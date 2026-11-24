By Yereth Rosen

(Alaska Beacon) — A Texas-based company that recently expanded its Alaska holdings drove a pair of state oil and gas lease sales to the highest dollar total in more than a decade.

The Alaska Department of Natural Resources reported that this year’s auctions of onshore North Slope acres and offshore Beaufort Sea acres generated $35.6 million in total high bids for more than 427,000 onshore and offshore acres.

APA Alaska LLC, owned by Texas-based APA Corp., dominated the bids, which were opened on Wednesday by DNR’s Division of Oil and Gas.

APA Corp. is the holding company for Apache Corp., an oil and gas company that has been active in Alaska. APA, which has already been engaged in Alaska exploration, announced in June that it had struck a $70 million deal to buy the Badami field and associated assets on the eastern North Slope from Savant Alaska LLC. The transaction includes about 75,000 acres in a prospect called the Grey Owl Unit.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who is leaving office in a little over two weeks, said the overall lease sale results show that Alaska is an attractive place to explore for oil.

“Companies are continuing to invest in the North Slope renaissance because they recognize the strong resource opportunities our state offers, as well as the benefits of a stable tax and permitting regime, and the promise embodied in Alaska’s motto North to the Future,” Dunleavy said in a statement released by the Department of Natural Resources.

The three auctions were part of the Division of Oil and Gas’ regular program of areawide lease sales in different regions of the state. The program, in place since 1999, ensures that there are regular lease sales offering all available state territory in the main regions for oil and gas activity, the North Slope and Southcentral Alaska’s Cook Inlet basin. Arctic lease sales are usually held in the late fall, while sales for the Cook Inlet region are usually held in the spring.

In Wednesday’s onshore North Slope lease sale, APA won 218 of the 254 tracts sold and submitted $30.2 million of the total $33.29 million in high bids, according to preliminary results.

APA’s participation pushed the sum of high bids to the highest amount for an annual state lease sale in that region since 2014, when $39.85 million in winning bids were submitted for 254 tracts, according to Division of Oil and Gas records.

Last year’s North Slope areawide lease sale, in comparison, generated a bit over $16.97 million in high bids for 271 tracts.

Ten other companies submitted successful bids in this year’s North Slope lease sale. Those include Oil Search Alaska, which is owned by Australia-based Santos; Burgundy Xploration; and Captivate Energy Alaska Inc.

Hilcorp, the privately held company that now operates the Prudhoe Bay oil field and other assets previously owned by BP, submitted successful bids for two tracts, according to the preliminary results.

HEX North Slope LLC, which is part of Anchorage-based HEX LLC, was the successful bidder on four tracts, according to the preliminary results. Those tracts are located on state land bordering a lease within the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge that HEX bought in a federal auction conducted by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management in June.

In all, the North Slope areawide lease sale offered 1,741 tracts comprising 2.7 million acres of state-owned land.

APA said in June, when it announced the Badami purchase deal, that it intends to drill two exploration wells this winter.

The company was also active in the state’s annual Beaufort Sea lease sale on Wednesday, which offered 298 tracts comprising 865,000 state-owned offshore acres.

APA submitted $1.5 million of the $2.33 million in high bids received and won six of the 11 tracts sold, according to the preliminary results.

Other successful bidders in that sale were investor Samuel Cade, Epoch Oil and Gas LLC, Hilcorp and Narwhal Exploration LLC, according to preliminary results.

The sum of high bids for the Beaufort Sea sale was the highest since 2014, when $4.5 million was submitted in winning bids for 42 tracts, according to Division of Oil and Gas records.

A third annual lease sale held by the division, offering 817 tracts comprising 4.3 million acres in the Brooks Range Foothills, drew no bids. The foothills area is well south of the area where most North Slope activity has occurred, and it generally attracts less industry interest.