africa shows that socio-economic impacts vary considerably according to the location of mining operations, the quality of governance, and conflict dynamics. Therefore, increases in investment or exports are not sufficient measures for concluding that communities have become more prosperous. Assessment must also include the quality of employment, household income, public revenues, environmental impacts, and the distribution of benefits.

A Transition That Benefits Africa

Africa needs a strategy that goes beyond competition among governments to attract investment. First, producing countries need to strengthen contract transparency, tax oversight, and accountability in the use of mineral revenues.

Second, domestic processing should be developed on the basis of economic feasibility. Industrialisation targets need to be supported by reliable electricity supplies, infrastructure, skills, and market access. Regional cooperation can also expand the scale of production and reduce industrial fragmentation.

Third, investment agreements should include the development of local suppliers, workforce training, measurable technology transfer, and protection of community rights and the environment.

Fourth, consumer countries and international financial institutions should support productive investment rather than simply securing mineral supplies. Infrastructure financing, technology partnerships, and fairer market access can help expand Africa’s industrial capacity.

The mineral transition will become a genuine development opportunity if Africa does not merely supply raw materials for the green energy revolution, but also develops the capacity to process, manufacture, and capture greater value from them.

Its success should not be measured solely by how much mineral leaves the mine, but by how far that wealth expands economic opportunities and improves the welfare of African communities.