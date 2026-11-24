Key Takeaways:

A 95-page Human Rights Watch report finds that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP government has systematically weakened parliamentary oversight, the Election Commission, anti-corruption bodies and the judiciary while weaponizing federal agencies against opponents.

Key mechanisms include the aggressive use of “money bills,” a 600 percent rise in Enforcement Directorate cases against politicians (mostly opponents), arbitrary deletion of more than 130 million names from electoral rolls, and prolonged detention of activists under counterterrorism laws.

The report describes these actions as mutually reinforcing elements of an authoritarian playbook and urges India’s international partners to press for the restoration of independent institutional checks.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government has systematically weakened institutions established to protect human rights and democratic freedoms, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Indians have increasingly taken to the streets to protest government repression, corruption, and a deeply flawed revision of voter lists.

The 95-page report, “‘So What’s This Democracy We’re Talking About?’: Modi’s Authoritarian Playbook in India,” finds that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is undermining parliamentary procedures, suppressing the political opposition, and weaponizing federal investigative agencies for political ends. Human Rights Watch found that the government is also weakening constitutional and statutory bodies, such as the Election Commission, Central Information Commission, the anti-corruption ombudsman, and human rights commissions, and interfering in the judicial branch.

“Over the past decade, the Modi government has been hollowing out India’s independent institutions that are critical to checking executive power and protecting civil liberties,” said Elaine Pearson, Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “The government has eroded the rule of law and promoted Hindu majoritarianism, rolling back human rights protections, undermining the rights of marginalized communities, and deepening India’s authoritarian slide.”

Human Rights Watch interviewed over 40 lawyers, journalists, activists, researchers, academics, current and former judges, and former government officials between January 2025 and September 2026.

The Modi administration has frequently disregarded parliamentary oversight mechanisms to impose its political agenda. In December 2023, the government adopted a law that entrenched executive control over the appointment of election commissioners and granted them sweeping legal immunity for actions, decisions, or statements made while carrying out their official duties. The law was passed even as opposition members were suspended in unprecedented numbers from both houses for the entire session of the parliament, 100 from Lok Sabha (the House of the People or lower house) and 46 from Rajya Sabha (the Council of States or upper house).

The BJP did not have a majority in the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2024. While all bills must be approved by both houses to become law, some regulating financial matters can be introduced in the Lok Sabha as “money bills,” which do not require Rajya Sabha approval. The Modi administration aggressively used money bills to push through laws with serious consequences for fundamental rights that would not qualify as money bills.

In 2019, the government used this approach to amend the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, significantly expanding the authority of the Enforcement Directorate, the federal enforcement agency it has used to improperly target political opponents, activists, and critics. The expansion of Enforcement Directorate powers would not appear to fall within the parameters set out for a money bill.

The Election Commission has repeatedly failed to hold Modi and senior BJP leaders to account despite apparent violations of the election code of conduct by use of hate speech. The commission has also failed to credibly investigate allegations by voters, activists, academics, and political parties of manipulation of registered voter lists, suppression of polling data, irregularities in counting votes, or interfering with voting machines.

The commission is currently facing a massive crisis of credibility amid concerns over its ability to function independent of the executive. A Special Intensive Revision, purportedly to delete dead, duplicate, or ineligible voters, has arbitrarily removed over 130 million names from electoral rolls since June 2025, sparking nationwide protests in October 2026.

The administration has used federal agencies to pressure members of rival parties to defect to the BJP. After amending the law against money laundering, official data shows that the Enforcement Directorate filed cases against 193 politiciansbetween April 2015 and February 2025, most of whom were government opponents. This was more than a 600 percent jump from the 26 politicians investigated in the decade preceding the Modi administration. Such investigations are promptly stalled, or charges are dropped if the accused switches loyalties, leading opposition parties to call the BJP a “washing machine.”

The Modi government has since 2014 increasingly used federal investigation agencies to target domestic and international rights groups, human rights lawyers, activists, and media organizations under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Actand other laws dealing with financial irregularities. It has used the abusive counterterrorism law, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), to wrongfully jail human rights activists, journalists, students, peaceful protesters, academics, and critics, sometimes for years without trial.

India’s courts have also failed to uphold fundamental freedoms. In 2022, the Supreme Court endorsed and expanded the authority of enforcement agencies for arrest and search and seizure under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Legal scholars criticized the verdict as gutting rights to life and liberty.

The Supreme Court is currently hearing petitions regarding the legitimacy of the electoral roll revision process. In May 2026, even after millions of names had been eliminated from voter lists, the court ruled that the data did not indicate “systemic disenfranchisement.” In April, after 9 million names—12 percent of the electorate—in West Bengal state had been removed, the court effectively said it was acceptable for them not to vote at that time so long as they would be added back to the rolls. Shortly afterward, the BJP won control of the state for the first time. By November, the Election Commission, after protests, started reversing some of the decisions that had led to the arbitrary removal of names.

The Modi administration’s actions over the past decade are not isolated institutional failures but mutually reinforcing elements of an authoritarian playbook, Human Rights Watch said. A weakened opposition has fewer means to resist laws that entrench executive control. Institutions led by political appointees, such as the federal and state human rights commissions, have not adequately responded to efforts to prevent the silencing of civil society. When courts fail to provide timely and effective remedies, these abuses go unchecked.

India’s allies should publicly and privately raise concerns about ongoing abuses and the deterioration of democratic institutions, including during high-level engagements and interactions, at the United Nations Human Rights Council, and in negotiations for bilateral trade and security agreements.

“Checking India’s democratic decline means ending the use of state institutions as weapons against government critics and rebuilding them as safeguards for everyone’s rights,” Pearson said. “India’s allies should press the Modi government to end its assault on independent institutions and restore checks on executive power.”