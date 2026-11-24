Key Takeaways:

Recent electoral defeats of entrenched governments in the United States, Hungary and Serbia demonstrate that voters can unseat powerful incumbents, yet the article questions whether such victories shift real influence beyond the formal institutions of government.

In “actually existing democracy,” equal votes coexist with unequal access: campaign finance, lobbying and post-office opportunities allow wealth to shape policy more effectively than ordinary citizens, a gap reflected in OECD data showing only 31 percent of people feel their political system lets people like them have a say.

For young people facing housing, job and climate pressures, the piece argues that democracy’s future depends on continuous tools of participation—such as referendums—and on whether new governments strengthen accountability rather than merely exchanging one set of leaders for another.

When a government falls at the ballot box, its opponents erupt in celebration, headlines proclaim a new era, and voters who once doubted their power rediscover the thrill of making a difference. The sense of relief is real. Ousting a long-entrenched government, especially one propped up by loyal institutions, is no small feat.

But once the confetti settles, the real test begins: governing. New leaders inherit a web of contracts, appointments, and deep-rooted business ties. Bold campaign promises often collide with harsh financial realities. Those who voted for change watch and wonder how much will truly touch their lives.

Recent Democratic victories in the United States, the toppling of Viktor Orbán’s government in Hungary, and the ousting of Serbia’s ruling party have thrown this pattern into sharp relief. These moments prove that even the most powerful can be unseated. Yet they also spark a deeper question: do elections truly shift the balance of power beyond the halls of government?

For young people, this question cuts to the heart of the future they hope to build. Can they ever afford a home of their own? Will years of study open doors to secure work? Will today’s climate decisions leave them a livable world? Who is really listening when they raise their voices about government spending that will shape their lives for decades?

The very generation called upon to defend democracy is now asking what, if anything, democracy truly decides.Subscribe

Democracy as it exists

The term real existierender Sozialismus, or actually existing socialism, was once used for systems that didn’t really match their stated goals. Governments said they ruled for workers and peasants, but those people had little chance to remove their leaders or question the institutions in charge.

Democratic countries retain freedoms that those one-party states generally denied. Competitive elections, independent associations, a free press and the right to oppose government are substantial achievements. They make peaceful political change possible.

But democracies must also be judged by how faithfully they keep their own promises.

In an ‘actually existing democracy,’ every citizen casts an equal vote, but real influence is far from equal. Most can choose between candidates, but only a select few bankroll campaigns, hire lobbyists, control media, or secure private audiences with ministers.

Lincoln’s vision of government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’ remains an aspiration. The institutions that claim this mantle often fall short of the ideal.

The old saying vox populi, vox Dei—the voice of the people is the voice of God—deserves caution. Majorities can err. Democracy’s strength lies in protecting those who lose elections and those with different backgrounds or beliefs. When leaders insist they alone speak for ‘the people,’ they silence others. Opponents, critical journalists, and protesters remain citizens with equal rights. Equal rights for all.

So the challenge is twofold: prevent elected governments from abusing their power, and ensure citizens have real sway over how that power is wielded.

Who gets a hearing

Wealth rarely needs to issue direct commands to shape outcomes. Campaign donations, insider connections, and frequent access to leaders all tip the scales. The lure of lucrative jobs after office also carries weight.

Businesses have genuine interests to defend, and governments often rely on outside expertise. The real question is whether every voice receives equal attention.

A tenant facing eviction and a property company lobbying for favourable regulations can both speak up. Yet the tenant must juggle work, family, and the search for shelter, while the company employs professionals whose sole focus is shaping policy.

Even if every voice can speak, a wide gulf remains between those who are heard and those who are ignored.

Governments constantly weigh how investors, lenders, and major employers will respond to their plans. These reactions shape jobs, public revenue, and borrowing costs, making them impossible to ignore. But when these concerns repeatedly narrow voters’ choices, private economic power starts to steer public policy.

Sometimes decisions are declared unavoidable before alternatives are even discussed. The public is left to debate the details of policies that have already been set in stone.

The OECD’s 2026 report on political voice and trust shows this unease. In OECD countries, 68 per cent of people said voting has at least some influence on government. But only 31 per cent felt their political system really lets people like them have a say in what government does.

People may trust that their vote is counted, yet still wonder if anyone in power is truly listening.

Not every politician serves the wealthy. Some officials resist pressure, journalists expose wrongdoing, and organised citizens occasionally triumph over powerful interests. These possibilities keep hope alive and inspire people to keep fighting for change instead of abandoning democracy.

This is the essence of the term ‘gravediggers of democracy.’ It names those who erode oversight, guard privileged access, or exploit public office for personal gain. Their actions corrode the very institutions they claim to uphold.

Some openly assault the safeguards that keep democracy honest. Others obey the letter of the law but quietly make accountability harder to achieve.

A future difficult to begin

For young people, this unfair influence seeps into daily decisions about work, housing, and starting a family.

Rising property values are hailed as a sign of prosperity, yet they also slam the door on first-time buyers. Those who already own property, grow wealthier, while newcomers find the market increasingly out of reach.

Education promises a brighter future but offers no guarantee of stable work. Young people are urged to collect more qualifications and chase the latest technology, even as the job market’s future remains a mystery. The rise of artificial intelligence only deepens anxiety about which jobs will survive and what they will become.

