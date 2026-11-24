By Julieta Pelcastre

Key Takeaways:

Experts warn that extra-regional state actors, particularly China, can exploit Latin America’s transnational criminal networks for logistics, finance and influence as part of hybrid strategies, even when relationships are not under direct state control.

China, Russia and Iran pursue distinct agendas—economic and technological presence, political and information influence, and sanctions-evasion networks respectively—while converging on the use of illicit intermediaries that offer access and plausible deniability.

Ports, trade corridors and opaque commercial structures amplify the risk; addressing it requires integrating organised-crime, corruption and foreign-influence investigations and strengthening oversight of critical logistics assets.

The convergence between transnational criminal organizations and extra-regional state actors is expanding Latin America’s threat landscape, experts warn. The combination of well-established illicit networks and external strategic interests creates vulnerabilities that extend beyond public security and can affect governance, critical infrastructure, and national security.

The strategic value of criminal networks

A report by the Center for the Study of Democracy (CSD), Shadow Alliances: Authoritarian Powers and the Hybrid Warfare Nexus in Latin America, warns that state actors such as China can exploit the capabilities of transnational criminal organizations to facilitate logistics, financial, and influence operations as part of broader hybrid warfare strategies.

The report distinguishes between relationships that are directly directed by a state and activities driven by private or criminal actors pursuing their own interests. In China’s case, however, that distinction is particularly complex. Even formally private companies and organizations operate within legal, political, and party structures that allow the Chinese state and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to exercise influence, require cooperation, or benefit from capabilities developed outside traditional government institutions.

Armando Rodríguez Luna, a member of the Mexican consulting firm Nzaya, which specializes in security, law, and international governance, told Diálogo that such relationships do not necessarily imply direct state control over criminal organizations.

“All criminal groups have some type of relationship with political actors within the state,” he said.

Rodríguez Luna explained that, beginning in the 1970s, these organizations developed transnational networks that extended their influence beyond governments to include businesses and other sectors of the economy. That evolution made them attractive partners for external actors by providing access to public officials, front companies, money laundering mechanisms, and established logistical networks.

“Establishing ties with criminal groups that have developed the ability to infiltrate political and economic circles is essential,” Rodríguez Luna said, because “these extra-regional states […] lack that capability by a wide margin.”

A report by Douglas Farah, published by the Jack D. Gordon Institute at Florida International University, reaches a similar conclusion: Criminal organizations have expanded the illicit services and support networks that other actors can exploit when their interests converge. According to the report, The Fourth Transnational Criminal Wave, those capabilities include money laundering, corruption, transportation, protection, and access to illicit markets.

Evan Ellis, Latin America research professor at the U.S. Army War College, also rejects the idea of a general relationship of direct control.

“The synergy consists of occasional collaborations rather than a relationship in which states direct organized crime or vice versa,” he told Diálogo. Nevertheless, he added that “there is evidence that Chinese intelligence services exploit organized crime for their own benefit.”

This distinction is key to understanding the nature of the threat. An activity may begin as a criminal or commercial initiative driven by private interests while simultaneously creating contacts, information, financial channels, logistical access, or cover that can later be exploited by state institutions.

Farah argues that, operationally, these relationships are more often driven by shared interests than by ideological affinity, making them difficult to identify through traditional organized crime frameworks.

Three actors, three agendas

Although the CSD report examines China, Russia, and Iran together, it emphasizes that each pursues different objectives and employs different tools to exploit vulnerabilities across the region. The convergence does not lie in a single, uniform strategy but rather in the combination of economic, technological, diplomatic, and influence instruments with illicit networks capable of providing access, intermediaries, and plausible deniability.

Ellis cautioned that treating the threat as homogeneous can lead to misguided responses.

“The objectives and domestic and international motivations of China, Russia, and Iran in Latin America are different,” he said.

China seeks to consolidate its presence in strategic sectors through trade, infrastructure, technology, finance, and logistics networks. Russia prioritizes political influence, security cooperation, information operations, and mechanisms that allow it to sustain its international influence. Iran, for its part, has relied on relationships with friendly governments, commercial intermediaries, and networks linked to sanctions evasion and the movement of resources.

An analysis published by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in London concludes that this convergence represents a growing threat because it allows criminal groups to serve as intermediaries for financial, operational, or strategic objectives within a gray zone where responsibility is difficult to attribute. It also warns that many Latin American legal and institutional frameworks remain ill-equipped to address threats that combine criminal, economic, technological, and geopolitical elements.

Ports and trade corridors

Logistics corridors are among the spaces where this convergence can materialize. The CSD report notes that ports, trade corridors, free-trade zones, shipping registries, and customs systems handle enormous flows of goods, money, and people. The number of intermediaries involved, combined with oversight gaps, can make transactions more difficult to trace and create vulnerabilities that illicit networks and external actors can exploit.

Ellis explained that this dynamic reflects the fact that strategic competition is no longer confined to the military domain.

“There is no clear separation between commercial interests and other strategic objectives. Commercial expansion creates opportunities that can later be exploited by the security and defense sectors,” he said.

The existence of these capabilities requires governments to evaluate ownership and control of strategic assets, access to operational data, protection of digital systems, the role of state-owned enterprises, transparency in contracting, and the continuity of essential services.

The Port of Chancay in Peru, operated by a subsidiary of China’s state-owned COSCO Shipping Ports, illustrates this debate. The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) has warned that expanded direct maritime links between South America and Asia could also attract criminal infiltration and facilitate the future diversification of cocaine trafficking routes and other illicit markets.

Beyond illicit profits

Rodríguez Luna argues that the greatest strategic value of these networks lies not in the financial gains generated by illicit activities but in their ability to penetrate political and economic structures.

“Combating criminal groups primarily means going after their political and economic networks, because those are what these other states mainly exploit,” he said.

For states with strategic interests in the region, the objective is not simply access to financial resources but also to gain “a foothold within state structures” through corrupt politicians or business leaders, providing privileged access, influence, or insight into strategic sectors.

That access can translate into influence over decision-making, advance knowledge of public policies, preferential access to contracts, or information related to critical infrastructure and strategic industries.

Ellis identified one of the greatest challenges as preventing a cycle in which institutional weakening and the expansion of criminal economies reinforce one another. Corruption, violence, and institutional weaknesses can create opportunities for less transparent relationships with extra-regional actors and reduce governments’ ability to oversee investments, contracts, and sensitive commercial activities.

Farah warns that these networks evolve faster than institutional responses, incorporating new intermediaries, financial mechanisms, and technologies that complicate investigations and international cooperation. The CSD concludes that addressing these threats requires stronger institutions, enhanced international cooperation, and more robust intelligence capabilities.

The challenge is to integrate information that has traditionally been analyzed separately. Investigations into organized crime, money laundering, corruption, port operations, critical infrastructure, cybersecurity, and foreign influence may all be part of the same risk network.

When a criminal network can provide money laundering, transportation, and protection services to an external state actor, it ceases to be solely a law enforcement issue and becomes a strategic security challenge.

The combination of opaque commercial structures, institutional corruption, and outdated legal frameworks expands the gray zone in which responsibility is difficult to assign and responses arrive too late. Distinguishing the agendas of China, Russia, and Iran, protecting critical logistics hubs, and dismantling the political and financial networks that sustain organized crime are all part of the same regional security challenge.

This article was published by Diálogo Américas