Climate change casts a shadow far longer than any election cycle. Those just beginning their careers will spend decades living with choices made by leaders who may be long gone.

All these pressures pile up. Sky-high rents can make some jobs out of reach. Precarious work delays family plans. Costly education locks people into one path. Drifting from one temporary fix to another makes it nearly impossible to look ahead with confidence.

For some, the future feels distant and unattainable before they even have a chance to start.

But not everyone faces the same hurdles. Family wealth shields some young adults from struggles others cannot escape. Where you live, your background, gender, and education all shape your path.

Widespread worry isn’t the same as personal hopelessness. A youth survey from Germany’s Federal Environment Agency in July 2026 found that 73 per cent of people aged 14–22 felt pessimistic about Germany’s future, but only 30 per cent felt the same about their own future. Many still had hopes for themselves, even if they doubted where their country was headed.

The same survey showed that 88 per cent thought living in a democracy was very important, and 78 per cent criticised too much social inequality. Being unhappy with government or society doesn’t mean people want to give up on democracy.

Young people engage with politics in many ways. Some rally for climate action, equality, or workers’ rights. Others turn to nationalist parties promising security and control. Some simply walk away from politics altogether.

There is no single path disappointment takes in politics. Disillusionment can make people more receptive to leaders who promise to act without restraint. A politician might vow to sweep away institutions seen as slow or remote. Those who feel powerless may back removing checks and balances, even though those same safeguards could one day protect them from abuse.

After the celebrations

A change in government can open the door to investigations, give journalists greater freedom, and revive judicial independence. These shifts matter and deserve recognition.

A new government may be tempted to use appointments and public resources to tighten its grip on power.

Hungary illustrates the responsibility that comes with a decisive victory. According to International IDEA’s account of the April election, Péter Magyar’s Tisza party secured 141 of the National Assembly’s 199 seats after campaigning to restore the rule of law and strengthen ties with the European Union and NATO.

With such a majority, the party can dismantle Orbán’s legacy and steer the country’s future. True institutional independence depends on the rules and freedoms in place, not just on who sits at the top.

Serbia’s story shows that calls for accountability can grow beyond the original reason for a protest. According to the House of Commons Library, protests after the Novi Sad railway-station disaster turned into a bigger movement against corruption, government responsibility, and how protesters were treated. Students were joined by teachers. An election transformed these demands into real political force. Whether they are fulfilled depends on how public institutions respond after the ballots are counted. Public institutions act after the vote.

In the United States, Democrats will have new majorities in Congress starting January 2027. They will have more power to oversee and influence laws, even though Trump will still be president. The ties between political parties, donors, and organised economic groups will remain.

A victory celebration at the polls should not mean lowering expectations for what comes next.

New governments often blame their predecessors for urgent problems, and sometimes swift action is needed. But this excuse can also hide secrecy, delays, or power grabs. Those who have lived under unaccountable rule know to watch new leaders with a wary eye.

A government’s true commitment to democracy is revealed in how it wields power, especially when its own supporters bristle at being challenged.

More than a vote every few years

Switzerland has a well-known system that lets people influence specific decisions between elections.

At the federal level, 50,000 eligible voters can demand a referendum on qualifying parliamentary legislation within 100 days of publication. A popular initiative, requiring 100,000 signatures within eighteen months, can propose a constitutional amendment. Constitutional changes need approval by both a majority of voters and a majority of cantons.

These tools of direct democracy let people challenge a law without overturning everything a government does. They also let voters spotlight issues that political parties might prefer to ignore.

These tools matter long before a single vote is cast. Lawmakers must weigh the possibility of groups challenging a law. Sometimes an initiative sparks a counterproposal that meets some demands. The mere prospect of a public vote can shift the entire course of negotiations.

Other democracies may look to these systems to give citizens a more continuous voice in government.

But the Swiss example also reveals the limits of these tools. Gathering signatures and running campaigns demands time, money, and organisation that not all groups possess. A popular vote cannot replace the need to protect minority rights, nor does it guarantee that younger voices will prevail over older ones.

And even in Switzerland, young people still protest.

On November 20, 2026, thousands of students, apprentices, and pupils protested in about ten Swiss cities against cuts to education, more military spending, and the climate crisis. According to a Keystone-SDA report in Swissinfo, they also called for better working conditions for apprentices.

Referendums haven’t solved all complaints about public priorities. As Marco Giugni, a political scientist at the University of Geneva, told Swissinfo, protests can work alongside formal ways of participating in democracy.

Activists can march in the streets, collect signatures, and campaign for new laws. Each action serves a unique purpose. Protests spotlight issues, while referendums put decisions directly in the people’s hands.

A country without protests is not always more democratic than one with crowded streets. What truly matters is whether people can organise, speak out, and challenge decisions without fear.

Switzerland has not solved the problem of wealth’s influence. But it does prove that citizens need not surrender their voice in government between elections.

Democracy has evolved under pressure from those once left out. Universal suffrage, labour protections, and public services were all won through struggle. Today’s democracy is not its original form, and it need not be its final one.

When young people demand affordable housing, stable jobs, or climate action, they are really questioning how public power is wielded and whose future it serves. Their ideas can be debated, but their right to participate must never hinge on government approval.

Those who erode democracy succeed when people stop demanding accountability, accept privilege as routine, and lose faith in participation. An election can stall their advance. What comes next will reveal whether people have merely swapped leaders or truly seized more control over their own lives.